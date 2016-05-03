New owner! Starting 12-23-2015, I (@israelroldan) am standing on the shoulders of two giants (@chuckmo and @andrewrjones) as maintainer of this project. Contributions are welcome as always. (This message will be removed on next release as well).

SSH and SFTP tasks for Grunt, using a pure JS implementation of ssh2.

Overview

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-ssh --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-ssh' );

This library provides two Grunt tasks for ssh:

sftp

sshexec

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.1.0.

Synopsis

secret : grunt.file.readJSON( 'secret.json' ), sftp : { test : { files : { "./" : "*json" }, options : { path : '/tmp/' , host : '<%= secret.host %>' , username : '<%= secret.username %>' , password : '<%= secret.password %>' , showProgress : true } } }, sshexec : { test : { command : 'uptime' , options : { host : '<%= secret.host %>' , username : '<%= secret.username %>' , password : '<%= secret.password %>' } } }

An example secret.json might look like:

{ "host" : "myhost" , "username" : "username" , "password" : "**************" }

Or, specifying SSH configurations for re-use, and referencing from tasks:

sshconfig : { "myhost" : grunt.file.readJSON( 'myhost.json' ) }, sshexec : { test : { command : 'uptime' , options : { config : 'myhost' } }, ls : { command : 'ls -la' , options : { config : 'myhost' } } }

You can also overwrite the username , password , passphrase or config at runtime as a command line option:

$ grunt sshexec:someTask --config myhost --username foo

Description

sftp

Copies one or more files to a remote server over ssh.

Inside your grunt.js file add a section named sftp .

Parameters

files object

The files to copy. Should contain key:value pairs.

If you would like to upload multiple files, use an array. For example:

files: { "./" : [ "<%= dirs.css %>style.css" , "<%= dirs.css %>login.css" , "<%= dirs.css %>print.css" ] },

The following will not work:

files: { "./" : "<%= dirs.css %>style.css" , "./" : "<%= dirs.css %>login.css" , "./" : "<%= dirs.css %>print.css" },

options object

path string

The path on the remote server. Defaults to / .

minimatch object

Options for minimatch.

username string

The username to authenticate as on remote system.

host string

The remote host to copy to, set up in your ~/.ssh/config .

port number

The remote port, optional, defaults to 22 .

srcBasePath string

Optionally strip off an initial part of the file when performing the SFTP operation. This is a string operation, so trailing slashes are important.

For example:

files : { "./" : "dist/**" }, options : { path : '/tmp/' , srcBasePath : "dist/"

Would SFTP the files in dist directly into tmp (eg. dist/index.html ==> /tmp/index.html )

createDirectories boolean

Optionally check whether the directories files will be sftp'd to exist first. This can take a bit of extra time as directories need to be checked, so this option is disabled by default.

See also the directoryPermissions option.

directoryPermissions number

The permissions to apply to directories created with createDirectories. The default is 0755. JSHint will probably yell at you unless you set this using parseInt :

directoryPermissions: parseInt ( 755 , 8 )

showProgress boolean

Show a progress bar during the file transfer. The default is false .

chunkSize integer

Size of each read in bytes (default: 32768)

callback function

Callback function called after command execution. Default: empty function

Connection options

There are three mutually exclusive sets of connection options. They are privateKey (with optional passphrase ), password , and agent . If any of these options are private, they will be tried exclusively, and other connection options will be ignored. Each is described a bit more below.

privateKey string

A string containing the contents of the private key to use to authenticate with the remote system, you can load this from a file using grunt.file.read . Be careful you don't put this into source control unless you mean it!

If a privateKey and passphrase are required, they

options: { privateKey : grunt.file.read( "id_rsa" ), passphrase : < %= secret.passphrase %> }

passphrase string

The passphrase to use with the privateKey . As per the privateKey , do not expose this in your Gruntfile or anywhere that'll end up public unless you mean it, load it from an external file.

password string

The password to authenticate on remote system.

agent string

Path to ssh-agent's UNIX socket for ssh-agent-based user authentication.

options: { host : '<%= pkg.host %>' , port : '<%= pkg.port %>' , username : '<%= pkg.username %>' , agent : process.env.SSH_AUTH_SOCK }

If you use jshint , remember to add process: true in globals

readyTimeout integer

How often (in milliseconds) to wait for the SSH handshake to complete.

sshexec

Runs a command over ssh.

NOTE: To see the output of your sshexec command locally, use the --verbose flag.

Inside your grunt.js file add a section named sshexec .

Parameters

command string or array

The command or commands to run, if an array is supplied, all the commands are executed on the same connection.

options object

username string

The username to authenticate as on remote system.

host string

The remote host to copy to, set up in your ~/.ssh/config .

port number

The remote port, optional, defaults to 22 .

pty boolean/object

Set to true to allocate a pseudo-tty with defaults, or an object containing specific pseudo-tty settings (see 'Pseudo-TTY settings'). Setting up a pseudo-tty can be useful when working with remote processes that expect input from an actual terminal (e.g. sudo's password prompt).

ignoreErrors boolean

Determins if the task should stop or continue if any of the commands returns a code other than 0. Disabled by default.

suppressRemoteErrors boolean

If true only display remote error messages if Grunt is run with the --verbose flag.

Connection options

There are three mutually exclusive sets of connection options. They are privateKey (with optional passphrase ), password , and agent . If any of these options are private, they will be tried exclusively, and other connection options will be ignored. Each is described a bit more below.

privateKey string

A string containing the contents of the private key to use to authenticate with the remote system, you can load this from a file using grunt.file.read . Be careful you don't put this into source control unless you mean it!

options: { privateKey : grunt.file.read( "id_rsa" ), passphrase : < %= secret.passphrase %> }

passphrase string

The passphrase to use with the privateKey . As per the privateKey , do not expose this in your Gruntfile or anywhere that'll end up public unless you mean it, load it from an external file.

password string

The password to authenticate on remote system.

agent string

Path to ssh-agent's UNIX socket for ssh-agent-based user authentication.

options: { host : '<%= pkg.host %>' , port : '<%= pkg.port %>' , username : '<%= pkg.username %>' , agent : process.env.SSH_AUTH_SOCK }

If you use jshint , remember to add process: true in globals

readyTimeout integer

How often (in milliseconds) to wait for the SSH handshake to complete.

Note

sshexec runs each command individually, and it does not keep state of the previous command, so when you need to perform 2 commands or more , you could do e.g.:

sshexec: { test : { command : [ 'sh -c "cd /; ls; pwd"' ], options : { host : '<%= secret.host %>' , username : '<%= secret.username %>' , password : '<%= secret.password %>' } } }

Release History

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Andrew Jones. Licensed under the MIT license.