Built on top of replace, grunt-sed is a Grunt plugin for performing search and replace on files.
Install grunt-sed using npm:
$ npm install grunt-sed
Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sed');
This plugin is a multi task, meaning that Grunt will automatically iterate over all exec targets if a target is not specified.
path - File or directory to search. Defaults to
'.'.
pattern - String or regex that will be replaced by
replacement. Required.
replacement - The string that will replace
pattern. Can be a function. Required.
recursive - If
true, will recursively search directories. Defaults to
false.
grunt.initConfig({
pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
sed: {
version: {
pattern: '%VERSION%',
replacement: '<%= pkg.version %>',
recursive: true
}
}
});
$ cd grunt-sed
$ npm test
Copyright (c) 2013 Jake Harding
Licensed under the MIT License.