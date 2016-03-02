Create config files for CSS preprocessors (SASS/SCSS/LESS/Stylus) and JS/JSON from one source
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-shared-config --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-shared-config" );
This task helps you to create multiple config files in SCSS/SASS/LESS/Stylus/JS/JSON/JS (AMD flavored).
Type:
String
Default value:
"dash"
One of four possible types:
"dash",
"underscore",
"camelcase",
"uppercase" defining the format in which variables are written.
$animation-speed: 2s; // dash
$animation_speed: 2s; // underscore
$ANIMATION_SPEED: 2s; // uppercase
$animationSpeed: 2s; // camelcase
Type:
String
Default value:
"uppercase"
Same as
options.cssFormat but for js/json files.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Defines whether or not JS files are written in AMD style or as plain objects.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Defines whether or not JS files are written in Angular constant module style or as plain objects. Note: Can not be used with AMD.
Type:
String
Default value:
"globalConfig.sharedConfig"
This string determines the name of the Angulare constant module.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Defines whether or not created angular module should be new.
true:
angular.module("globalConfig.sharedConfig", [])
false:
angular.module("globalConfig.sharedConfig")
Type:
String
Default value:
options
This value is only relevant if
options.amd is set to
false. This String determines the name of the config object (for JavaScript and JSON).
Type:
String
Default value:
""
This value will be prepended to the name for all SCSS, SASS, LESS variables. This allows some sort of name spacing. As an example,
a variable name
foo with the value
"120px", with the
namespace set to
"myvars-" will be defined in SCSS as
$myvars-foo: 120px.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
If this is set to
true for every SCSS file it will generate a Sass Map file instead.
Type:
String
Default value:
\t
This is used for indention. Defaults to tab, pass spaces if you prefer that.
Type:
Object or
String or
Array
Default: undefined
If mask is an object, this is used to mask the config object before output. If mask is a string and a file exists at this path (either JSON or YAML), this is read in and used to mask the config object before output. If mask is an array, the array items are treated one after the other like if it would be a single value (string or object) by overwriting the former already existing mask.
A mask is an object (if from file, read as JSON or YAML) that includes key value pairs like this:
key: true includes this value including any nested objects
key: false don't include this
key: allowLevel-1 include the first level in the result, any nested objects will not end up in the result. You can use
allowLevel-2 and so on, to define the number of levels to include.
Of course you can nest these key value pairs to have granular control over what ends up in the output.
Type:
Number
Default: 0
Defines how many levels within the config file will be allowed if the value is not set in the mask. Setting it to 1 for instance means that every value 1 level deeply nested in the config will be accepted, if not specified in the config. By default the value will be 0. that means values that are not defined in the mask file will be ignored.
Type:
Boolean
Default
false
If true, determines that single quotes (
') should be used in the JavaScript objects otherwise double quotes (
") are used.
Type:
String or
Array
Contains a single config file (JSON or YAML) or an array of files. The config file may contains nested values. Files ending with .yml or .yaml are parsed as YAML, all others as JSON.
Type:
String or
Array
Contains all output files. Format is detected by file extension. Available extension:
.js,
.json,
.sass,
.scss,
.styl,
.less
Type:
Array
This array can be used as a substitution for
src and
dest to allow multi-processing per task.
grunt-shared-config requires a JSON or YAML file to generate the config files from. The JSON file must supply all variable in hyphon format.
For the following examples let's assume we supply this
config.json.
{
"height": "120px",
"width": "500px",
"amount": "33%",
"animation-speed": "100s",
"color": "#BEBEBE",
"labeled-color": "red",
"transform": "rotateY(0deg) translateZ(288px)",
"car": {
"blue": "#0000FF",
"green": "#00FF00"
},
"some-text": "'some text content'",
"path": "some/path/to/some/file.png"
}
NOTE: While converting the variables for JS/JSON, it strips all units (such as
px,
%, etc.) and also converts percenteges from
33% to
0.33.
NOTE: Value that must be exported as String must start and end with '.
The following task creates an AMD based JavaScript file and all available CSS preprocessor format files.
grunt.initConfig( {
shared_config: {
default: {
options: {
name: "globalConfig",
cssFormat: "dash",
jsFormat: "uppercase",
amd: true
},
src: "config.json",
dest: [
"styles/config.scss",
"styles/config.sass",
"styles/config.less",
"styles/config.styl",
"scripts/config.js"
]
},
}
} )
scripts/config.js
define( function() {
return {
"HEIGHT": 120,
"WIDTH": 500,
"AMOUNT": 0.33,
"ANIMATION_SPEED": 100,
"COLOR": "#BEBEBE",
"LABELED_COLOR": "red",
"TRANSFORM": "rotateY(0deg) translateZ(288px)",
"CAR": {
"BLUE": "#0000FF",
"GREEN": "#00FF00"
}
"SOME_TEXT": "some text content"
"PATH": "some/path/to/some/file.png"
}
} );
styles/config.scss
$height: 120px;
$width: 500px;
$amount: 33%;
$animation-speed: 100s;
$color: #BEBEBE;
$labeled-color: red;
$transform: rotateY(0deg) translateZ(288px);
$car-blue: #0000FF;
$car-green: #00FF00;
$some-text: "some text content"
$path: "some/path/to/some/file.png"
The following task creates an Angular constant module based JavaScript file and all available CSS preprocessor format files. The module name will be
options.name suffixed with
.sharedConfig.
grunt.initConfig( {
shared_config: {
default: {
options: {
name: "globalConfig",
cssFormat: "dash",
jsFormat: "uppercase",
ngconstant: true
},
src: "config.json",
dest: [
"styles/config.scss",
"styles/config.sass",
"styles/config.less",
"styles/config.styl",
"scripts/config.js"
]
},
}
} )
scripts/config.js
angular.module("globalConfig.sharedConfig", [])
.constant("globalConfig", {
return {
"HEIGHT": 120,
"WIDTH": 500,
"AMOUNT": 0.33,
"ANIMATION_SPEED": 100,
"COLOR": "#BEBEBE",
"CAR": {
"BLUE": "#0000FF",
"GREEN": "#00FF00"
}
} );
styles/config.scss
$height: 120px;
$width: 500px;
$amount: 33%;
$animation-speed: 100s;
$color: #BEBEBE;
$car-blue: #0000FF;
$car-green: #00FF00;
The following task creates a plain JS file.
grunt.initConfig( {
shared_config: {
default: {
options: {
name: "options",
jsFormat: "underscore"
},
src: "config.json",
dest: "scripts/config.js"
}
}
} )
scripts/config.js
var options = {
"height": 120,
"width": 500,
"amount": 0.33,
"animation_speed": 100,
"color": "#BEBEBE"
"labeled_color": "red",
"transform": "rotateY(0deg) translateZ(288px)",
"car": {
"blue": "#0000FF",
"green": "#00FF00"
},
"some_text": "some text content"
"path": "some/path/to/some/file.png"
};
The following task allows processing of processing of multiple config files with seperate outputs using the
files option.
grunt.initConfig( {
shared_config: {
filesTest: {
options: {
name: "globalConfig",
cssFormat: "camelcase",
jsFormat: "camelcase"
},
files: [
{
src: "config.json",
dest: [
"styles/config.scss",
"styles/config.less"
]
},{
src: [
"config.json",
"config1.json"
],
dest: [
"styles/config1.scss",
"scripts/config.js"
]
}
]
}
}
} )
grunt.initConfig( {
shared_config: {
default: {
options: {
name: "globalConfig",
useSassMaps: true
},
src: "config.json",
dest: [
"styles/config.scss"
]
},
}
} )
scripts/config.scss
$globalConfig: (
height: 120px,
width: 500px,
amount: 33%,
animation-speed: 100s,
color: #BEBEBE,
labeled-color: red,
transform: rotateY(0deg) translateZ(288px),
car: (
red: #FF0000,
green: #00FF00,
blue: #0000FF
),
some-text: "some text content"
path: "some/path/to/some/file.png"
);
grunt.initConfig( {
shared_config: {
default: {
options: {
name: "globalConfig",
useSassMaps: true
mask: "mask.json",
},
src: "config.json",
dest: [
"styles/config.scss"
]
}
}
} );
config.json
{
"height": "120px",
"width": "500px",
"amount": "33%",
"animation-speed": "100s",
"color": "#BEBEBE",
"car": {
"red": "#FF0000",
"green": "#00FF00",
"blue": "#0000FF",
"inner": {
"seat": "10px"
}
},
"path": "a/path/to/something.png"
"string": "'some text content'"
}
mask.json
{
"height": true,
"animation-speed": false,
"car": {
"green": false,
"inner": "allowLevel-1"
},
"path": false
"string": false
}
styles/config.scss
$globalConfig: (
height: 120px,
car: (
inner: (
seat: 10px
)
)
);