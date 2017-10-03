Grunt Sass Lint

Grunt plugin for Sass Lint.

Install

npm install grunt-sass-lint --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt .loadNpmTasks ( 'grunt-sass-lint' );

Examples

grunt.initConfig({ sasslint : { options : { configFile : 'config/.sass-lint.yml' , }, target : [ 'location/\*.scss' , 'other_location/\*.scss' ] } });

grunt.initConfig({ sasslint : { options : { configFile : 'config/.sass-lint.yml' , formatter : 'junit' , outputFile : 'report.xml' }, target : [ 'location/*.scss' ] } });

Options

See the sass-lint options.

In addition the following options are supported:

configFile

Type: string Default: ``

Will fallback to .sass-lint.yml or the file location set at the "sasslintConfig" key inside of package.json

formatter

Type: string Default: stylish

Changes the output format of the generated reports. See https://github.com/eslint/eslint/tree/master/lib/formatters for available formatters.

outputFile

Type: string Default: ``

Will save the generated output to disk instead of command line.