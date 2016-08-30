Lint your .scss files

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >= 0.4.0 and scss-lint >= 0.18.0 . It is recommended to use the scss_lint gem as that is the currently maintained version.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-scss-lint --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-scss-lint' );

Scss-lint task

Run this task with the grunt scsslint command.

scss-lint is a Ruby gem written by The Causes Engineering Team. It is currently owned and maintained by brigade. This plugin is simply a grunt wrapper for the gem.

This task requires you to have Ruby, and scss-lint installed. If you're on OS X or Linux you probably already have Ruby installed; test with ruby -v in your terminal. When you've confirmed you have Ruby installed, run gem update --system && gem install scss_lint to install the scss_lint gem.

Options

bundleExec

Type: Boolean

Default: false

You can choose to have your gems installed via bundler and if so, set this option to true to use the local gems.

colorizeOutput

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Get some nice looking output.

For colors to work on Windows, you first need to install 2 extra gems. This is because of Rainbow, a dependency of scss-lint.

gem install windows-pr win32console

compact

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Group related linted files for more easier error review. XML output will still be default from scss-lint.

config

Type: String

Default: node_modules/grunt-scss-lint/.scss-lint.yml .

Specify a configuration file.

gemVersion

Type: String

Default: null .

Specify a gem version for the scsslint gem.

exclude

Type: String or Array

or Default: null

Exclude one or more files from being linted.

reporterOutput

Type: String

Default: null

The file to save the output to. If you don't want this then set the option as null .

reporterOutputFormat

Type: String

Default: null

Options: txt , xml

This will ultimately default to the file extension used for reporterOutput if left null

emitError

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Emits a Grunt event on scss-lint error called scss-lint-error .

emitSuccess

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Emits a Grunt event on scss-lint success called scss-lint-success .

failOnWarning

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Disable to fail the task only on errors. You can set the severity level for individual linters in your configuration file.

force

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set force to true to report scss-lint warnings and errors but not fail the task. This overrides failOnWarning .

maxBuffer

Type: Number or Boolean

or Default: 300 * 1024

Set maxBuffer for the child_process.exec process, if you're linting a lot of files and you're recieving no output then you can try and increase this value. Setting it to false , 0 , NaN or Infinite will not return any stdout or stderr and the task will think that everything's fine.

Usage Examples

Example config

grunt.initConfig({ scsslint : { allFiles : [ 'test/fixtures/*.scss' , ], options : { bundleExec : true , config : '.scss-lint.yml' , reporterOutput : 'scss-lint-report.xml' , colorizeOutput : true }, } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-scss-lint' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'scsslint' ]);

Exit error codes

If you're having problems with the task exiting with an error code, then have a look here: https://github.com/causes/scss-lint/blob/master/lib/scss_lint/cli.rb