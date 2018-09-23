openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-scp

by spmjs
0.1.11 (see all)

Copy files to remote server.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

310

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-scp

Copy files to remote server

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-scp

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-scp');

The "scp" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named scp to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),

  scp: {
    options: {
        host: 'localhost',
        username: 'username',
        password: 'password'
    },
    your_target: {
        files: [{
            cwd: 'directory',
            src: '**/*',
            filter: 'isFile',
            // path on the server
            dest: '/home/username/static/<%= pkg.name %>/<%= pkg.version %>'
        }]
    },
  },
})

Options

options.host

Type: String Default value: localhost

A string value that is the host of the server.

options.port

Type: Number Default value: 22

The ssh port of the server.

options.username

Type: String

The username used to log into the server.

options.password

Type: String

The password of the above user on the remote server.

options.log

Type: Function

More Options

  • host
  • port
  • hostHash
  • hostVerifier
  • username
  • password
  • agent
  • privateKey
  • passphrase
  • publicKey

Read more: https://github.com/mscdex/ssh2#connection-methods

Changelog

2018-09-22 0.1.11

Add support for grunt@1.0.0

2013-11-14 0.1.6

Update dependency of scp2.

2013-06-04 0.1.5

Update dependency of scp2. Add transfer log.

2013-06-01 0.1.4

Fix on default options.

2013-04-09 0.1.3

Add a config file to make things easier.

2013-04-09 0.1.2

Add options.log.

2013-03-29 0.1.1

Add client.on('error') handler.

2013-03-08 0.1.0

First version.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial