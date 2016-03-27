Grunt plugin to remove unnecessary bytes of PNG and JPG using reSmush.it

reSmush.it is a FREE alternative to Yahoo Smush.it (deprecated on March 2015). This tool provides a online way to optimize pictures size via a documented webservice.

Read more about reSmush.it

Prefer Gulp? gulp-smushit

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt 0.4.x

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-smushit --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-smushit' );

The "smushit" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named smushit to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ smushit : { mygroup : { src : [ 'tests/img/**/*.png' , 'tests/img/**/*.jpg' ], dest : 'tests/img/min' } } });

Options

Type: String Default value: null Call another service instead of Yahoo Smushit

Type: boolean Default value: true Show image compressing rate log

Usage Examples

Output Folder

Move your files to a target folder (should not be into the same).

grunt.initConfig({ smushit : { group1 : { src : 'tests/img' , dest : 'tests/opt_img' }, group2 : { src : [ 'tests/img/**/*.png' , 'tests/img/**/*.jpg' ], dest : 'tests/img/min' }, group3 :{ src : [ 'tests/img/logo.png' , 'tests/img/whatever.png' ], dest : 'tests/img/min' } } });

Replace files

Be safe to replace all of your old files with this option.

grunt.initConfig({ smushit : { group1 : { src : 'tests/img' }, group2 : { src : [ 'tests/img/**/*.png' , 'tests/img/**/*.jpg' ] }, group3 : { src : [ 'tests/img/logo.png' , 'tests/img/tellme.jpg' ] } } });

Work with a nested folder

Recursively walk into folders and smushit files

grunt.initConfig({ smushit : { group1 : { src : 'tests/nested/img' , dest : 'tests/opt_img' }, group2 : { src : [ 'tests/nested/img/**/*.png' , 'tests/nested/img/**/*.jpg' ], dest : 'tests/opt_img' }, group3 : { src : [ 'tests/nested/img/**/southpark.png' , 'tests/nested/img/**/southpark.jpg' ], dest : 'tests/opt_img' }, } });

Provide multiple source

Smushit one folder, or many of them

grunt.initConfig({ smushit : { group1 : { src : [ 'tests/img1' , 'tests/img2' ], dest : 'tests/opt_img' }, group2 : { src : [ 'tests/img1/**/*.png' , 'tests/img2/**/*.jpg' ], dest : 'tests/opt_img' }, group3 : { src : [ 'tests/img1/**/southpark.png' , 'tests/img2/**/southpark.jpg' ], dest : 'tests/opt_img' }, } });

Use of cwd

Provide your base directory

grunt.initConfig({ smushit : { group1 : { cwd : 'tests' expand : true , src : 'img' , dest : 'tests/opt_img' }, group2 : { cwd : 'tests' expand : true , src : [ 'img1/**/*.png' , 'img2/**/*.jpg' ], dest : 'tests/img/min' }, } });

Your own service

There is an option that you can set your own image optimizer service. Its a good alternative if you don't want to wait for smush.it web service latency.

grunt.initConfig({ smushit : { options : { service : 'http://myimgopt.com/exec' }, mygroup : { src : [ 'tests/img/**/*.png' , 'tests/img/**/*.jpg' ], dest : 'tests/img/min' } } });

Contributing

$ git clone git://github.com/heldr/grunt-smushit.git $ cd grunt-smushit $ npm install $ npm test

NOTE: Be sure to keep up to date the plugin tests and jshint code quality.

Release History

2015-09-05 v2.0.0 Use resmush.it due Yahoo Smushit deprecation

2014-05-19 v1.3.0 Pass node-smushit options through grunt file

2014-03-30 v1.2.1 Bugfix. Fixes issue 29

2014-03-03 v1.2.0 Use cwd only for source files, following the grunt pattern

2013-07-15 v1.1.0 Support nested folder structure, support for multiple source folders

2013-07-15 v1.1.0 Enable the use of cwd parameter

2013-06-16 v1.0.0 Rewrite task on top of grunt-init-gruntplugin

2013-05-26 v0.4.2 Add support to different service #16

Credits

License

MIT License (c) Helder Santana