Strip JavaScript nodes (like console.*) out of your source code
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-strip
Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-strip');
The most basic configuration will strip out all calls to 'console.*'
strip : {
main : {
src : 'src/main.js',
dest : 'src/main.built.js'
}
}
strip : {
main : {
src : 'src/main.js',
dest : 'src/main.built.js',
options : {
nodes : ['console.log', 'debug']
}
}
}
Note: grunt-strip does not currently support node specificity beyond one property level (i.e. trying to strip 'foo.bar.baz' will not work as expected).
You can specify a list of files to edit inline by omitting the
dest configuration.
Warning : This is a destructive configuration, and you must specify the option
inline:true
in order for this command to succeed, otherwise it will fail with a warning message.
This is useful in build steps where your entire source tree is copied over (like with the requirejs r.js optimizer).
strip : {
main : {
src : 'build/**/*.js',
options : {
inline : true
}
}
}
Right now, the logic consists of a simple replacement of your selected nodes with a falsy statement (0). This is proving to work in all reasonable situations and alleviates the need for complex rewrite logic.
At some later date that rewrite logic may be important, but the cost vs reward isn't there right now.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Copyright (c) 2012 Jarrod Overson
Licensed under the MIT license.