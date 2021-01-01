Run shell commands
A good way to interact with other CLI tools. For example, get the current Git branch with
git branch.
$ npm install --save-dev grunt-shell
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);
grunt.initConfig({
shell: {
options: {
stderr: false
},
target: {
command: 'ls'
},
another: 'ls ./src' // Shorthand
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['shell']);
Create a folder named
test.
grunt.initConfig({
shell: {
makeDir: {
command: 'mkdir test'
}
}
});
The
command property supports templates:
grunt.initConfig({
testDir: 'test',
shell: {
makeDir: {
command: 'mkdir <%= testDir %>'
}
}
});
You can also supply a function that returns the command:
grunt.initConfig({
shell: {
hello: {
command: () => 'echo hello'
}
}
});
Which can also take arguments:
module.exports = grunt => {
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-shell');
grunt.initConfig({
shell: {
greet: {
command: greeting => `echo ${greeting}`
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['shell:greet:hello']);
}
Output a directory listing in your Terminal.
grunt.initConfig({
shell: {
dirListing: {
command: 'ls'
}
}
});
Do whatever you want with the output.
function log(error, stdout, stderr, callback) {
if (error) {
callback(error);
return;
}
console.log(stdout);
callback();
}
grunt.initConfig({
shell: {
dirListing: {
command: 'ls',
options: {
callback: log
}
}
}
});
Run a command in another directory. In this example, we run it in a subfolder using the
cwd (current working directory) option.
grunt.initConfig({
shell: {
subfolderLs: {
command: 'ls',
options: {
stderr: false,
execOptions: {
cwd: 'tasks'
}
}
}
}
});
Run multiple commands by placing them in an array which is joined using
&& or
;.
&& means run this only if the previous command succeeded. You can also use
& to have the commands run concurrently (by executing all commands except the last one in a subshell).
grunt.initConfig({
shell: {
multiple: {
command: [
'mkdir test',
'cd test',
'ls'
].join('&&')
}
}
});
Required
Type:
string
Function
Command to run or a function which returns the command. Supports underscore templates.
Command can be omitted by directly setting the target with the command.
Type:
string
Shortcut. Same as
options.execOptions.cwd (see below).
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Show stdout in the terminal.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Show stderr in the terminal.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Forward the terminal's stdin to the command.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Fail task if it encounters an error. Doesn't apply if you specify a
callback.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Set
stdin to act as a raw device.
Type:
Function
Lets you override the default callback with your own.
Make sure to call the
callback method when you're done. Supply an error as the first argument to
callback to print a warning and cause the task to fail.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Execute local binaries by name like
$ npm run-script.
Type:
Object
Specify some options to be passed to the .exec() method:
cwd string Current working directory of the child process
env Object Environment key-value pairs
setsid boolean
encoding string (Default:
'utf8')
timeout number (Default:
0)
maxBuffer number (Default: `1000 1000 10` → 10 MB)
killSignal string (Default:
'SIGTERM')
