Sonar Analysis Runner from grunt

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-sonar-runner --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-sonar-runner' );

The "sonarRunner" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named sonarRunner to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: 'false'

A Boolean value to display debug information when preparing sonar analysis.

Type: String Default value: os.EOL

A string value representing a new line character to separate individual sonar properties

Type: Boolean Default value: 'false'

A flag to run it in dry mode. The configuration is checked but not execute

Type: Number Default value: 'null'

maxBuffer specifies the largest amount of data allowed on stdout or stderr - if this value is exceeded then the child process is killed and an error returned from sonar-runner. See: child_process.exec()

Type: String Default value: ''

A string value representing a root path from the project, if configured it will create a project configuration file based on options.sonar without override default runner configuration file. If the root path contains a file named sonar-project.properties, this file will be considered instead

Type: String Default value: 'http://localhost:9000'

Sonar Dashboard URL

Type: String Default value: ''

JDBC connection url

Type: String Default value: ''

JDBC connection username

Type: String Default value: ''

JDBC connection password

Type: String Default value: ''

comma separated list of directories to analyse. All js files in the provided directories will be included.

Type: String Default value: ''

project key usually of form group:artifactId:version

Type: String Default value: ''

Project Summary

Type: String Default value: ''

Current project build version

Type: String Default value: null

Sets the project language. A list of language plugins can be found here. If this property is undefined, a multi language project will be assumed and the sources searched for valid/supported languages.

Type: String Default value: -

Path to the LCOV Code Coverage File to be used in Sonar

Type: String or [String]

Default value: null

A list of directories and files that should be excluded from Sonar analysis. A list of wildcards that can be use can be found here.

Usage Examples

The configuration code below shows all possible options that are currently supported by the plugin. Any additional sonar properties can be added right inside the sonar object literal.

grunt.initConfig({ sonarRunner : { analysis : { options : { debug : true , separator : '

' , dryRun : false , sonar : { login : 'admin' , password : 'admin' , host : { url : 'http://localhost:9000' }, jdbc : { url : 'jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/sonar' , username : 'sonar' , password : 'sonar' }, projectKey : 'sonar:grunt-sonar-runner:0.1.0' , projectName : 'Grunt Sonar Runner' , projectVersion : '0.10' , sources : [ 'test' ].join( ',' ), language : 'js' , sourceEncoding : 'UTF-8' } } } } });

To run

grunt sonarRunner :analysis

