Create config files for CSS preprocessors (SASS/SCSS/LESS/Stylus) and JS/JSON from one source

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-shared-config --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-shared-config" );

The "shared_config" task

Overview

This task helps you to create multiple config files in SCSS/SASS/LESS/Stylus/JS/JSON/JS (AMD flavored).

Options

Type: String Default value: "dash"

One of four possible types: "dash" , "underscore" , "camelcase" , "uppercase" defining the format in which variables are written.

$animation-speed : 2s ; $animation_speed : 2s ; $ANIMATION_SPEED : 2s ; $animationSpeed : 2s ;

Type: String Default value: "uppercase"

Same as options.cssFormat but for js/json files.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Defines whether or not JS files are written in AMD style or as plain objects.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Defines whether or not JS files are written in Angular constant module style or as plain objects. Note: Can not be used with AMD.

Type: String Default value: "globalConfig.sharedConfig"

This string determines the name of the Angulare constant module.

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Defines whether or not created angular module should be new.

true:

angular.module( "globalConfig.sharedConfig" , [])

false:

angular.module( "globalConfig.sharedConfig" )

Type: String Default value: options

This value is only relevant if options.amd is set to false . This String determines the name of the config object (for JavaScript and JSON).

Type: String Default value: ""

This value will be prepended to the name for all SCSS, SASS, LESS variables. This allows some sort of name spacing. As an example, a variable name foo with the value "120px" , with the namespace set to "myvars-" will be defined in SCSS as $myvars-foo: 120px .

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If this is set to true for every SCSS file it will generate a Sass Map file instead.

Type: String Default value: \t

This is used for indention. Defaults to tab, pass spaces if you prefer that.

Type: Object or String or Array Default: undefined

If mask is an object, this is used to mask the config object before output. If mask is a string and a file exists at this path (either JSON or YAML), this is read in and used to mask the config object before output. If mask is an array, the array items are treated one after the other like if it would be a single value (string or object) by overwriting the former already existing mask.

A mask is an object (if from file, read as JSON or YAML) that includes key value pairs like this: key: true includes this value including any nested objects key: false don't include this key: allowLevel-1 include the first level in the result, any nested objects will not end up in the result. You can use allowLevel-2 and so on, to define the number of levels to include.

Of course you can nest these key value pairs to have granular control over what ends up in the output.

Type: Number Default: 0

Defines how many levels within the config file will be allowed if the value is not set in the mask. Setting it to 1 for instance means that every value 1 level deeply nested in the config will be accepted, if not specified in the config. By default the value will be 0. that means values that are not defined in the mask file will be ignored.

Type: Boolean Default false

If true, determines that single quotes ( ' ) should be used in the JavaScript objects otherwise double quotes ( " ) are used.

Options (Files)

src

Type: String or Array

Contains a single config file (JSON or YAML) or an array of files. The config file may contains nested values. Files ending with .yml or .yaml are parsed as YAML, all others as JSON.

dest

Type: String or Array

Contains all output files. Format is detected by file extension. Available extension: .js , .json , .sass , .scss , .styl , .less

files

Type: Array

This array can be used as a substitution for src and dest to allow multi-processing per task.

Usage Examples

grunt-shared-config requires a JSON or YAML file to generate the config files from. The JSON file must supply all variable in hyphon format. For the following examples let's assume we supply this config.json .

{ "height" : "120px" , "width" : "500px" , "amount" : "33%" , "animation-speed" : "100s" , "color" : "#BEBEBE" , "labeled-color" : "red" , "transform" : "rotateY(0deg) translateZ(288px)" , "car" : { "blue" : "#0000FF" , "green" : "#00FF00" }, "some-text" : "'some text content'" , "path" : "some/path/to/some/file.png" }

NOTE: While converting the variables for JS/JSON, it strips all units (such as px , % , etc.) and also converts percenteges from 33% to 0.33 . NOTE: Value that must be exported as String must start and end with '.

AMD and SCSS files.

The following task creates an AMD based JavaScript file and all available CSS preprocessor format files.

grunt.initConfig( { shared_config : { default : { options : { name : "globalConfig" , cssFormat : "dash" , jsFormat : "uppercase" , amd : true }, src : "config.json" , dest : [ "styles/config.scss" , "styles/config.sass" , "styles/config.less" , "styles/config.styl" , "scripts/config.js" ] }, } } )

scripts/config.js

define( function ( ) { return { "HEIGHT" : 120 , "WIDTH" : 500 , "AMOUNT" : 0.33 , "ANIMATION_SPEED" : 100 , "COLOR" : "#BEBEBE" , "LABELED_COLOR" : "red" , "TRANSFORM" : "rotateY(0deg) translateZ(288px)" , "CAR" : { "BLUE" : "#0000FF" , "GREEN" : "#00FF00" } "SOME_TEXT" : "some text content" "PATH" : "some/path/to/some/file.png" } } );

styles/config.scss

$height : 120px ; $width : 500px ; $amount : 33% ; $animation-speed : 100s ; $color : #BEBEBE ; $labeled-color : red; $transform : rotateY( 0deg ) translateZ( 288px ); $car-blue : #0000FF ; $car-green : #00FF00 ; $some-text : "some text content" $path : "some/path/to/some/file.png"

Angular constant module and SCSS files.

The following task creates an Angular constant module based JavaScript file and all available CSS preprocessor format files. The module name will be options.name suffixed with .sharedConfig .

grunt.initConfig( { shared_config : { default : { options : { name : "globalConfig" , cssFormat : "dash" , jsFormat : "uppercase" , ngconstant : true }, src : "config.json" , dest : [ "styles/config.scss" , "styles/config.sass" , "styles/config.less" , "styles/config.styl" , "scripts/config.js" ] }, } } )

scripts/config.js

angular.module( "globalConfig.sharedConfig" , []) .constant( "globalConfig" , { return { "HEIGHT" : 120 , "WIDTH" : 500 , "AMOUNT" : 0.33 , "ANIMATION_SPEED" : 100 , "COLOR" : "#BEBEBE" , "CAR" : { "BLUE" : "#0000FF" , "GREEN" : "#00FF00" } } );

styles/config.scss

$height : 120px ; $width : 500px ; $amount : 33% ; $animation-speed : 100s ; $color : #BEBEBE ; $car-blue : #0000FF ; $car-green : #00FF00 ;

Basic JS files.

The following task creates a plain JS file.

grunt.initConfig( { shared_config : { default : { options : { name : "options" , jsFormat : "underscore" }, src : "config.json" , dest : "scripts/config.js" } } } )

scripts/config.js

var options = { "height" : 120 , "width" : 500 , "amount" : 0.33 , "animation_speed" : 100 , "color" : "#BEBEBE" "labeled_color" : "red" , "transform" : "rotateY(0deg) translateZ(288px)" , "car" : { "blue" : "#0000FF" , "green" : "#00FF00" }, "some_text" : "some text content" "path" : "some/path/to/some/file.png" };

Multiprocessing per Task

The following task allows processing of processing of multiple config files with seperate outputs using the files option.

grunt.initConfig( { shared_config : { filesTest : { options : { name : "globalConfig" , cssFormat : "camelcase" , jsFormat : "camelcase" }, files : [ { src : "config.json" , dest : [ "styles/config.scss" , "styles/config.less" ] },{ src : [ "config.json" , "config1.json" ], dest : [ "styles/config1.scss" , "scripts/config.js" ] } ] } } } )

Generate Sass Maps

grunt.initConfig( { shared_config : { default : { options : { name : "globalConfig" , useSassMaps : true }, src : "config.json" , dest : [ "styles/config.scss" ] }, } } )

scripts/config.scss

$globalConfig : ( height: 120px , width: 500px , amount: 33% , animation-speed: 100s , color: #BEBEBE , labeled-color: red, transform: rotateY( 0deg ) translateZ( 288px ), car: ( red: #FF0000 , green: #00FF00 , blue: #0000FF ), some-text: "some text content" path: "some/path/to/some/file.png" );

Masking

grunt.initConfig( { shared_config : { default : { options : { name : "globalConfig" , useSassMaps : true mask : "mask.json" , }, src : "config.json" , dest : [ "styles/config.scss" ] } } } );

config.json

{ "height" : "120px" , "width" : "500px" , "amount" : "33%" , "animation-speed" : "100s" , "color" : "#BEBEBE" , "car" : { "red" : "#FF0000" , "green" : "#00FF00" , "blue" : "#0000FF" , "inner" : { "seat" : "10px" } }, "path" : "a/path/to/something.png" "string" : "'some text content'" }

mask.json

{ "height" : true , "animation-speed" : false , "car" : { "green" : false , "inner" : "allowLevel-1" }, "path" : false "string" : false }

styles/config.scss

$globalConfig : ( height: 120px , car: ( inner: ( seat: 10px ) ) );

Release History

2015-03-11 v0.3.12 Flag for merging ng modules instead of overwriting

2014-10-27 v0.3.9 Allow css values

2014-09-25 v0.3.8 Allow null values

2014-06-11 v0.3.2 Adds sass maps option

2014-06-03 v0.3.0 Adds nested variables

2014-04-25 v0.2.2 Fixes hex color definition in JS

2013-05-11 v0.2.0 new configuration (with respect to the grunt conventions)

2013-05-08 v0.1.0 Added Stylus and LESS support

2013-05-08 v0.0.1 Initial Release

Contributors