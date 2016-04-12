Create an import map file with @import from a configured path

This plugin can be used with libsass, Ruby Sass, PostCSS or Less

Initially it's intend was to offer an alternative for Ruby Gem sass-globbing used with Ruby SASS

Supported CSS preprocessors

Ruby Sass

This plugin can be used with Ruby Sass as an alternative for the Ruby Gem sass-globbing . It might increase speed on compile time but there is no comparison yet.

libsass

libsass (and Ruby Sass) do not support globbing out-of-the-box. This plugin helps you migrating existing projects from Ruby Sass to libsass.

PostCSS

With the release of v1.2.0 the generated @import map file is compatible with PostCSS.

Less

As for the other CSS preprocessors, Less also supports the same type of @import statements, so you can configure this plugin to use it with Less.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-sass-globbing --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-sass-globbing' );

The "sass_globbing" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named sass_globbing to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

Usage Example

In this example, an import map from a defined path will be created. You can also ignore files, you will find details about the syntax at node-glob.

You should exclude the generated file from your version control system.

Usage with all options

grunt.initConfig({ sass_globbing : { your_target : { files : { 'src/_importMap.scss' : 'src/partials/**/*.scss' , 'src/_variablesMap.scss' : [ 'src/variables/**/*.scss' , '!src/variables/foo.css' ], }, options : { useSingleQuotes : false , signature : '// Hello, World!' } } } });

Usage with CSS prepocessors other than Sass engines

If you want to use an other CSS preprocessor, just change the file extension from .scss to the file extension supported by the preprocessor.

Options

useSingleQuotes

Type: Boolean Default: false

Determines whether single or double quotes are used around import statements.

false - Double quotes are used.

- Double quotes are used. true - Single quotes are used.

signature

Type: string Default: /* generated with grunt-sass-globbing */





Sets the signature for the map files.

false - Disables adding of signature.

Usage in SCSS file

In this example, your file is located in src/screen.scss. This file imports the generated map files described iin the example Gruntfile above.

@ import "importMap" ; @ import "variablesMap" ;

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

For detailed release information have a look at the change log