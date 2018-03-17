openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-shipit

by shipitjs
1.0.1 (see all)

Grunt plugin for Shipit automation and deployment tool.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

148

GitHub Stars

189

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️

This repository is no longer maintained, please use Shipit instead

⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️

grunt-shipit

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Shipit logo

Grunt plugin for Shipit, an automation engine and a deployment tool written for node / iojs.

If you prefer using Shipit without grunt, please go to Shipit repository.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-shipit --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-shipit');

Usage

Example Gruntfile.js

module.exports = function (grunt) {
  grunt.initConfig({
    shipit: {
      options: {
        workspace: '/tmp/github-monitor',
        deployTo: '/tmp/deploy_to',
        repositoryUrl: 'https://github.com/user/repo.git',
        ignores: ['.git', 'node_modules'],
        keepReleases: 2,
        key: '/path/to/key',
        shallowClone: true
      },
      staging: {
        servers: ['user@myserver.com', 'user2@myserver2.com']
      }
    }
  });

  grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-shipit');
  grunt.loadNpmTasks('shipit-deploy');

  grunt.registerTask('pwd', function () {
    grunt.shipit.remote('pwd', this.async());
  });
};

Launch command

grunt shipit:<environment> <tasks ...>

For more documentation about Shipit commands please refer to Shipit repository.

For more documentation about Shipit deploy task, please refer to Shipit deploy repository.

Upgrading from v0.5.x

Methods

Now all methods returns promises, you can still use callback but the result has changed.

Before:

shipit.remote('echo "hello"', function (err, stdout, stderr) {
  console.log(stdout, stderr);
});

Now:

shipit.remote('echo "hello"', function (err, res) {
  console.log(res.stdout, res.stderr);
});

Deployment task

The deployment task is now separated from Shipit. You must install it and load it separately:

npm install shipit-deploy

grunt.loadNpmTasks('shipit-deploy');

API change

The exposed property grunt.shipit.stage is now grunt.shipit.environment.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial