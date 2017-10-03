openbase logo
grunt-sass-lint

by sasstools
0.2.4 (see all)

Grunt plugin for Sass Lint

Readme

Grunt Sass Lint

Grunt plugin for Sass Lint.

Install

npm install grunt-sass-lint --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sass-lint');

Examples

grunt.initConfig({
    sasslint: {
        options: {
            configFile: 'config/.sass-lint.yml',
        },
        target: ['location/\*.scss', 'other_location/\*.scss']
    }
});

grunt.initConfig({
    sasslint: {
        options: {
            configFile: 'config/.sass-lint.yml',
            formatter: 'junit',
            outputFile: 'report.xml'
        },
        target: ['location/*.scss']
    }
});

Options

See the sass-lint options.

In addition the following options are supported:

configFile

Type: string Default: ``

Will fallback to .sass-lint.yml or the file location set at the "sasslintConfig" key inside of package.json

formatter

Type: string Default: stylish

Changes the output format of the generated reports. See https://github.com/eslint/eslint/tree/master/lib/formatters for available formatters.

outputFile

Type: string Default: ``

Will save the generated output to disk instead of command line.

