SSH Deployment for Grunt using ssh2.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.4
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-ssh-deploy --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ssh-deploy');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
environments to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
environments: {
environment: {
// Environment specific options here
}
},
});
This plugin will connect to your remote host, add a directory to releases/ in your
remote_path, and create a symlink to the latest release.
The symlink by default is
current, you can change this by setting
current_symlink.
By setting an environment, you can deploy each specific one with
grunt ssh_deploy:environment or rolling back with
grunt ssh_rollback:environment.
Type:
String
Remote host to connect to.
Type:
String
The username to connect as on the remote server.
Type:
String
Password for the username on the remote server.
Type:
string
Path to your private key
privateKey: require('fs').readFileSync('/path/to/private/key')
Type:
string
Passphrase of your private key if needed.
Type:
string
Set agent
agent: process.env.SSH_AUTH_SOCK
Type:
String
Default value:
'22'
Port to connect to on the remote server.
Type:
Number
Default value:
20000
Default timeout (in milliseconds) to wait for the SSH handshake to complete.
Type:
String
Full path on the remote server where files will be deployed.
Type:
String
Path on your local for the files you want to be deployed to the remote server. No trailing slash needed.
Type:
String
Default value:
'current'
Path to directory to symlink with most recent release.
Type:
String
Commands to run on the server before and after deploy directory is created and symlinked.
Type:
String|function
Default value: the current date (as a timestamp)
The release tag, e.g. '1.2.3'. It can be a string or a function (in that case is called and the returned value will be used). It defaults to the current timestamp formatted as 'YYYYMMDDHHmmssSSS'.
WARN: release tag name matters. When used with parameter
releases_to_keep the releases are reverse sorted
alphabetically and older ones are removed. So be careful when you set your release tag name.
Type:
Number
The number of builds (including the current build) to keep in the remote releases directory. Must be >= 1.
Type:
String
Default value:
'/'
Name of the sub directory to store the release in. Useful when multiple projects get deployed
to the same machine and the
releases_to_keep option is being used.
Type:
String
Default value:
'releases'
Name of the root directory where all the releases are published. If a
options.release_subdir is also provided then
the latest will be appended after this path.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Compress the build before uploading.
Type:
Number
Default value:
200 * 1024
Largest amount of data allowed on stdout or stderr.
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
List of folders or files to exclude from build.
grunt.initConfig({
// do not store credentials in the git repo, store them separately and read from a secret file
secret: grunt.file.readJSON('secret.json'),
environments: {
options: {
local_path: 'dist',
current_symlink: 'current',
deploy_path: '/full/path'
},
staging: {
options: {
host: '<%= secret.staging.host %>',
username: '<%= secret.staging.username %>',
password: '<%= secret.staging.password %>',
port: '<%= secret.staging.port %>',
debug: true,
releases_to_keep: '3'
}
},
production: {
options: {
host: '<%= secret.production.host %>',
username: '<%= secret.production.username %>',
password: '<%= secret.production.password %>',
port: '<%= secret.production.port %>',
releases_to_keep: '5',
release_subdir: 'myapp'
}
}
}
});
grunt.initConfig({
environments: {
options: {
local_path: '.',
},
production: {
options: {
host: '123.45.67.89',
username: 'root',
password: 'password',
deploy_path: '/sites/great_project',
before_deploy: 'cd /sites/great_project/releases/current && forever stopall',
after_deploy: 'cd /sites/great_project/releases/current && npm install && forever start app.js'
}
}
}
});