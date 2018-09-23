Copy files to remote server
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-scp
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-scp');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
scp to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
scp: {
options: {
host: 'localhost',
username: 'username',
password: 'password'
},
your_target: {
files: [{
cwd: 'directory',
src: '**/*',
filter: 'isFile',
// path on the server
dest: '/home/username/static/<%= pkg.name %>/<%= pkg.version %>'
}]
},
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
localhost
A string value that is the host of the server.
Type:
Number
Default value:
22
The ssh port of the server.
Type:
String
The username used to log into the server.
Type:
String
The password of the above user on the remote server.
Type:
Function
Read more: https://github.com/mscdex/ssh2#connection-methods
2018-09-22
0.1.11
Add support for grunt@1.0.0
2013-11-14
0.1.6
Update dependency of scp2.
2013-06-04
0.1.5
Update dependency of scp2. Add transfer log.
2013-06-01
0.1.4
Fix on default options.
2013-04-09
0.1.3
Add a config file to make things easier.
2013-04-09
0.1.2
Add options.log.
2013-03-29
0.1.1
Add client.on('error') handler.
2013-03-08
0.1.0
First version.