It's SLOC plugin for Grunt.js. based on sloc

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-sloc --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-sloc' );

The "sloc" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named sloc to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ sloc : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: stdout

It will generate a JSON file SLOC analysis results. The default value is stdout . If we do not specify, in the case of the stdout , If you are prompted to enter the json and output to the CLI on the json file.

Type: String Default value: ``

I specify the path where you output the JSON file. Create the root folder if you do not specify if.

Type: Boolean Default value: true

If true

//default reports //and detail reports .-----------------------------------------------------------------------. | extension | total | source | comment | single | mixed | empty | block | |-----------|-------|--------|---------|--------|-------|-------|-------| | js | 11 | 8 | 2 | 2 | 0 | 1 | 0 | | css | 8 | 7 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0 | | less | 235 | 152 | 45 | 30 | 0 | 38 | 15 | '-----------------------------------------------------------------------'

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Set as false to analyze only files with a subset of popular extensions. true to analyze files with any file extension. The default is false .

If true , the SLOC will be executed on all of the files specified, regardless of file extension. With 'tolerant' set to false , or 'tolerant' unspecified, only supported file extensions will be analyzed.

Type: Object Default value: null

Custom ext to act like standard ext.

eg.

{ php5 : 'php' , less : 'css' , vm : 'html' }

Usage Examples

Basic SLOC

This configuration will count line of the input files using the default options.

grunt.initConfig({ sloc : { 'my-source-files' : { files : { 'path/to/target' : [ 'lib/onlyMyLib.js' , 'app/**.js' ], 'path/to/others' : [ '*.java' , '*.coffee' ], } } } })

result

... Running "sloc" (sloc) task ------------------------------- physical lines : 51 lines of source code : 29 total comment : 6 singleline : 6 multiline : 0 empty : 16 number of files read : 12 mode : strict(or torelant) .-----------------------------------------------------------------------. | extension | total | source | comment | single | mixed | empty | block | |-----------|-------|--------|---------|--------|-------|-------|-------| | js | 11 | 8 | 2 | 2 | 0 | 1 | 0 | | css | 8 | 7 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0 | | less | 235 | 152 | 45 | 30 | 0 | 38 | 15 | '-----------------------------------------------------------------------' ...

Custom Options

grunt.initConfig({ sloc : { options : { reportType : 'json' , reportPath : 'path/to/sloc-v<%= pkg.version %>.json' , }, files : { 'path/to/target' : [ 'lib/onlyMyLib.js' , 'app/**.js' ], 'path/to/others' : [ '*.java' , '*.coffee' ] }, }, })

result

{ "createdAt" : "2015-03-19T03:35:53.326Z" , "total" : { "total" : 5 , "source" : 4 , "comment" : 1 , "single" : 1 , "block" : 0 , "mixed" : 0 , "empty" : 0 , "file" : 3 }, "targets" : [ "report_to_json" ], "data" : { "report_to_json" : { "total" : 5 , "source" : 4 , "comment" : 1 , "single" : 1 , "block" : 0 , "mixed" : 0 , "empty" : 0 , "file" : 3 , "js" : { "total" : 5 , "source" : 4 , "comment" : 1 , "single" : 1 , "block" : 0 , "mixed" : 0 , "empty" : 0 , "file" : 3 }, "createdAt" : "2015-03-19T03:35:53.326Z" } } }

Supported Language

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History