Autoinsert script tags (or other filebased tags) in an html file.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.x or
^1.0.0.
When the task is run, the destination file(s) is updated with script tags pointing to all the source files. The reason this plugin was built was to automate the process of inserting script tags when building large web apps.
npm install grunt-sails-linker --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sails-linker');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
sails-linker to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
'sails-linker': {
defaultOptions: {
options: {
startTag: '<!--SCRIPTS-->',
endTag: '<!--SCRIPTS END-->',
fileTmpl: '<script src="%s"></script>',
appRoot: 'app/'
},
files: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
'app/index.html': ['app/scripts/**/*.js']
},
},
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
'<!--SCRIPTS-->'
Script tags are places between the startTag and endTag
Type:
String
Default value:
'<!--SCRIPTS END-->'
Script tags are places between the startTag and endTag
Type:
String
Default value:
'<script src="%s"></script>'
The template used to insert the reference to the script files.
Type:
Function
Default value:
undefined
Optional function which takes the
filepath as argument and returns a
String inserted as reference to the script file. Note that
option.fileRef takes precedence over
option.fileTmpl.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
The root of the application. Script links are relative from this folder.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Reference files using a relative url.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Pass the contents of a file rather than the filepath into
fileTmpl. For example, if
options.inline is set to
true and
fileTmpl is set to
<script>%s</script>, the script contents will be injected between
<script> tags.
Copyright © 2013 Scott Laursen Copyright © 2013 Zoli Kahan
The Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.