Copy files to remote server

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-scp

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-scp' );

The "scp" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named scp to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ pkg : grunt.file.readJSON( 'package.json' ), scp : { options : { host : 'localhost' , username : 'username' , password : 'password' }, your_target : { files : [{ cwd : 'directory' , src : '**/*' , filter : 'isFile' , dest : '/home/username/static/<%= pkg.name %>/<%= pkg.version %>' }] }, }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: localhost

A string value that is the host of the server.

Type: Number Default value: 22

The ssh port of the server.

Type: String

The username used to log into the server.

Type: String

The password of the above user on the remote server.

Type: Function

Read more: https://github.com/mscdex/ssh2#connection-methods

Changelog

2018-09-22 0.1.11

Add support for grunt@1.0.0

2013-11-14 0.1.6

Update dependency of scp2.

2013-06-04 0.1.5

Update dependency of scp2. Add transfer log.

2013-06-01 0.1.4

Fix on default options.

2013-04-09 0.1.3

Add a config file to make things easier.

2013-04-09 0.1.2

Add options.log.

2013-03-29 0.1.1

Add client.on('error') handler.

2013-03-08 0.1.0

First version.