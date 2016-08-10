A Lua to ECMAScript 6 translator. http://starlight.paulcuth.me.uk
For usage and examples please visit the Starlight documentation: http://starlight.paulcuth.me.uk/docs
Checkout the repo and install dependencies:
git clone git@github.com:paulcuth/starlight.git
cd starlight
npm install
To use Starlight to parse Lua script tags in the browser, build the browser-lib:
grunt browser-lib
This will create
dist/bowser-lib/starlight.js along with example usage in the same folder.
To use Starlight to translate Lua to ES6 as part of the build pipeline, build the Grunt plugin:
grunt grunt-plugin
This will create the plugin in the
dist/build-tools/grunt-starlight directory and also copy it to the project's
node_modules directory.
Please feel free to ask anything about the project on the Gitter channel. Any pull requests for bugfixes, feature suggestions, etc. are gratefully appreciated.
Any work on the parser or the runtime will require a default build. Note that for this to run, you'll need to have the Grunt plugin installed using
grunt grunt-plugin.
grunt