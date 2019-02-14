This is a grunt task for code deployment over the sftp protocol. It is mostly a copy of grunt-ftp-deploy, but uses ssh2 to provide sftp access instead of jsftp. And when I say "mostly a copy," I mean I stole it all and added sftp. Including most of this readme.
These days git is not only our goto code management tool but in many cases our deployment tool as well. But there are many cases where git is not really fit for deployment:
This is why a grunt task like this would be very useful.
For simplicity purposes this task avoids deleting any files and it is not trying to do any size or time stamp comparison. It simply transfers all the files (and folder structure) from your dev / build location to a location on your server.
To use this task you will need to include the following configuration in your
Gruntfile file:
'sftp-deploy': {
build: {
auth: {
host: 'server.com',
port: 22,
authKey: 'key1'
},
cache: 'sftpCache.json',
src: '/path/to/source/folder',
dest: '/path/to/destination/folder',
exclusions: ['/path/to/source/folder/**/.DS_Store', '/path/to/source/folder/**/Thumbs.db', 'dist/tmp'],
serverSep: '/',
localSep: '/',
concurrency: 4,
progress: true
}
}
and load the task:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sftp-deploy');
The parameters in our configuration are:
minimatch. Please note that the definitions should be relative to the project root
The progress bar is also disabled when --verbose switch is used.
Usernames, passwords, and private key references are stored as a JSON object either in a file named
.ftppass or in an environment variable.
The
.ftppass file should be omitted from source control. The file or variable uses the following format:
{
"key1": {
"username": "username1",
"password": "password1"
},
"key2": {
"username": "username2",
"password": "password2"
},
"privateKey": {
"username": "username"
},
"privateKeyEncrypted": {
"username": "username",
"passphrase": "passphrase1"
},
"privateKeyCustom": {
"username": "username",
"passphrase": "passphrase1",
"keyLocation": "/full/path/to/key"
},
"privateKeyCustomByFileName": {
"username": "username",
"passphrase": "passphrase2",
"keyLocation": "filename-of-key"
},
"sshAgentSocket": {
"username": "username",
"agent": true
},
"pageant": {
"username": "username",
"agent": "pageant"
}
}
If
keyLocation is not specified,
grunt-sftp-deploy looks for keys at
~/.ssh/id_dsa and
/.ssh/id_rsa.
You can supply passwords for encrypted keys with the
passphrase attribute.
This way we can save as many username / password combinations as we want and look them up by the
authKey value defined in the grunt config file where the rest of the target parameters are defined.
If you use agent-based SSH authentication, you can set
agent to
true to use ssh-agent's UNIX socket. When on Windows, you can set it -- to
"pageant" for authenticating with Pageant or to
true to use a cygwin socket which is read from the SSH_AUTH_SOCK environment variable.
To use an environment variable instead of the
.ftppass file, add the JSON string to your
~/.bashrc (or equivalent), for example:
export GRUNT_SFTP="{
\"username\": \"your-username\",
\"keyLocation\": \"path/to/your/ssh/key\",
\"passphrase\": \"the-key-password\",
}"
Then you simply pass the variable name as the
sftp-deploy tasks's
authKey parameter inside your
Gruntfile.js
If you are fetching credentials from different sources like internal grunt config objects or shell prompt there is another option. You can pass the object with key:value pairs like they are stored in
.ftppass as
authKey parameter.
This task is built by taking advantage of the great work of Brian White and his ssh2 NodeJS module.