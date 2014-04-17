Built on top of replace, grunt-sed is a Grunt plugin for performing search and replace on files.

Installation

Install grunt-sed using npm:

$ npm install grunt-sed

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-sed' );

Usage

This plugin is a multi task, meaning that Grunt will automatically iterate over all exec targets if a target is not specified.

Properties

path - File or directory to search. Defaults to '.' .

- File or directory to search. Defaults to . pattern - String or regex that will be replaced by replacement . Required .

- String or regex that will be replaced by . . replacement - The string that will replace pattern . Can be a function. Required .

- The string that will replace . Can be a function. . recursive - If true , will recursively search directories. Defaults to false .

Example

grunt.initConfig({ pkg : grunt.file.readJSON( 'package.json' ), sed : { version : { pattern : '%VERSION%' , replacement : '<%= pkg.version %>' , recursive : true } } });

Testing

$ cd grunt-sed $ npm test

Issues

Found a bug? Create an issue on GitHub.

https://github.com/jharding/grunt-sed/issues

Versioning

For transparency and insight into the release cycle, releases will be numbered with the follow format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

Breaking backwards compatibility bumps the major

New additions without breaking backwards compatibility bumps the minor

Bug fixes and misc changes bump the patch

For more information on semantic versioning, please visit http://semver.org/.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Jake Harding

Licensed under the MIT License.