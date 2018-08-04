Starts a http server that can be called to run Grunt tasks and serve files.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-serve --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-serve');
This task allows you to create a http server that can be called to run Grunt tasks and serve files.
Once the task is run, The HTTP server can be accessed by loading the page
http://localhost:9000/.
This will show you your configured aliases as well as the files that can be access using this server.
Here is a summary of how the server will behave:
This project can also be found on
https://www.npmjs.org/package/grunt-serve.
One possible usage of the plugin is triggering automatic build when you refresh a page in your browser. When developing a web project that uses a lot of JavaScript, you will find yourself losing lots of time switching to the command line, building the script, switching back to the browser, then pressing refresh to see the result. This plugin allows you to avoid switching to the command line. You simply need to replace the script in your html page by the local server that this task creates. Next time you refresh, the browser will call this local server that will run the grunt tasks you defined and will return the generated file.
An easy way to setup this would be as follow:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My Website</title>
{{ if development }}
<!-- regenerated files -->
<link href="http://localhost:9000/client.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<script src="http://localhost:9000/client.js"></script>
{{ else if (production) }}
<!-- static files -->
<link href="client.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<script src="client.js"></script>
{{ endif }}
</head>
<body>
<!-- page content -->
</body>
</html>
Type:
Integer
Default value:
9000
The port that the server should be running on.
Type:
Object
Default value:
null
Aliases allows you to configure what tasks should be run and what file should be returned for a specific path. In the following example, calling http://localhost:9000/client.js will trigger running the tasks 'html2js', 'concat' and 'minify'. When all the tasks have been executed the file client.min.js will be returned and the content type 'text/javascript' will be set in the headers. If no contentType if given, it will try to auto detect by looking at the output. If no output if given, the grunt stdout will be returned.
'aliases': {
'client.js': {
tasks: ['html2js', 'concat', 'minify'], // required
output: 'client.min.js', // optional
contentType: 'text/javascript' // optional
},
...
}
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Controls whether or not to print the build logs in the terminal.
Type:
Object
Default value:
null
Configuration of serve. The only thing configurable right now is the base path to serve. By default, if no path is specified, it will automatically serve the files in the grunt working directory. If you want another path to be served, you can either put a relative or absolute path as shown below. This will only affect the serve feature (aliases or /task output path will always be related to the grunt working directory).
'serve': {
'path': '/Users/user/Documents/workspace/project'
}
In this example,
grunt serve will start a web server at
http://localhost:9000/. Any call to /task will trigger a build as described below.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
serve: {
options: {
port: 9000
}
}
});
In this example,
grunt serve will start a web server at
http://localhost:9000/.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
serve: {
options: {
port: 9000,
'client.js': {
tasks: ['html2js', 'concat'],
output: 'client.js'
}
}
}
});
In this example,
grunt serve will start a web server at
http://localhost:9000/.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
serve: {
options: {
port: 9000,
'client.js': {
tasks: ['html2js', 'concat'],
output: 'stdout'
}
}
}
});
In this example,
grunt serve will start a web server at
http://localhost:9000/.
If you are a request did not match any alias, the server will try to find a file matching the request path.
For example if you load
http://localhost:9000/pages/index.html (and no alias for 'pages/index.html' was configured)
the server check if the file "pages/index.html" exists. If it does, it will return it. Otherwise it will return a
404 Not found page.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
serve: {
options: {
port: 9000
}
}
});