SSH Deployment for Grunt using ssh2.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.4

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-ssh-deploy --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-ssh-deploy' );

The tasks

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named environments to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ environments : { environment : { } }, });

This plugin will connect to your remote host, add a directory to releases/ in your remote_path , and create a symlink to the latest release.

The symlink by default is current , you can change this by setting current_symlink .

Usage

By setting an environment, you can deploy each specific one with grunt ssh_deploy:environment or rolling back with grunt ssh_rollback:environment .

Options

Type: String

Remote host to connect to.

Type: String

The username to connect as on the remote server.

Type: String

Password for the username on the remote server.

Type: string

Path to your private key privateKey: require('fs').readFileSync('/path/to/private/key')

Type: string

Passphrase of your private key if needed.

Type: string

Set agent agent: process.env.SSH_AUTH_SOCK

Type: String Default value: '22'

Port to connect to on the remote server.

Type: Number Default value: 20000

Default timeout (in milliseconds) to wait for the SSH handshake to complete.

Type: String

Full path on the remote server where files will be deployed.

Type: String

Path on your local for the files you want to be deployed to the remote server. No trailing slash needed.

Type: String Default value: 'current'

Path to directory to symlink with most recent release.

Type: String

Commands to run on the server before and after deploy directory is created and symlinked.

Type: String|function Default value: the current date (as a timestamp)

The release tag, e.g. '1.2.3'. It can be a string or a function (in that case is called and the returned value will be used). It defaults to the current timestamp formatted as 'YYYYMMDDHHmmssSSS'.

WARN: release tag name matters. When used with parameter releases_to_keep the releases are reverse sorted alphabetically and older ones are removed. So be careful when you set your release tag name.

Type: Number

The number of builds (including the current build) to keep in the remote releases directory. Must be >= 1.

Type: String Default value: '/'

Name of the sub directory to store the release in. Useful when multiple projects get deployed to the same machine and the releases_to_keep option is being used.

Type: String Default value: 'releases'

Name of the root directory where all the releases are published. If a options.release_subdir is also provided then the latest will be appended after this path.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Compress the build before uploading.

Type: Number Default value: 200 * 1024

Largest amount of data allowed on stdout or stderr.

Type: Array Default value: []

List of folders or files to exclude from build.

Usage Examples

Custom Options

grunt.initConfig({ secret : grunt.file.readJSON( 'secret.json' ), environments : { options : { local_path : 'dist' , current_symlink : 'current' , deploy_path : '/full/path' }, staging : { options : { host : '<%= secret.staging.host %>' , username : '<%= secret.staging.username %>' , password : '<%= secret.staging.password %>' , port : '<%= secret.staging.port %>' , debug : true , releases_to_keep : '3' } }, production : { options : { host : '<%= secret.production.host %>' , username : '<%= secret.production.username %>' , password : '<%= secret.production.password %>' , port : '<%= secret.production.port %>' , releases_to_keep : '5' , release_subdir : 'myapp' } } } });

Before and After Hooks

grunt.initConfig({ environments : { options : { local_path : '.' , }, production : { options : { host : '123.45.67.89' , username : 'root' , password : 'password' , deploy_path : '/sites/great_project' , before_deploy : 'cd /sites/great_project/releases/current && forever stopall' , after_deploy : 'cd /sites/great_project/releases/current && npm install && forever start app.js' } } } });

