Grunt plugin to remove unnecessary bytes of PNG and JPG using reSmush.it
reSmush.it is a FREE alternative to Yahoo Smush.it (deprecated on March 2015). This tool provides a online way to optimize pictures size via a documented webservice.
Prefer Gulp? gulp-smushit
This plugin requires Grunt
0.4.x
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-smushit --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-smushit');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
smushit to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
smushit: {
mygroup: {
src: ['tests/img/**/*.png','tests/img/**/*.jpg'],
dest: 'tests/img/min'
}
}
});
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Call another service instead of Yahoo Smushit
Type:
boolean
Default value:
true
Show image compressing rate log
Move your files to a target folder (should not be into the same).
grunt.initConfig({
smushit: {
// catch all files from a single folder
group1: {
src: 'tests/img',
dest: 'tests/opt_img'
},
// filter by filetype
group2: {
src: ['tests/img/**/*.png','tests/img/**/*.jpg'],
dest: 'tests/img/min'
},
// set each file
group3:{
src: ['tests/img/logo.png','tests/img/whatever.png'],
dest: 'tests/img/min'
}
}
});
Be safe to replace all of your old files with this option.
grunt.initConfig({
smushit: {
// a single directory
group1: {
src: 'tests/img'
},
// filter by filetype
group2: {
src: ['tests/img/**/*.png','tests/img/**/*.jpg']
},
//replace recursive
group3: {
src: ['tests/img/logo.png','tests/img/tellme.jpg']
}
}
});
Recursively walk into folders and smushit files
grunt.initConfig({
smushit: {
// catch all files from a nested folder
group1: {
src: 'tests/nested/img',
dest: 'tests/opt_img'
},
// filter files in a nested folder by filetype
group2: {
src: ['tests/nested/img/**/*.png','tests/nested/img/**/*.jpg'],
dest: 'tests/opt_img'
},
// retrieve files in a nested folder by file name
group3: {
src: ['tests/nested/img/**/southpark.png','tests/nested/img/**/southpark.jpg'],
dest: 'tests/opt_img'
},
}
});
Smushit one folder, or many of them
grunt.initConfig({
smushit: {
// catch all files from a nested folder
group1: {
src: ['tests/img1', 'tests/img2'],
dest: 'tests/opt_img'
},
// filter files in a folder by filetype
group2: {
src: ['tests/img1/**/*.png','tests/img2/**/*.jpg'],
dest: 'tests/opt_img'
},
// retrieve files in a folder by file name
group3: {
src: ['tests/img1/**/southpark.png','tests/img2/**/southpark.jpg'],
dest: 'tests/opt_img'
},
}
});
Provide your base directory
grunt.initConfig({
smushit: {
// src folder is 'tests/img' and dest is 'tests/opt_img'
group1: {
cwd: 'tests'
expand: true,
src: 'img',
dest: 'tests/opt_img'
},
// multiple src folders: src folder is ['tests/img1', 'tests/img2'] and dest is 'tests/img/min'
group2: {
cwd: 'tests'
expand: true,
src: ['img1/**/*.png','img2/**/*.jpg'],
dest: 'tests/img/min'
},
}
});
There is an option that you can set your own image optimizer service. Its a good alternative if you don't want to wait for smush.it web service latency.
grunt.initConfig({
smushit: {
options: {
service: 'http://myimgopt.com/exec'
},
mygroup: {
src: ['tests/img/**/*.png','tests/img/**/*.jpg'],
dest: 'tests/img/min'
}
}
});
$ git clone git://github.com/heldr/grunt-smushit.git
$ cd grunt-smushit
$ npm install
$ npm test
NOTE: Be sure to keep up to date the plugin tests and jshint code quality.
MIT License (c) Helder Santana