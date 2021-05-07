Grunt task for converting a set of images into a spritesheet and corresponding CSS variables.
A folder of icons processed by
grunt-spritesmith:
generates a spritesheet:
and CSS variables (available in CSS, JSON, SASS, SCSS, LESS, Stylus):
$fork_offset_x = 0px;
$fork_offset_y = 0px;
$fork_width = 32px;
$fork_height = 32px;
...
$github_offset_x = -32px;
$github_offset_y = 0px;
$github_width = 32px;
$github_height = 32px;
...
As of
grunt-spritesmith@4.5.0, retina spritesheets/templates are supported. See the Retina parameters section for more information.
grunt-spritesmith is supported and tested on Windows, Linux, and Mac OS X.
grunt-spritesmith?
We are normalizing sprite variables even further to convert any non-alphanumeric/non-dash/non-underscore character to a delimiter character (e.g.
-). This allows us to support naming retina sprites with
@2x suffixes, to prevent regressions like #137.
We have moved from spritesmith-engine-spec@1.1.0 to spritesmith-engine-spec@2.0.0. This means if you use an custom engine (e.g.
gmsmith,
canvassmith), then you will need to upgrade it.
npm install my-engine-smith@latest --save-dev
This is to enable usage of streaming outputs from engines.
grunt-spritesmith can be installed via npm:
npm install grunt-spritesmith
Then, add and configure it to your
Gruntfile.js:
module.exports = function (grunt) {
// Configure grunt
grunt.initConfig({
sprite:{
all: {
src: 'path/to/your/sprites/*.png',
dest: 'destination/of/spritesheet.png',
destCss: 'destination/of/sprites.css'
}
}
});
// Load in `grunt-spritesmith`
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-spritesmith');
};
Run the
grunt sprite task:
$ grunt sprite
Running "sprite:all" (sprite) task
Files "destination/of/spritesheet.png", "destination/of/sprites.css" created.
Done, without errors.
Results are a spritesheet:
and CSS:
.icon-fork {
background-image: url(spritesheet.png);
background-position: 0px 0px;
width: 32px;
height: 32px;
}
...
grunt-spritesmith is a grunt multitask. It supports the following parameters:
String|String[] - Images to use as sprites in spritesheet
sprites/*.png or an array of files
['sprite1.png', sprite2.png']
String - Output location for generated spritesheet
path/to/output/spritesheet.png
String - Output location for generated CSS
path/to/output/sprites.css
String - Optional override for spritesheet path specified in CSS
../sprite.png is given, then the CSS will have:
background-image: url(../sprite.png);
Number - Padding to place to right and bottom between sprites
String - Algorithm to use for positioning sprites in spritesheet
binary-tree which yields the best possible packing
Mixed - Options to pass through to algorithm
{algorithmOpts: {sort: false}}
String -
spritesmith engine to use
pixelsmith, a
node based engine
npm install
Object - Options to pass through to engine for settings
phantomjssmith accepts
timeout via
{engineOpts: {timeout: 10000}}
Object - Options to pass through to engine uring export
gmsmith supports
quality via
{imgOpts: {quality: 75}}
String - CSS format to use
destCss' extension
.styl -> stylus
String|Function - CSS template to use for rendering output CSS
cssFormat
String is provided, it must be a path to a handlebars template
Function is provided, it must have a signature of
function (data)
Object - Container for helpers to register to handlebars for our template
{half: function (num) { return num/2; } will add a handlebars helper that halves numbers
Function - Mapping function for each filename to CSS variable
String - Name to use for spritesheet related variables in preprocessor templates
Object - Options to pass through to templater
{cssOpts: {functions: false}} skips output of mixins
grunt-spritesmith supports retina spritesheet generation via
retinaSrcFilter and
retinaDest. If at least one of these is provided, then we will expect the other and enable retina spritesheet generation.
Repeated parameters have the same properties as above but are repeated for clarity with respect to retina spritesheets.
An example retina spritesheet setup can be found in the Examples section.
String|String[] - Images to use for both normal and retina spritesheet
sprites/*.png should capture
sprite1.png and
sprite1@2x.png
@2x suffix over
-retina or
-2x. There are known ordering issues caused when sharing a
- delimiter between sprite names and the retina suffix (see #137)
String|String[] - Images to filter out from
src for our retina spritesheet
src (e.g.
sprite/*@2x.png)
src (e.g.
src: 'sprite/*.png',
retinaSrcFilter: 'sprite/*@2x.png')
sprites/*@2x.png will filter out
sprite1@2x.png for a separate retina spritesheet
sprite1.png and
sprite1@2x.png as a group of normal/retina sprites
String - Output location for generated retina spritesheet
path/to/output@2x.png
../sprite@2x.png will yield CSS with:
background-image: url(../sprite@2x.png);
Number - Padding to place to right and bottom between sprites
String - CSS format to use
destCss' extension
.styl -> stylus_retina
Function - Mapping function for each filename to CSS variable
$icon-home will have group
$icon-home-group)
String - Name to use for retina spritesheet related variables in preprocessor templates
String - Name to use for retina groups related variables in preprocessor templates
Images can be laid out in different fashions depending on the algorithm. We use
layout to provide you as many options as possible. At the time of writing, here are your options for
algorithm:
top-down
left-right
diagonal
alt-diagonal
binary-tree
More information can be found in the
layout documentation:
https://github.com/twolfson/layout
The
cssTemplate option allows for using a custom template. An example template can be found at:
https://github.com/twolfson/spritesheet-templates/blob/9.3.1/lib/templates/stylus.template.handlebars
The parameters passed into your template are known as
data. We add some normalized properties via
spritesheet-templates for your convenience.
Object Container for parameters
Object[] - Array of sprite information
String - Name of the sprite file (sans extension)
Number - Horizontal position of sprite's left edge in spritesheet
Number - Vertical position of sprite's top edge in spritesheet
Number - Width of sprite
Number - Height of sprite
Number - Width of entire spritesheet
Number - Height of entire spritesheet
String - Relative URL path from CSS to spritesheet
String - URL encoded
image
String - Path to the original sprite file
Number - Negative value of
x. Useful to
background-position
Number - Negative value of
y. Useful to
background-position
Object - Container for numeric values including
px
String -
x suffixed with
px
String -
y suffixed with
px
String -
width suffixed with
px
String -
height suffixed with
px
String -
total_width suffixed with
px
String -
total_height suffixed with
px
String -
offset_x suffixed with
px
String -
offset_y suffixed with
px
Object - Information about spritesheet
Number - Width of entire spritesheet
Number - Height of entire spritesheet
String - Relative URL path from CSS to spritesheet
String - URL encoded
image
Object - Container for numeric values including
px
String -
width suffixed with
px
String -
height suffixed with
px
Object - Container for
spritesheet metadata and its representation
String - Prefix for spritesheet variables
Object[] - Array of retina sprite information
sprites (e.g.
name,
width,
source_image)
Object - Information about retina spritesheet
spritesheet (e.g.
width,
px)
Object - Container for
retina_spritesheet metadata and its representation
String - Prefix for spritesheet variables
Object[] - Array of objects that maps to normal and retina sprites
Object - Container for data about sprite mapping
String - Name to refer to mapping by
Number - Index of corresponding normal/retina sprites from
data.sprites/
data.retina_sprites
Object - Normal sprite from
data.sprites that corresponds to our mapping
data.sprites[*] (e.g.
name,
x,
offset_y,
px)
Object - Retina sprite from
data.retina_sprites that corresponds to our mapping
data.retina_sprites[*] (e.g.
name,
x,
offset_y,
px)
Object - Optional container for metadata about
retina_groups and its representation
String - Name for
retina_groups
Object - Options passed in via
cssOpts in
grunt-spritesmith config
An example
sprite is
{
"name": "sprite2",
"x": 10,
"y": 20,
"width": 20,
"height": 30,
"total_width": 80,
"total_height": 100,
"image": "nested/dir/spritesheet.png",
"escaped_image": "nested/dir/spritesheet.png",
"source_image": "path/to/original/sprite.png",
"offset_x": -10,
"offset_y": -20,
"px": {
"x": "10px",
"y": "20px",
"width": "20px",
"height": "30px",
"total_width": "80px",
"total_height": "100px",
"offset_x": "-10px",
"offset_y": "-20px"
}
}
If you are defining a Handlebars template, then you can inherit from an existing template via
handlebars-layouts (e.g.
{{#extend "scss"}}). An example usage can be found in the Examples section.
Example usages can be found as:
The
cssVarMap option allows customization of the CSS variable names
If you would like to customize CSS selectors in the
csstemplate, please see https://github.com/twolfson/spritesheet-templates#css
Your
cssVarMap should be a function with the signature
function (sprite). It will receive the same parameters as
sprites from Templating except for
escaped_image,
offset_x,
offset_y, and
px.
// Prefix all sprite names with `sprite-` (e.g. `home` -> `sprite-home`)
cssVarMap: function (sprite) {
sprite.name = 'sprite_' + sprite.name;
}
// Generates:
// $sprite_fork_x = 0px;
// $sprite_fork_y = 0px;
// As oppposed to default:
// $fork_x = 0px;
// $fork_y = 0px;
An engine can greatly improve the speed of your build (e.g.
canvassmith) or support obscure image formats (e.g.
gmsmith).
All
spritesmith engines adhere to a common specification:
https://github.com/twolfson/spritesmith-engine-spec
This repository adheres to specification version: 2.0.0
Below is a list of known engines with their tradeoffs:
pixelsmith is a
node based engine that runs on top of
get-pixels and
save-pixels.
Key differences: Doesn't support uncommon image formats (e.g.
tiff) and not as fast as a compiled library (e.g.
canvassmith).
phantomjssmith is a phantomjs based engine. It was originally built to provide cross-platform compatibility but has since been succeeded by
pixelsmith.
Requirements: phantomjs must be installed on your machine and on your
PATH environment variable. Visit the phantomjs website for installation instructions.
Key differences:
phantomjs is cross-platform and supports all image formats.
canvassmith is a node-canvas based engine that runs on top of Cairo.
Requirements: Cairo and node-gyp must be installed on your machine.
Instructions on how to install Cairo are provided in the node-canvas wiki.
node-gyp should be installed via
npm:
npm install -g node-gyp
Key differences:
canvas has the best performance (useful for over 100 sprites). However, it is
UNIX only.
gmsmith is a
gm based engine that runs on top of either Graphics Magick or Image Magick.
Requirements: Either Graphics Magick or Image Magick must be installed on your machine.
For the best results, install from the site rather than through a package manager (e.g.
apt-get). This avoids potential transparency issues which have been reported.
Image Magick is implicitly discovered. However, you can explicitly use it via
engineOpts
{
engineOpts: {
imagemagick: true
}
}
Key differences:
gmsmith allows for configuring image quality whereas others do not.
In this example, we will use the
alt-diagonal algorithm to layout sprites in a non-intersecting manner.
Configuration:
{
src: ['fork.png', 'github.png', 'twitter.png'],
dest: 'spritesheet.algorithm.png',
destCss: 'spritesheet.algorithm.styl',
algorithm: 'alt-diagonal'
}
Output:
In this example, we will use the
gmsmith engine to support obscure image formats.
Requirements:
Install
gmsmith to our
node_modules via
npm install.
npm install gmsmith
Alternatively, we can use
--save or
--save-dev to save to our
package.json's dependencies or
devDependenices.
npm install gmsmith --save # Updates {"dependencies": {"gmsmith": "1.2.3"}}
npm install gmsmith --save-dev # Updates {"devDependencies": {"gmsmith": "1.2.3"}}
Configuration:
{
src: ['fork.png', 'github.png', 'twitter.png'],
dest: 'spritesheet.algorithm.png',
destCss: 'spritesheet.algorithm.styl',
engine: 'gmsmith'
}
Output:
The
padding option allows for inserting spacing between images.
Configuration:
{
src: ['fork.png', 'github.png', 'twitter.png'],
dest: 'spritesheet.padding.png',
destCss: 'spritesheet.padding.styl',
padding: 20 // Exaggerated for visibility, normal usage is 1 or 2
}
Output:
In this example, we will use generate a normal and retina spritesheet via the
retinaSrcFilter and
retinaDest parameters.
Configuration:
{
// We have `fork.png`, `fork@2x.png`, ...
src: ['fork*.png', 'github*.png', 'twitter*.png'],
// This will filter out `fork@2x.png`, `github@2x.png`, ... for our retina spritesheet
// The normal spritesheet will now receive `fork.png`, `github.png`, ...
retinaSrcFilter: ['*@2x.png'],
dest: 'spritesheet.retina.png',
retinaDest: 'spritesheet.retina@2x.png',
destCss: 'spritesheet.retina.styl'
}
Normal spritesheet:
Retina spritesheet:
In this example, we will use
cssTemplate with a
handlebars template to generate CSS that uses
:before selectors.
Template:
{{#sprites}}
.icon-{{name}}:before {
display: block;
background-image: url({{{escaped_image}}});
background-position: {{px.offset_x}} {{px.offset_y}};
width: {{px.width}};
height: {{px.height}};
}
{{/sprites}}
Configuration:
{
src: ['fork.png', 'github.png', 'twitter.png'],
dest: 'spritesheet.handlebarsStr.png',
destCss: 'spritesheet.handlebarsStr.css',
cssTemplate: 'handlebarsStr.css.handlebars'
}
Output:
.icon-fork:before {
display: block;
background-image: url(spritesheet.handlebarsStr.png);
background-position: 0px 0px;
width: 32px;
height: 32px;
}
.icon-github:before {
/* ... */
In this example, we will extend the SCSS template to provide minimal variables. The JSON at the front comes from the original template and is required to provide consistent casing and default options.
Different block sections for each template are documented in:
https://github.com/twolfson/spritesheet-templates
Template:
{
// Default options
'functions': true,
'variableNameTransforms': ['dasherize']
}
{{#extend "scss"}}
{{#content "sprites"}}
{{#each sprites}}
${{strings.name}}: ({{px.x}}, {{px.y}}, {{px.offset_x}}, {{px.offset_y}}, {{px.width}}, {{px.height}}, {{px.total_width}}, {{px.total_height}}, '{{{escaped_image}}}', '{{name}}', );
{{/each}}
{{/content}}
{{#content "spritesheet"}}
${{spritesheet_info.strings.name_sprites}}: ({{#each sprites}}${{strings.name}}, {{/each}});
${{spritesheet_info.strings.name}}: ({{spritesheet.px.width}}, {{spritesheet.px.height}}, '{{{spritesheet.escaped_image}}}', ${{spritesheet_info.strings.name_sprites}}, );
{{/content}}
{{/extend}}
Configuration:
{
src: ['fork.png', 'github.png', 'twitter.png'],
dest: 'spritesheet.handlebarsInheritance.png',
destCss: 'spritesheet.handlebarsInheritance.css',
cssTemplate: 'handlebarsInheritance.scss.handlebars'
}
Output:
$fork: (0px, 0px, 0px, 0px, 32px, 32px, 64px, 64px, 'spritesheet.handlebarsInheritance.png', 'fork', );
$github: (32px, 0px, -32px, 0px, 32px, 32px, 64px, 64px, 'spritesheet.handlebarsInheritance.png', 'github', );
$twitter: (0px, 32px, 0px, -32px, 32px, 32px, 64px, 64px, 'spritesheet.handlebarsInheritance.png', 'twitter', );
$spritesheet-sprites: ($fork, $github, $twitter, );
$spritesheet: (64px, 64px, 'spritesheet.handlebarsInheritance.png', $spritesheet-sprites, );
/* ... */
In this example, we will use
cssTemplate with a custom function that generates YAML.
Configuration:
// var yaml = require('js-yaml');
{
src: ['fork.png', 'github.png', 'twitter.png'],
dest: 'spritesheet.yamlTemplate.png',
destCss: 'spritesheet.yamlTemplate.yml',
cssTemplate: function (data) {
// Convert sprites from an array into an object
var spriteObj = {};
data.sprites.forEach(function (sprite) {
// Grab the name and store the sprite under it
var name = sprite.name;
spriteObj[name] = sprite;
// Delete the name from the sprite
delete sprite.name;
});
// Return stringified spriteObj
return yaml.safeDump(spriteObj);
}
}
Output:
fork:
x: 0
"y": 0
width: 32
height: 32
source_image: fork.png
image: spritesheet.yamlTemplate.png
total_width: 64
total_height: 64
escaped_image: spritesheet.yamlTemplate.png
offset_x: -0.0
offset_y: -0.0
px:
x: 0px
"y": 0px
offset_x: 0px
offset_y: 0px
height: 32px
width: 32px
total_height: 64px
total_width: 64px
github:
x: 32
# ...
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via
npm run lint and test via
npm test.
GitHub and Twitter icons were taken from Alex Peattie's JustVector Social Icons.
Fork designed by P.J. Onori from The Noun Project
Plus and Equals icons were built using the Ubuntu Light typeface.
Copyright (c) 2012 Todd Wolfson
Licensed under the MIT license.