I wrote this plugin a long time ago back in the pre grunt 0.4.0 days! I think it has only really lived on this long because of the nice, succinct name.
I do not maintain this plugin anymore. It doesn't really behave the way modern
grunt plugins behave. It has this stupid
rel option that everybody needs but
nobody knows about. I urge you to use a better plugin! Here is a list of
alternatives:
NOTE: This is the README for
grunt-s3
v0.2.0-alpha. For
v0.1.0, go here.
Amazon S3 is a great tool for storing/serving data. Thus, there is a chance it is part of your build process. This task can help you automate uploading/downloading files to/from Amazon S3. All file transfers are verified and will produce errors if incomplete.
npm install grunt-s3 --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-s3');
##S3 User Setup
Log into your AWS Console and go to the Users management console. Click the Create New Users button and enter a username.
###Credentials File
Have AWS create a new key pair for the user and copy the contents into a grunt-aws.json file in your home directory.
{
"key": "PUBLIC_KEY",
"secret": "SECRET_KEY",
"bucket": "BUCKET_NAME"
}
###User Permissions
From the AWS IAM Users Console select the newly created user, then the Permissions Tab, then click the Attach User Policy button. Paste in the following (substituting BUCKET_NAME as appropriate).
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": [
"s3:*"
],
"Sid": "AllowNewUserAccessToMyBucket",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:s3:::BUCKET-NAME",
"arn:aws:s3:::BUCKET-NAME/*"
],
"Effect": "Allow"
}
]
}
The grunt-s3 task is now a multi-task; meaning you can specify different targets for this task to run as.
A quick reference of options
key - (string) An Amazon S3 credentials key
secret - (string) An Amazon S3 credentials secret
bucket - (string) An Amazon S3 bucket
region - (string) An Amazon AWS region (see http://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/rande.html#s3_region)
maxOperations - (number) max number of concurrent transfers - if set to 0, will be unlimited. Default: 20
encodePaths - (boolean) if set to true, will encode the uris of destinations to prevent 505 errors. Default: false
headers - (object) An object containing any headers you would like to send along with the
transfers i.e.
{ 'X-Awesomeness': 'Out-Of-This-World', 'X-Stuff': 'And Things!' }
access - (string) A specific Amazon S3 ACL. Available values:
private,
public-read,
public-read-write,
authenticated-read,
bucket-owner-read,
bucket-owner-full-control
gzip - (boolean) If true, uploads will be gzip-encoded.
gzipExclude - (array) Define extensions of files you don't want to run gzip on, an array of strings ie:
['.jpg', '.jpeg', '.png'].
upload - (array) An array of objects, each object representing a file upload and containing a
src
and a
dest. Any of the above values may also be overriden.
Passing `rel:DIR` will:
- Cause the filenames to be expanded relative to some relative or absolute path on the filesystem (`DIR`). This operation is exclusive of `DIR`, i.e., `DIR` itself will not be included in the expansion.
- Cause wildcards in 'src' to be replaced with actual paths and/or filenames.
download - (array) An array of objects, each object representing a file download and containing a
src and a
dest. Any of the above values may also be overriden.
del - (array) An array of objects, each object containing a
src to delete from s3. Any of
the above values may also be overriden.
sync - (array) An array of ojects, each oject containing a
src and
dest. Default behavior is to only upload new files (that don't exist). Set a key called
verify with the value
true on this object's options property (i.e.
options: {verify: true}) to upload existing files if and only if they are newer than the versions of those same files on the server. This is implemented via an MD5 hash and by checking the modified times of the files.
debug - (boolean) If true, no transfers with S3 will occur, will print all actions for review by user
logSuccess - (boolean) If false, output for successful transfers will be ignored. Default: true
logErrors - (boolean) If false, output for failed transfers will be ignored. Default: true
Template strings in grunt will allow you to easily include values from other files. The below example demonstrates loading aws settings from another file, Where grunt-aws.json is just a json key:value file like package.json. (Special thanks to @nanek)
This is important because you should never check in your S3 credentials to github! Load them from an external file that is outside of the repo.
grunt.initConfig({
aws: grunt.file.readJSON('~/grunt-aws.json'),
s3: {
options: {
key: '<%= aws.key %>',
secret: '<%= aws.secret %>',
bucket: '<%= aws.bucket %>',
access: 'public-read',
headers: {
// Two Year cache policy (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 730)
"Cache-Control": "max-age=630720000, public",
"Expires": new Date(Date.now() + 63072000000).toUTCString()
}
},
dev: {
// These options override the defaults
options: {
encodePaths: true,
maxOperations: 20
},
// Files to be uploaded.
upload: [
{
src: 'important_document.txt',
dest: 'documents/important.txt',
options: { gzip: true }
},
{
src: 'passwords.txt',
dest: 'documents/ignore.txt',
// These values will override the above settings.
options: {
bucket: 'some-specific-bucket',
access: 'authenticated-read'
}
},
{
// Wildcards are valid *for uploads only* until I figure out a good implementation
// for downloads.
src: 'documents/*.txt',
// But if you use wildcards, make sure your destination is a directory.
dest: 'documents/'
}
],
// Files to be downloaded.
download: [
{
src: 'documents/important.txt',
dest: 'important_document_download.txt'
},
{
src: 'garbage/IGNORE.txt',
dest: 'passwords_download.txt'
}
],
del: [
{
src: 'documents/launch_codes.txt'
},
{
src: 'documents/backup_plan.txt'
}
],
sync: [
{
// only upload this document if it does not exist already
src: 'important_document.txt',
dest: 'documents/important.txt',
options: { gzip: true }
},
{
// make sure this document is newer than the one on S3 and replace it
options: { verify: true },
src: 'passwords.txt',
dest: 'documents/ignore.txt'
},
{
src: path.join(variable.to.release, "build/cdn/js/**/*.js"),
dest: "jsgz",
// make sure the wildcard paths are fully expanded in the dest
rel: path.join(variable.to.release, "build/cdn/js"),
options: { gzip: true }
}
]
}
}
});
Running
grunt s3 using the above config produces the following output:
$ grunt s3
Running "s3" task
>> ↙ Downloaded: documents/important.txt (e704f1f4bec2d17f09a0e08fecc6cada)
>> ↙ Downloaded: garbage/IGNORE.txt (04f7cb4c893b2700e4fa8787769508e8)
>> ↗ Uploaded: documents/document1.txt (04f7cb4c893b2700e4fa8787769508e8)
>> ↗ Uploaded: passwords.txt (04f7cb4c893b2700e4fa8787769508e8)
>> ↗ Uploaded: important_document.txt (e704f1f4bec2d17f09a0e08fecc6cada)
>> ↗ Uploaded: documents/document2.txt (04f7cb4c893b2700e4fa8787769508e8)
>> ✗ Deleted: documents/launch_codes.txt
>> ✗ Deleted: documents/backup_plan.txt
Done, without errors.
If you do not pass in a key and secret with your config,
grunt-s3 will fallback to the following
environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
Helpers have been removed from Grunt 0.4 to access these methods directly. You can now require the s3 library files directly like so:
var s3 = require('grunt-s3').helpers;
Make sure you explicitly pass the options into the method. If you've used
grunt.initConfig() you can use
grunt.config.get('s3') to access them.
Upload a file to s3. Returns a Promises/J-style Deferred object.
src (required) - The path to the file to be uploaded. Accepts wildcards, i.e.
files/*.txt
dest (required) - The path on s3 where the file will be uploaded, relative to the bucket. If you use a wildcard for src, this should be a directory.
options (optional) - An object containing any of the following values. These values override any values specified in the main config.
private,
public-read,
public-read-write,
authenticated-read,
bucket-owner-read,
bucket-owner-full-control
Download a file from s3. Returns a Promises/J-style Deferred object.
src (required) - The path on S3 from which the file will be downloaded, relative to the bucket. Does not accept wildcards
dest (required) - The local path where the file will be saved.
options (optional) - An object containing any of the following values. These values override any values specified in the main config.
Delete a file from s3. Returns a Promises/J-style Deferred object.
src (required) - The path on S3 of the file to delete, relative to the bucket. Does not accept wildcards
options (optional) - An object containing any of the following values. These values override any values specified in the main config.
var upload = s3.upload('dist/my-app-1.0.0.tar.gz', 'archive/my-app-1.0.0.tar.gz');
upload
.done(function(msg) {
console.log(msg);
})
.fail(function(err) {
console.log(err);
})
.always(function() {
console.log('dance!');
});
var download = s3.download('dist/my-app-0.9.9.tar.gz', 'local/my-app-0.9.9.tar.gz');
download.done(function() {
s3.delete('dist/my-app-0.9.9.tar.gz');
});
grunt version
0.4.x.
knox to
0.4.1.
underscore.deferred to
0.1.4. Version
0.1.3 would fail to install sometimes
due to there being two versions of the module with different capitalizations in npm.