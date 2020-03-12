⚠️ Note that this was written prior to ThemeKit. Newer projects should use ThemeKit which is supported by Shopify https://github.com/Shopify/themekit

Grunt plug-in for publishing Shopify theme assets

This plug-in handles publishing file changes, uploading new files and removing deleted files from your local filesystem to a Shopify account in real time.

Inspired by the useful TextMate bundle, this grunt plug-in is designed to be IDE / Editor independent as well as work easily on image and other assets being added / removed in the background.

Note: Because this plug-in will update your current Shopify theme, it is recommended to be used in conjunction with a version control system (you are using version control right?) to ensure that you don't delete a file you shouldn't.

Note: Your API key and Password to your Shopify site gives other developers full access to the shop. If you want to secure this information you should use an environment property and update the grunt file to read from the current node environment.

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins.

Once you're familiar with that process, install this plug-in by running this command in:

npm install grunt-shopify --save-dev

This plug-in uses grunt-watch to watch and notify of any local file system changes.

To setup the plug-in you need to make the following changes to your project's Gruntfile.

Step 1. Add a section named shopify to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . This should include your api key and password for a private application setup under your store (http://wiki.shopify.com/Private_applications).

As mentioned, for secure environments use environment variables instead of hard coding this information.

const grunt = require ( 'grunt' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-watch' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-shopify' ); grunt.initConfig({ shopify : { options : { api_key : "API KEY" , password : "PASSWORD" , url : "storename.myshopify.com" , base : "shop/" } }, })

Step 2. Add a section named watch to describe what files and directories you want to sync to shopify.

const grunt = require ( 'grunt' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-watch' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-shopify' ); grunt.initConfig({ shopify : { }, watch : { shopify : { files : [ "shop/**" ], tasks : [ "shopify" ] } } });

Run grunt watch:shopify to watch for local changes.

Running shopify after other watched files

If you're using coffeescript or some other language which needs to be compiled before being uploaded to the shopify store, use watch to have the coffee tasks run on .coffee files and have shopify watch the resulting .js files.

const grunt = require ( 'grunt' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-watch' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-shopify' ); grunt.initConfig({ shopify : { }, watch : { coffee : { files : [ "shop/javascript/*.coffee" ], tasks : [ "coffee" ] }, shopify : { files : [ "shop/assets/**" , "shop/javascript/*.js" , "shop/snippets/**" , "shop/layout/**" ], tasks : [ "shopify" ] } } });

Manually Uploading Files

grunt shopify:upload:<filename> uploads single files to your shop. If no filename is provided the entire theme will be deployed.

upload a single file grunt shopify:upload:page.liquid deploy the whole theme grunt shopify:upload

If you want to deploy your theme with the exception of the settings_data.json file, use the --no-json option:

deploy without settings_data.json grunt shopify:upload --no-json

Downloading the latest

To download the latest files (in case of changes via the shopify editor) run

grunt shopify:download

Options

Type: String Default value: ''

The API Key from your Shopify account. To get an API key, register a new private application through your Shopify dashboard.

password

Type: String Default value: ''

The API Password for the private application. This should be available to you once you create your private application.

url

Type: String Default value: ''

Your shopify store url. Even if you have a custom domain setup, use the Shopify domain as your API url (e.g storename.myshopify.com )

theme [Optional]

Type: String Default value: ''

The id of the specific theme within your shop that you would like to edit, which can be found via the themes task (ie grunt shopify:themes ).

This key can be omitted entirely if working on the live theme, or left as an empty string.

base

Type: String Default value: ''

If you've got your shopify files stored in a subdirectory locally (e.g in a shop/ folder), base should the name of the folder with the trailing slash (i.e shop/).

Type: array Default value: ['assets/*.*','config/*.*','layout/*.*','locales/*.*','snippets/*.*','templates/*.*','templates/customers/*.*']

Defines the globbing patterns to filter and select the files to be uploaded.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

By default the script will pipe notices to Growl through node-growl, if you prefer this to stay in the background set disable_growl_notifications to false.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

On top of using Growl notifications for application status, error messages are output in via grunt log. Turning off the grunt log will keep your terminal clear in

Type: Number Default value: 500

Interval in milliseconds between the API calls when running the watch task. According to the Shopify docs the API call limit is set to 2 calls per second, so a sensitive default value like 500ms ensure that no API error will occurs.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.