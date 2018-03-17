This repository is no longer maintained, please use Shipit instead

Grunt plugin for Shipit, an automation engine and a deployment tool written for node / iojs.

If you prefer using Shipit without grunt, please go to Shipit repository.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-shipit --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-shipit' );

Usage

Example Gruntfile.js

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ shipit : { options : { workspace : '/tmp/github-monitor' , deployTo : '/tmp/deploy_to' , repositoryUrl : 'https://github.com/user/repo.git' , ignores : [ '.git' , 'node_modules' ], keepReleases : 2 , key : '/path/to/key' , shallowClone : true }, staging : { servers : [ 'user@myserver.com' , 'user2@myserver2.com' ] } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-shipit' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'shipit-deploy' ); grunt.registerTask( 'pwd' , function ( ) { grunt.shipit.remote( 'pwd' , this .async()); }); };

Launch command

grunt shipit:<environment> <tasks ...>

For more documentation about Shipit commands please refer to Shipit repository.

For more documentation about Shipit deploy task, please refer to Shipit deploy repository.

Upgrading from v0.5.x

Methods

Now all methods returns promises, you can still use callback but the result has changed.

Before:

shipit.remote( 'echo "hello"' , function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { console .log(stdout, stderr); });

Now:

shipit.remote( 'echo "hello"' , function ( err, res ) { console .log(res.stdout, res.stderr); });

Deployment task

The deployment task is now separated from Shipit. You must install it and load it separately:

npm install shipit-deploy

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'shipit-deploy' );

API change

The exposed property grunt.shipit.stage is now grunt.shipit.environment .

License

MIT