Lint your
.scssfiles
This plugin requires Grunt
>= 0.4.0 and scss-lint
>= 0.18.0. It is recommended to use the
scss_lint gem as that is the currently maintained version.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-scss-lint --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-scss-lint');
Run this task with the
grunt scsslint command.
scss-lint is a Ruby gem written by The Causes Engineering Team. It is currently owned and maintained by brigade. This plugin is simply a grunt wrapper for the gem.
This task requires you to have Ruby, and scss-lint installed. If you're on OS X or Linux you probably already have Ruby installed; test with
ruby -v in your terminal. When you've confirmed you have Ruby installed, run
gem update --system && gem install scss_lint to install the
scss_lint gem.
Boolean
false
You can choose to have your gems installed via bundler and if so, set this option to
true to use the local gems.
Boolean
true
Get some nice looking output.
For colors to work on Windows, you first need to install 2 extra gems. This is because of Rainbow, a dependency of scss-lint.
gem install windows-pr win32console
Boolean
false
Group related linted files for more easier error review. XML output will still be default from scss-lint.
String
node_modules/grunt-scss-lint/.scss-lint.yml.
Specify a configuration file.
String
null.
Specify a gem version for the scsslint gem.
String or
Array
null
Exclude one or more files from being linted.
String
null
The file to save the output to. If you don't want this then set the option as
null.
String
null
txt,
xml
This will ultimately default to the file extension used for
reporterOutput if left
null
Boolean
false
Emits a Grunt event on scss-lint error called
scss-lint-error.
Boolean
false
Emits a Grunt event on scss-lint success called
scss-lint-success.
Boolean
true
Disable to fail the task only on errors. You can set the severity level for individual linters in your configuration file.
Boolean
false
Set
force to
true to report scss-lint warnings and errors but not fail the task. This overrides
failOnWarning.
Number or
Boolean
300 * 1024
Set
maxBuffer for the
child_process.exec process, if you're linting a lot of files and you're recieving no output then you can try and increase this value. Setting it to
false,
0,
NaN or
Infinite will not return any
stdout or
stderr and the task will think that everything's fine.
grunt.initConfig({
scsslint: {
allFiles: [
'test/fixtures/*.scss',
],
options: {
bundleExec: true,
config: '.scss-lint.yml',
reporterOutput: 'scss-lint-report.xml',
colorizeOutput: true
},
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-scss-lint');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['scsslint']);
If you're having problems with the task exiting with an error code, then have a look here: https://github.com/causes/scss-lint/blob/master/lib/scss_lint/cli.rb