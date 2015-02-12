Grunt plugin that can push messages to slack service using web hooks.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-slack-hook --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-slack-hook' );

The "plugin" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named plugin to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ slack : { options : { endpoint : 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/.......' , channel : '#general' , username : 'My slave bot' , icon_url : 'http://vermilion1.github.io/presentations/grunt/images/grunt-logo.png' }, your_raget : { text : 'A new version of the API (v<%= pkg.version %>) has been deployed @ http://api.rockfox.ovh



— cheerioooo :rocket:' } } });

/!\ Following is deprecated

grunt.initConfig({ slack : { options : { token : 'slack token' , domain : 'domain' , channel : '@slackbot' , username : 'webhookbot' , icon_emoji : ':ghost:' , icon_url : 'https://slack.com/img/icons/app-57.png' }, your_target : { text : 'Text you want to push to slack.com {{message}}' }, }, });

License