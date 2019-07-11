A fork of sindresorhus's grunt-shell with support for background processes. (e.g.: start a compass watch in the background)

This plugin lets you:

Run processes synchronously or asynchronously.

Process stdout and stderr using functions.

Run a function when an asynchronous process ends that gets the exit code.

Kill an asynchronous process.

Requirements

node.js 4.x or later

grunt 0.4 or later

Install

npm install grunt-shell-spawn --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with:

grunt .loadNpmTasks ( 'grunt-shell-spawn' );

Examples

Simple task:

Let's take for example launching a compass watch in background:

shell: { command : 'compass watch' , options : { async : true } }

shell: { compassWatch : { command : 'compass watch' , options : { async : true , execOptions : { cwd : './src/www/' } } }, coffeeCompile : { command : 'coffee -b -c -o /out /src' , options : { async : false , execOptions : { cwd : './src/www/' } } }, options : { stdout : true , stderr : true , failOnError : true } }

Custom callbacks:

Works in synchronous or asynchronous mode.

asyncWithCallbacks: { command : 'sleep 3 & echo HELLO & sleep 1 & echo WORLD & sleep 2' , options : { async : true , stdout : function ( data ) { }, stderr : function ( data ) { }, callback : function ( exitCode, stdOutStr, stdErrStr, done ) { done(); } } },

Killing an async process

Stop a running async task with the :kill task argument.

server: { command: 'redis-server' , options: { async: true , } },

grunt shell:server shell:somethingElse shell:server:kill

The process will be killed with a SIGKILL.

Please note that processes that are not killed will continue running even after grunt finishes, unless explicitly terminated using :kill . This means it is required to use :kill to clean up any processes you started, unless you want them to continue running in the background.

Release History

2019-05-26 v0.4.1 Updated dependencies

2019-01-29 v0.4.0 Added CI on Travis, AppVeyor; updated node.js engine dependency to >=4

2019-01-26 v0.3.12 Removed dependency on exec-sync to resolve security advisory

2015-01-07 v0.3.1 Fix the :kill task on UNIX and Windows

2013-04-06 v0.1.3 Last version with support for grunt 0.3.x

License

MIT License (c) Sindre Sorhus