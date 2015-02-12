Grunt plugin that can push messages to slack service using web hooks.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-slack-hook --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-slack-hook');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
plugin to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
slack: {
options: {
endpoint: 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/.......',
channel: '#general', // optional
username: 'My slave bot', // optional
icon_url: 'http://vermilion1.github.io/presentations/grunt/images/grunt-logo.png' // if icon_emoji not specified
},
your_raget: {
text: 'A new version of the API (v<%= pkg.version %>) has been deployed @ http://api.rockfox.ovh\n\n— cheerioooo :rocket:' // {{message}} can be replaced with --message='some text' option from command line
}
}
});
/!\ Following is deprecated
grunt.initConfig({
slack: {
options: {
token: 'slack token', // get one from here: https://typekit.slack.com/services
domain: 'domain', // https://domain.slack.com
channel: '@slackbot',
username: 'webhookbot',
icon_emoji: ':ghost:',
icon_url: 'https://slack.com/img/icons/app-57.png' // if icon_emoji not specified
},
your_target: {
text: 'Text you want to push to slack.com {{message}}' // {{message}} can be replaced with --message='some text' option from command line
},
},
});
MIT