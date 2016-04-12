Create an import map file with @import from a configured path
This plugin can be used with libsass, Ruby Sass, PostCSS or Less
Initially it's intend was to offer an alternative for Ruby Gem sass-globbing used with Ruby SASS
This plugin can be used with Ruby Sass as an alternative for the Ruby Gem
sass-globbing. It might increase speed on compile time but there is no comparison yet.
libsass (and Ruby Sass) do not support globbing out-of-the-box. This plugin helps you migrating existing projects from Ruby Sass to libsass.
With the release of v1.2.0 the generated @import map file is compatible with PostCSS.
As for the other CSS preprocessors, Less also supports the same type of @import statements, so you can configure this plugin to use it with Less.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-sass-globbing --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sass-globbing');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
sass_globbing to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
In this example, an import map from a defined path will be created. You can also ignore files, you will find details about the syntax at node-glob.
You should exclude the generated file from your version control system.
grunt.initConfig({
sass_globbing: {
your_target: {
files: {
'src/_importMap.scss': 'src/partials/**/*.scss',
'src/_variablesMap.scss': ['src/variables/**/*.scss', '!src/variables/foo.css'],
},
options: {
useSingleQuotes: false,
signature: '// Hello, World!'
}
}
}
});
If you want to use an other CSS preprocessor, just change the file extension from
.scss to the file extension supported by the preprocessor.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Determines whether single or double quotes are used around import statements.
false - Double quotes are used.
true - Single quotes are used.
Type:
string
Default:
/* generated with grunt-sass-globbing */\n\n
Sets the signature for the map files.
false - Disables adding of signature.
In this example, your file is located in src/screen.scss. This file imports the generated map files described iin the example Gruntfile above.
@import "importMap";
@import "variablesMap";
// more imports or rules
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
For detailed release information have a look at the change log