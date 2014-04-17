openbase logo
grunt-sed

by Jake Harding
0.1.1 (see all)

Grunt plugin for search and replace.

Readme

grunt-sed

Built on top of replace, grunt-sed is a Grunt plugin for performing search and replace on files.

Installation

Install grunt-sed using npm:

$ npm install grunt-sed

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sed');

Usage

This plugin is a multi task, meaning that Grunt will automatically iterate over all exec targets if a target is not specified.

Properties

  • path - File or directory to search. Defaults to '.'.
  • pattern - String or regex that will be replaced by replacement. Required.
  • replacement - The string that will replace pattern. Can be a function. Required.
  • recursive - If true, will recursively search directories. Defaults to false.

Example

grunt.initConfig({
  pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),

  sed: {
    version: {
      pattern: '%VERSION%',
      replacement: '<%= pkg.version %>',
      recursive: true
    }
  }
});

Testing

$ cd grunt-sed
$ npm test

Issues

Found a bug? Create an issue on GitHub.

https://github.com/jharding/grunt-sed/issues

Versioning

For transparency and insight into the release cycle, releases will be numbered with the follow format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

  • Breaking backwards compatibility bumps the major
  • New additions without breaking backwards compatibility bumps the minor
  • Bug fixes and misc changes bump the patch

For more information on semantic versioning, please visit http://semver.org/.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Jake Harding
Licensed under the MIT License.

