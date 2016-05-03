New owner! Starting 12-23-2015, I (@israelroldan) am standing on the shoulders of two giants (@chuckmo and @andrewrjones) as maintainer of this project. Contributions are welcome as always. (This message will be removed on next release as well).
SSH and SFTP tasks for Grunt, using a pure JS implementation of ssh2.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-ssh --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ssh');
This library provides two Grunt tasks for ssh:
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.1.0.
// don't keep passwords in source control
secret: grunt.file.readJSON('secret.json'),
sftp: {
test: {
files: {
"./": "*json"
},
options: {
path: '/tmp/',
host: '<%= secret.host %>',
username: '<%= secret.username %>',
password: '<%= secret.password %>',
showProgress: true
}
}
},
sshexec: {
test: {
command: 'uptime',
options: {
host: '<%= secret.host %>',
username: '<%= secret.username %>',
password: '<%= secret.password %>'
}
}
}
An example
secret.json might look like:
{
"host" : "myhost",
"username" : "username",
"password" : "**************"
}
Or, specifying SSH configurations for re-use, and referencing from tasks:
// don't keep passwords in source control
sshconfig: {
"myhost": grunt.file.readJSON('myhost.json')
},
sshexec: {
test: {
command: 'uptime',
options: {
config: 'myhost'
}
},
ls: {
command: 'ls -la',
options: {
config: 'myhost'
}
}
}
You can also overwrite the
username,
password,
passphrase or
config at runtime as a command line option:
$ grunt sshexec:someTask --config myhost --username foo
Copies one or more files to a remote server over ssh.
Inside your
grunt.js file add a section named
sftp.
object
The files to copy. Should contain key:value pairs.
If you would like to upload multiple files, use an array. For example:
files: {
"./": ["<%= dirs.css %>style.css","<%= dirs.css %>login.css","<%= dirs.css %>print.css"]
},
The following will not work:
files: {
"./": "<%= dirs.css %>style.css",
"./": "<%= dirs.css %>login.css",
"./": "<%= dirs.css %>print.css"
},
object
string
The path on the remote server. Defaults to
/.
object
Options for minimatch.
string
The username to authenticate as on remote system.
string
The remote host to copy to, set up in your
~/.ssh/config.
number
The remote port, optional, defaults to
22.
string
Optionally strip off an initial part of the file when performing the SFTP operation. This is a string operation, so trailing slashes are important.
For example:
/* [...] */
files: {
"./": "dist/**"
},
options: {
path: '/tmp/',
/* [...] */
srcBasePath: "dist/"
Would SFTP the files in dist directly into tmp (eg.
dist/index.html ==>
/tmp/index.html)
boolean
Optionally check whether the directories files will be sftp'd to exist first. This can take a bit of extra time as directories need to be checked, so this option is disabled by default.
See also the
directoryPermissions option.
number
The permissions to apply to directories created with createDirectories. The default is 0755. JSHint will probably yell at you unless you set this using
parseInt:
directoryPermissions: parseInt(755, 8)
boolean
Show a progress bar during the file transfer. The default is
false.
integer
Size of each read in bytes (default: 32768)
function
Callback function called after command execution. Default:
empty function
There are three mutually exclusive sets of connection options. They are
privateKey (with optional
passphrase),
password, and
agent. If any of
these options are private, they will be tried exclusively, and other connection
options will be ignored. Each is described a bit more below.
string
A string containing the contents of the private key to use to authenticate with the remote system, you can load this from a file using
grunt.file.read. Be careful you don't put this into source control unless you mean it!
If a privateKey and passphrase are required, they
options: {
privateKey: grunt.file.read("id_rsa"),
passphrase: <%= secret.passphrase %>
}
string
The passphrase to use with the
privateKey. As per the
privateKey, do not expose this in your Gruntfile or anywhere that'll end up public unless you mean it, load it from an external file.
string
The password to authenticate on remote system.
string
Path to ssh-agent's UNIX socket for ssh-agent-based user authentication.
options: {
host: '<%= pkg.host %>',
port: '<%= pkg.port %>',
username: '<%= pkg.username %>',
agent: process.env.SSH_AUTH_SOCK
}
If you use
jshint, remember to add
process: true in
globals
integer
How often (in milliseconds) to wait for the SSH handshake to complete.
Runs a command over ssh.
NOTE: To see the output of your
sshexec command locally, use the
--verbose flag.
Inside your
grunt.js file add a section named
sshexec.
string or
array
The command or commands to run, if an array is supplied, all the commands are executed on the same connection.
object
string
The username to authenticate as on remote system.
string
The remote host to copy to, set up in your
~/.ssh/config.
number
The remote port, optional, defaults to
22.
boolean/object
Set to true to allocate a pseudo-tty with defaults, or an object containing specific pseudo-tty settings (see 'Pseudo-TTY settings'). Setting up a pseudo-tty can be useful when working with remote processes that expect input from an actual terminal (e.g. sudo's password prompt).
boolean
Determins if the task should stop or continue if any of the commands returns a code other than 0. Disabled by default.
boolean
If true only display remote error messages if Grunt is run with the --verbose flag.
There are three mutually exclusive sets of connection options. They are
privateKey (with optional
passphrase),
password, and
agent. If any of
these options are private, they will be tried exclusively, and other connection
options will be ignored. Each is described a bit more below.
string
A string containing the contents of the private key to use to authenticate with the remote system, you can load this from a file using
grunt.file.read. Be careful you don't put this into source control unless you mean it!
options: {
privateKey: grunt.file.read("id_rsa"),
passphrase: <%= secret.passphrase %>
}
string
The passphrase to use with the
privateKey. As per the
privateKey, do not expose this in your Gruntfile or anywhere that'll end up public unless you mean it, load it from an external file.
string
The password to authenticate on remote system.
string
Path to ssh-agent's UNIX socket for ssh-agent-based user authentication.
options: {
host: '<%= pkg.host %>',
port: '<%= pkg.port %>',
username: '<%= pkg.username %>',
agent: process.env.SSH_AUTH_SOCK
}
If you use
jshint, remember to add
process: true in
globals
integer
How often (in milliseconds) to wait for the SSH handshake to complete.
sshexec runs each command individually, and it does not keep state of the previous command, so when you need to perform 2 commands or more , you could do e.g.:
sshexec: {
test: {
command: ['sh -c "cd /; ls; pwd"'],
options: {
host: '<%= secret.host %>',
username: '<%= secret.username %>',
password: '<%= secret.password %>'
}
}
}
sftp improvements (Brian White; #64: Changed error handling for SFTP junglebarry
chunkSize option (Michael Lam); #51: Fix bad output on close (Eric Kever); #56: Add readyTimeout option for ssh2 connections (calebTomlinson).
execCommand (jabes).
--debug option is passed; Use latest version of ssh2 (0.2.14).
sftp and
suppressRemoteErrors option for
sshexec (David J. Bradshaw); #34: Use stat() instead of opendir() for checking existence of a dir (Harri Hälikkä); #38: Doc updates (Alexandre Richonnier).
sshexec.
trim options that may be read from files; Allow
sshexec to use ssh-agent-based user authentication (Andy Shinn).
srcBasePath (owenmead).
srcBasePath option to
sftp (marcins).
Copyright (c) 2013 Andrew Jones. Licensed under the MIT license.