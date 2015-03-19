It's SLOC plugin for Grunt.js. based on sloc
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-sloc --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sloc');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
sloc to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
sloc: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
stdout
It will generate a JSON file SLOC analysis results. The default value is
stdout.
If we do not specify, in the case of the
stdout, If you are prompted to enter the
json and output to the CLI on the json file.
Type:
String
Default value: ``
I specify the path where you output the JSON file. Create the root folder if you do not specify if.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
If
true
//default reports
//and detail reports
.-----------------------------------------------------------------------.
| extension | total | source | comment | single | mixed | empty | block |
|-----------|-------|--------|---------|--------|-------|-------|-------|
| js | 11 | 8 | 2 | 2 | 0 | 1 | 0 |
| css | 8 | 7 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0 |
| less | 235 | 152 | 45 | 30 | 0 | 38 | 15 |
'-----------------------------------------------------------------------'
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Set as
false to analyze only files with a subset of popular extensions.
true to analyze files with any file extension. The default is
false.
If
true, the SLOC will be executed on all of the files specified, regardless of file extension. With 'tolerant' set to
false, or 'tolerant' unspecified, only supported file extensions will be analyzed.
Type:
Object
Default value:
null
Custom ext to act like standard ext.
eg.
{
php5: 'php',
less: 'css',
vm: 'html'
}
This configuration will count line of the input files using the default options.
grunt.initConfig({
sloc: {
'my-source-files': {
files: {
'path/to/target': [ 'lib/onlyMyLib.js', 'app/**.js' ],
'path/to/others': [ '*.java', '*.coffee' ],
}
}
}
})
result
...
Running "sloc" (sloc) task
-------------------------------
physical lines : 51
lines of source code : 29
total comment : 6
singleline : 6
multiline : 0
empty : 16
number of files read : 12
mode : strict(or torelant)
.-----------------------------------------------------------------------.
| extension | total | source | comment | single | mixed | empty | block |
|-----------|-------|--------|---------|--------|-------|-------|-------|
| js | 11 | 8 | 2 | 2 | 0 | 1 | 0 |
| css | 8 | 7 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0 |
| less | 235 | 152 | 45 | 30 | 0 | 38 | 15 |
'-----------------------------------------------------------------------'
...
grunt.initConfig({
sloc: {
options: {
reportType: 'json',
reportPath: 'path/to/sloc-v<%= pkg.version %>.json',
},
files: {
'path/to/target': [ 'lib/onlyMyLib.js', 'app/**.js' ],
'path/to/others': [ '*.java', '*.coffee' ]
},
},
})
result
{
"createdAt": "2015-03-19T03:35:53.326Z",
"total": {
"total": 5,
"source": 4,
"comment": 1,
"single": 1,
"block": 0,
"mixed": 0,
"empty": 0,
"file": 3
},
"targets": [
"report_to_json"
],
"data": {
"report_to_json": {
"total": 5,
"source": 4,
"comment": 1,
"single": 1,
"block": 0,
"mixed": 0,
"empty": 0,
"file": 3,
"js": {
"total": 5,
"source": 4,
"comment": 1,
"single": 1,
"block": 0,
"mixed": 0,
"empty": 0,
"file": 3
},
"createdAt": "2015-03-19T03:35:53.326Z"
}
}
}
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.