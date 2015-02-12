openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gsh

grunt-slack-hook

by Piotr Walczyszyn
0.0.4 (see all)

Grunt plugin that can push messages to slack.com service using web hooks.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

271

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-slack-hook

Grunt plugin that can push messages to slack service using web hooks.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-slack-hook --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-slack-hook');

The "plugin" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named plugin to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
    slack: {
        options: {
            endpoint: 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/.......',
            channel: '#general', // optional
            username: 'My slave bot', // optional
            icon_url: 'http://vermilion1.github.io/presentations/grunt/images/grunt-logo.png' // if icon_emoji not specified
        },
        your_raget: {
            text: 'A new version of the API (v<%= pkg.version %>) has been deployed @ http://api.rockfox.ovh\n\n— cheerioooo :rocket:' // {{message}} can be replaced with --message='some text' option from command line
        }
    }
});

/!\ Following is deprecated

grunt.initConfig({
  slack: {
    options: {
        token: 'slack token', // get one from here: https://typekit.slack.com/services
        domain: 'domain', // https://domain.slack.com
        channel: '@slackbot',
        username: 'webhookbot',
        icon_emoji: ':ghost:',
        icon_url: 'https://slack.com/img/icons/app-57.png' // if icon_emoji not specified
    },
    your_target: {
      text: 'Text you want to push to slack.com {{message}}' // {{message}} can be replaced with --message='some text' option from command line
    },
  },
});

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial