Grunt plugin for Shipit, an automation engine and a deployment tool written for node / iojs.
If you prefer using Shipit without grunt, please go to Shipit repository.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-shipit --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-shipit');
module.exports = function (grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
shipit: {
options: {
workspace: '/tmp/github-monitor',
deployTo: '/tmp/deploy_to',
repositoryUrl: 'https://github.com/user/repo.git',
ignores: ['.git', 'node_modules'],
keepReleases: 2,
key: '/path/to/key',
shallowClone: true
},
staging: {
servers: ['user@myserver.com', 'user2@myserver2.com']
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('shipit-deploy');
grunt.registerTask('pwd', function () {
grunt.shipit.remote('pwd', this.async());
});
};
grunt shipit:<environment> <tasks ...>
For more documentation about Shipit commands please refer to Shipit repository.
For more documentation about Shipit deploy task, please refer to Shipit deploy repository.
Now all methods returns promises, you can still use callback but the result has changed.
Before:
shipit.remote('echo "hello"', function (err, stdout, stderr) {
console.log(stdout, stderr);
});
Now:
shipit.remote('echo "hello"', function (err, res) {
console.log(res.stdout, res.stderr);
});
The deployment task is now separated from Shipit. You must install it and load it separately:
npm install shipit-deploy
grunt.loadNpmTasks('shipit-deploy');
The exposed property
grunt.shipit.stage is now
grunt.shipit.environment.
MIT