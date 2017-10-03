npm install grunt-sass-lint --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sass-lint');
grunt.initConfig({
sasslint: {
options: {
configFile: 'config/.sass-lint.yml',
},
target: ['location/\*.scss', 'other_location/\*.scss']
}
});
grunt.initConfig({
sasslint: {
options: {
configFile: 'config/.sass-lint.yml',
formatter: 'junit',
outputFile: 'report.xml'
},
target: ['location/*.scss']
}
});
See the sass-lint options.
In addition the following options are supported:
Type:
string
Default: ``
Will fallback to
.sass-lint.yml or the file location set at the
"sasslintConfig" key inside of
package.json
Type:
string
Default:
stylish
Changes the output format of the generated reports. See https://github.com/eslint/eslint/tree/master/lib/formatters for available formatters.
Type:
string
Default: ``
Will save the generated output to disk instead of command line.