A Grunt task for running QUnit, Jasmine, Mocha or any framework using Sauce Labs' Cloudified Browsers.

Grunt is a task-based command line build tool for JavaScript projects, based on nodejs. QUnit is a powerful, easy-to-use JavaScript unit test suite used by the jQuery, jQuery UI and jQuery Mobile projects and is capable of testing any generic JavaScript code, including itself! Jasmine is a behavior-driven development framework for testing JavaScript code. Mocha is a JavaScript test framework for running serial asynchronous tests. Sauce Labs offers browser environments on the cloud for testing code.

About the tool

The grunt-contrib-qunit task runs QUnit based test suites on PhantomJS. The saucelabs-qunit task is very similar but runs the test suites on the cloudified browser environment provided by Sauce Labs. This ensures that subject of the test runs across different browser environment. The task also uses Sauce Connect to establish a tunnel between Sauce Labs browsers and the machine running Grunt to load local pages. This is typically useful for testing pages on localhost that are not publicly accessible on the internet. The saucelabs-jasmine runs Jasmine tests in the Sauce Labs browser. The saucelabs-jasmine task requires jasmine-1.3.0 . There is also a saucelabs-mocha task that lets you run your Mocha tests on Sauce Labs cloudified browser environment.

Usage

This task is available as a node package and can be installed as npm install grunt-saucelabs . It can also be included as a devDependency in package.json in your node project.

To use the task in grunt.js , load the npmTask.

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-saucelabs' );

In the grunt.initConfig , add the configuration that looks like the following

var request = require ( 'request' ); ... 'saucelabs-qunit' : { all : { options : { username : 'saucelabs-user-name' , key : 'saucelabs-key' , urls : [ 'www.example.com/qunitTests' , 'www.example.com/mochaTests' ], build : process.env.CI_BUILD_NUMBER, testname : 'Sauce Unit Test for example.com' , browsers : [{ browserName : 'firefox' , version : '19' , platform : 'XP' }] } } }

The configuration of saucelabs-jasmine , saucelabs-mocha and saucelabs-custom are exactly the same. Note the options object inside a grunt target. This was introduced in grunt-saucelabs-* version 4.0.0 to be compatible with grunt@0.4.0

Full list of parameters which can be added to a saucelabs-* task:

username : The Sauce Labs username that will be used to connect to the servers. If not provided, uses the value of SAUCEUSERNAME environment variable. _Optional

: The Sauce Labs username that will be used to connect to the servers. If not provided, uses the value of SAUCEUSERNAME environment variable. _Optional key : The Sauce Labs secret key. Since this is a secret, this should not be checked into the source code and may be available as an environment variable. Grunt can access this using process.env.saucekey . Will also default to SAUCEACCESS_KEY environment variable. _Optional

: The Sauce Labs secret key. Since this is a secret, this should not be checked into the source code and may be available as an environment variable. Grunt can access this using . Will also default to SAUCEACCESS_KEY environment variable. _Optional urls : An array or URLs that will be loaded in the browsers, one after another. Since SauceConnect is used, these URLs can also be localhost URLs that are available using the server task from grunt. Required

: An array or URLs that will be loaded in the browsers, one after another. Since SauceConnect is used, these URLs can also be localhost URLs that are available using the task from grunt. Required build : The build number for this test. Optional

: The build number for this test. Optional testname : The name of this test, displayed on the Sauce Labs dashboard. Optional

: The name of this test, displayed on the Sauce Labs dashboard. Optional tags : An array of strings, to be added as tags to the test on Sauce Labs. Optional

: An array of strings, to be added as tags to the test on Sauce Labs. Optional tunneled : Defaults to true; Won't launch a Sauce Connect tunnel if set to false. Optional

: Defaults to true; Won't launch a Sauce Connect tunnel if set to false. Optional tunnelArgs : Array of optional arguments to be passed to the Sauce Connect tunnel. example: ['--debug', '--direct-domains', 'google.com'] . See here for further documentation.

: Array of optional arguments to be passed to the Sauce Connect tunnel. example: . See here for further documentation. sauceConfig : Map of extra parameters to be passed to sauce labs. example: {'video-upload-on-pass': false, 'idle-timeout': 60} . See here for further documentation.

: Map of extra parameters to be passed to sauce labs. example: . See here for further documentation. pollInterval : Number of milliseconds between each retry to see if a test is completed or not (default: 2000). Optional

: Number of milliseconds between each retry to see if a test is completed or not (default: 2000). Optional statusCheckAttempts : Number of times to attempt to see if a test is completed or not (default: 90). Effectively, your tests have statusCheckAttempts * pollInterval seconds to complete (Thus, 180s by default). Set to -1 to try forever.

: Number of times to attempt to see if a test is completed or not (default: 90). Effectively, your tests have seconds to complete (Thus, 180s by default). Set to to try forever. throttled : Maximum number of unit test pages which will be sent to Sauce Labs concurrently. Exceeding your Sauce Labs' allowed concurrency can lead to test failures if you have a lot of unit test pages. Optional

: Maximum number of unit test pages which will be sent to Sauce Labs concurrently. Exceeding your Sauce Labs' allowed concurrency can lead to test failures if you have a lot of unit test pages. Optional max-duration : Maximum duration of a test, this is actually a Selenium Capability. Sauce Labs defaults to 180 seconds for js unit tests. Optional

: Maximum duration of a test, this is actually a Selenium Capability. Sauce Labs defaults to 180 seconds for js unit tests. Optional browsers : An array of objects representing the various browsers on which this test should run. Optional

: An array of objects representing the various browsers on which this test should run. Optional onTestComplete : A callback that is called every time a unit test for a page is complete. Runs per page, per browser configuration. Receives two arguments (result, callback) . result is the javascript object exposed to sauce labs as the results of the test. callback must be called, node-style (having arguments err , result where result is a true/false boolean which sets the test result reported to the command line). See example below Optional

: A callback that is called every time a unit test for a page is complete. Runs per page, per browser configuration. Receives two arguments . is the javascript object exposed to sauce labs as the results of the test. must be called, node-style (having arguments , where result is a true/false boolean which sets the test result reported to the command line). See example below Optional maxRetries : Specifies how many times the timed out tests should be retried (default: 0). Optional

: Specifies how many times the timed out tests should be retried (default: 0). Optional public: The job visibility level. Defaults to 'team'. Optional

A typical test task running from Grunt could look like grunt.registerTask('test', ['server', 'qunit', 'saucelabs-qunit']); This starts a server and then runs the QUnit tests first on PhantomJS and then using the Sauce Labs browsers.

Exposing Test Results to the Sauce Labs API

Since this project uses the Sauce Labs js unit test API, the servers at Sauce Labs need a way to get the results of your test. Follow the instructions below to assure that the results of your tests are delivered properly.

Test result details with Jasmine

You can make Job Details pages more informative on Sauce by providing more data with each test. You will get info about each test run inside your suite directly on Sauce pages.

You can do that by using Jasmine JS Reporter that will let saucelabs-jasmine task provide in-depth data about each test as a JSON object.

All you need to do is to include the new jasmine-jsreporter reporter to the page running Jasmine tests by adding new script in header:

< script src = "path/to/jasmine-jsreporter.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

and telling Jasmine to use it:

jasmineEnv.addReporter( new jasmine.JSReporter());

Test result details with QUnit

Add the following to your QUnit test specification

var log = []; var testName; QUnit.done( function ( test_results ) { var tests = []; for ( var i = 0 , len = log.length; i < len; i++) { var details = log[i]; tests.push({ name : details.name, result : details.result, expected : details.expected, actual : details.actual, source : details.source }); } test_results.tests = tests; window .global_test_results = test_results; }); QUnit.testStart( function ( testDetails ) { QUnit.log( function ( details ) { if (!details.result) { details.name = testDetails.name; log.push(details); } }); });

Test result details with mocha

Add the following to the mocha test page html. Make sure you remove any calls to mocha.checkLeaks() or add mochaResults to the list of globals.

< script > onload = function ( ) { var runner = mocha.run(); var failedTests = []; runner.on( 'end' , function ( ) { window .mochaResults = runner.stats; window .mochaResults.reports = failedTests; }); runner.on( 'fail' , logFailure); function logFailure ( test, err ) { var flattenTitles = function ( test ) { var titles = []; while (test.parent.title){ titles.push(test.parent.title); test = test.parent; } return titles.reverse(); }; failedTests.push({ name : test.title, result : false , message : err.message, stack : err.stack, titles : flattenTitles(test) }); }; }; </ script >

OnTestComplete callback

An optional parameter to the grunt task is OnTestComplete , a callback which is called at the end of every test, before results are logged to the console. You can use this callback to intercept results from SauceLabs and re-report the results (or use the information for your own purposes)

Receives two arguments (result, callback) . result is the javascript object exposed to sauce labs as the results of the test. callback must be called, node-style (having arguments err , result where result is a true/false boolean which sets the test result reported to the command line)

When running the tests for this project, we need to test the case where a test fails on Sauce. In this case, we want to record a test Failure as a Success for us.

'saucelabs-qunit' : { all: { options: { username: 'saucelabs-user-name' , key: 'saucelabs-key' , urls: [ 'www.example.com/qunitTests' , 'www.example.com/mochaTests' ], build: process.env.CI_BUILD_NUMBER, testname: 'Sauce Unit Test for example.com' , browsers: [{ browserName: 'firefox' , version: '19' , platform: 'XP' }], onTestComplete: function (result, callback) { var user = process.env.SAUCE_USERNAME; var pass = process.env.SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY; request.put({ url: [ 'https://saucelabs.com/rest/v1' , user, 'jobs' , result.job_id].join( '/' ), auth: { user: user, pass: pass }, json: { passed: !result.passed } }, function (error, response, body) { if (error) { callback(error); } else if (response.statusCode !== 200 ) { callback( new Error( 'Unexpected response status' )); } else { callback( null , !result.passed); } }); } } } }

Examples

Some projects that use this task are as follows. You can take a look at their GruntFile.js for sample code

If you have a project that uses this plugin, please add it to this list and send a pull request.

Integration with a CI system

Grunt tasks are usually run alongside a continuous integration system. For example, when using Travis, adding the following lines in the package.json ensures that the task is installed with npm install is run. Registering Sauce Labs in test task using grunt.registerTask('test', ['server', 'saucelabs-qunit']); ensures that the CI environment runs the tests using npm test . To secure the Sauce Key, the CI environment can be configured to provide the key as an environment variable instead of specifying it file. CI Environments like Travis provide ways to add secure variables in the initial configuration. The IndexedDBShim is a project that uses this plugin in a CI environment. Look at the .travis.yml and the grunt.js for usage example.

Changelog

removed support for YUI Test (Yahoo deprecated the framework a year ago). It will still work but we are not planning support for it moving forward

update Sauce Connect to version 4.3.16

updated dependencies (grunt not updated because we are waiting on grunt-sauce-tunnel)

updated some dependencies

support for Grunt 1.0.0

fix some broken tests

updated Sauce Connect to v4.3.12

added public parameter, so tests can be made Public on Sauce Labs

parameter, so tests can be made Public on Sauce Labs when retrying a test, browser name and test url are output to stdout

default build number added when running tests locally

update Sauce Connect to v4.3.7\

updated npm dependencies

fixed a bug where YUI or Qunit tests were detected as Passed, when they actually failed

check job completion a maximum number of times

added a config setting, statusCheckAttempts which defaults to 90

which defaults to 90 updated to Sauce Connect v4.3.6

update dependencies

fix ECONNRESET errors caused by network connectivity issues

better error logging

updated sauce-tunnel to v2.1.1 (and therefore Sauce Connect to v4.3.5)

polling a job for its status now retries

add maxPollRetries parameter, which specifies the number of status-requests to make before giving up on a job

improvements to README

add a 'tags' parameter to the config, to allow setting tags on tests

optionally, you can set "name" and "tags" onto the "browser" object and they'll be applied to the corresponding job

fixed a bug where DELETE commands which errored on the Sauce side caused test execution to halt

add testPageUrl to result object. Indicates the url which was the target of the test.

browsers param can optionally be an array identical to the one used by the Sauce API. ex: ["XP", "firefox", "19"]

update dependencies

upgrade to sauce-tunnel 2.1 (SC 3.4)

better detection and handling or errors which happen on Sauce Labs

added retry logic, thanks again to @gvas, now you can use maxRetries parameter to automatically retry tests which fail

fixed bug, sauce job urls displayed in log properly again

fixed bug, testname option not working

Major refactor, thanks to all the work done by @gvas

async onTestComplete callback fixed. Now the callback is passed two args: result, callback. callback is a node style callback (err, result);

callback fixed. Now the callback is passed two args: result, callback. is a node style callback (err, result); /examples directory added, while the actual tests and Gruntfile are now more complicated (and useful)

throttled parameter now represents the max number of jobs sent concurrently. Previously was throttled * browsers.length

default testInterval changed to 2000ms

changed to 2000ms added max-duration , sauceConfig, and sauceTunnel params

update to sauce-tunnel 2.0.6, which uses Sauce Connect 4.2

queued job throttling added

use sauce-tunnel-sc3-1 to protect against heartbleed bug

Qunit reporting code made ecma3 compatible

Qunit reporting code doesn't clober the .done() callback

callback Updated dependencies