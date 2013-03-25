Strip JavaScript nodes (like console.*) out of your source code

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile with: npm install grunt-strip

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-strip' );

Configuration

Basic configuration

The most basic configuration will strip out all calls to 'console.*'

strip : { main : { src : 'src/main.js' , dest : 'src/main.built.js' } }

Configuring the nodes to strip out

strip : { main : { src : 'src/main.js' , dest : 'src/main.built.js' , options : { nodes : [ 'console.log' , 'debug' ] } } }

Note: grunt-strip does not currently support node specificity beyond one property level (i.e. trying to strip 'foo.bar.baz' will not work as expected).

Bulk inline rewrites

You can specify a list of files to edit inline by omitting the dest configuration.

Warning : This is a destructive configuration, and you must specify the option inline:true in order for this command to succeed, otherwise it will fail with a warning message.

This is useful in build steps where your entire source tree is copied over (like with the requirejs r.js optimizer).

strip : { main : { src : 'build/**/*.js' , options : { inline : true } } }

How it's done

Right now, the logic consists of a simple replacement of your selected nodes with a falsy statement (0). This is proving to work in all reasonable situations and alleviates the need for complex rewrite logic.

At some later date that rewrite logic may be important, but the cost vs reward isn't there right now.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

0.2.1 Added ability to filter on property values

0.2.0 Updated for grunt 0.4.0 final

0.2.0rc7 Updated for grunt 0.4.0rc7

0.1.3 Fixed issues on node 0.6

0.1.0 Initial release. Pulled from the rcl project

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jarrod Overson

Licensed under the MIT license.