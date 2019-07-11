A fork of sindresorhus's grunt-shell with support for background processes.
(e.g.: start a
compass watchin the background)
This plugin lets you:
npm install grunt-shell-spawn --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-shell-spawn');
Let's take for example launching a
compass watch in background:
shell: {
command: 'compass watch',
options: {
async: true
}
}
shell: {
compassWatch: {
command: 'compass watch',
options: {
async: true,
execOptions: {
cwd: './src/www/'
}
}
},
coffeeCompile: {
command: 'coffee -b -c -o /out /src',
options: {
async: false,
execOptions: {
cwd: './src/www/'
}
}
},
options: {
stdout: true,
stderr: true,
failOnError: true
}
}
Works in synchronous or asynchronous mode.
asyncWithCallbacks: {
command: 'sleep 3 & echo HELLO & sleep 1 & echo WORLD & sleep 2',
options: {
async: true,
stdout: function(data) { /* ... */ },
stderr: function(data) { /* ... */ },
callback: function(exitCode, stdOutStr, stdErrStr, done) {
done();
}
}
},
Stop a running async task with the
:kill task argument.
server: {
command: 'redis-server',
options: {
async: true,
}
},
grunt shell:server shell:somethingElse shell:server:kill
The process will be killed with a SIGKILL.
Please note that processes that are not killed will continue running even after grunt finishes, unless explicitly terminated using
:kill. This means it is required to use
:kill to clean up any processes you started, unless you want them to continue running in the background.
MIT License (c) Sindre Sorhus