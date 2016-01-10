I wrote this plugin a long time ago back in the pre grunt 0.4.0 days! I think it has only really lived on this long because of the nice, succinct name.

I do not maintain this plugin anymore. It doesn't really behave the way modern grunt plugins behave. It has this stupid rel option that everybody needs but nobody knows about. I urge you to use a better plugin! Here is a list of alternatives:

NOTE: This is the README for grunt-s3 v0.2.0-alpha . For v0.1.0 , go here.

Grunt 0.4.x + Amazon S3

About

Amazon S3 is a great tool for storing/serving data. Thus, there is a chance it is part of your build process. This task can help you automate uploading/downloading files to/from Amazon S3. All file transfers are verified and will produce errors if incomplete.

Dependencies

knox

mime

async

underscore

underscore.deferred

Installation

npm install grunt-s3 --save-dev

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-s3' );

##S3 User Setup

Log into your AWS Console and go to the Users management console. Click the Create New Users button and enter a username.

###Credentials File

Have AWS create a new key pair for the user and copy the contents into a grunt-aws.json file in your home directory.

{ "key" : "PUBLIC_KEY" , "secret" : "SECRET_KEY" , "bucket" : "BUCKET_NAME" }

###User Permissions

From the AWS IAM Users Console select the newly created user, then the Permissions Tab, then click the Attach User Policy button. Paste in the following (substituting BUCKET_NAME as appropriate).

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : [ "s3:*" ], "Sid" : "AllowNewUserAccessToMyBucket" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:s3:::BUCKET-NAME" , "arn:aws:s3:::BUCKET-NAME/*" ], "Effect" : "Allow" } ] }

Options

The grunt-s3 task is now a multi-task; meaning you can specify different targets for this task to run as.

A quick reference of options

key - (string) An Amazon S3 credentials key

secret - (string) An Amazon S3 credentials secret

bucket - (string) An Amazon S3 bucket

region - (string) An Amazon AWS region (see http://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/rande.html#s3_region)

maxOperations - (number) max number of concurrent transfers - if set to 0, will be unlimited. Default: 20

encodePaths - (boolean) if set to true, will encode the uris of destinations to prevent 505 errors. Default: false

headers - (object) An object containing any headers you would like to send along with the transfers i.e. { 'X-Awesomeness': 'Out-Of-This-World', 'X-Stuff': 'And Things!' }

access - (string) A specific Amazon S3 ACL. Available values: private , public-read , public-read-write , authenticated-read , bucket-owner-read , bucket-owner-full-control

gzip - (boolean) If true, uploads will be gzip-encoded.

gzipExclude - (array) Define extensions of files you don't want to run gzip on, an array of strings ie: ['.jpg', '.jpeg', '.png'] .

upload - (array) An array of objects, each object representing a file upload and containing a src and a dest . Any of the above values may also be overriden. Passing `rel: DIR ` will: - Cause the filenames to be expanded relative to some relative or absolute path on the filesystem ( `DIR `). This operation is exclusive of `DIR `, i.e., `DIR ` itself will not be included in the expansion. - Cause wildcards in 'src' to be replaced with actual paths and / or filenames.

download - (array) An array of objects, each object representing a file download and containing a src and a dest . Any of the above values may also be overriden.

del - (array) An array of objects, each object containing a src to delete from s3. Any of the above values may also be overriden.

sync - (array) An array of ojects, each oject containing a src and dest . Default behavior is to only upload new files (that don't exist). Set a key called verify with the value true on this object's options property (i.e. options: {verify: true} ) to upload existing files if and only if they are newer than the versions of those same files on the server. This is implemented via an MD5 hash and by checking the modified times of the files.

debug - (boolean) If true, no transfers with S3 will occur, will print all actions for review by user

logSuccess - (boolean) If false, output for successful transfers will be ignored. Default: true

logErrors - (boolean) If false, output for failed transfers will be ignored. Default: true

Example

Template strings in grunt will allow you to easily include values from other files. The below example demonstrates loading aws settings from another file, Where grunt-aws.json is just a json key:value file like package.json. (Special thanks to @nanek)

This is important because you should never check in your S3 credentials to github! Load them from an external file that is outside of the repo.

grunt.initConfig({ aws : grunt.file.readJSON( '~/grunt-aws.json' ), s3 : { options : { key : '<%= aws.key %>' , secret : '<%= aws.secret %>' , bucket : '<%= aws.bucket %>' , access : 'public-read' , headers : { "Cache-Control" : "max-age=630720000, public" , "Expires" : new Date ( Date .now() + 63072000000 ).toUTCString() } }, dev : { options : { encodePaths : true , maxOperations : 20 }, upload : [ { src : 'important_document.txt' , dest : 'documents/important.txt' , options : { gzip : true } }, { src : 'passwords.txt' , dest : 'documents/ignore.txt' , options : { bucket : 'some-specific-bucket' , access : 'authenticated-read' } }, { src : 'documents/*.txt' , dest : 'documents/' } ], download : [ { src : 'documents/important.txt' , dest : 'important_document_download.txt' }, { src : 'garbage/IGNORE.txt' , dest : 'passwords_download.txt' } ], del : [ { src : 'documents/launch_codes.txt' }, { src : 'documents/backup_plan.txt' } ], sync : [ { src : 'important_document.txt' , dest : 'documents/important.txt' , options : { gzip : true } }, { options : { verify : true }, src : 'passwords.txt' , dest : 'documents/ignore.txt' }, { src : path.join(variable.to.release, "build/cdn/js/**/*.js" ), dest : "jsgz" , rel : path.join(variable.to.release, "build/cdn/js" ), options : { gzip : true } } ] } } });

Running grunt s3 using the above config produces the following output:

grunt s3 Running "s3" task > ↙ Downloaded: documents/important.txt (e704f1f4bec2d17f09a0e08fecc6cada) > ↙ Downloaded: garbage/IGNORE.txt (04f7cb4c893b2700e4fa8787769508e8) > ↗ Uploaded: documents/document1.txt (04f7cb4c893b2700e4fa8787769508e8) > ↗ Uploaded: passwords.txt (04f7cb4c893b2700e4fa8787769508e8) > ↗ Uploaded: important_document.txt (e704f1f4bec2d17f09a0e08fecc6cada) > ↗ Uploaded: documents/document2.txt (04f7cb4c893b2700e4fa8787769508e8) > ✗ Deleted: documents/launch_codes.txt > ✗ Deleted: documents/backup_plan.txt Done, without errors.

Alternative ways of including your s3 configuration

Environment variables

If you do not pass in a key and secret with your config, grunt-s3 will fallback to the following environment variables:

AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID

AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

Helpers

Helpers have been removed from Grunt 0.4 to access these methods directly. You can now require the s3 library files directly like so:

var s3 = require('grunt-s3').helpers;

Make sure you explicitly pass the options into the method. If you've used grunt.initConfig() you can use grunt.config.get('s3') to access them.

Upload a file to s3. Returns a Promises/J-style Deferred object.

src (required) - The path to the file to be uploaded. Accepts wildcards, i.e. files/*.txt

dest (required) - The path on s3 where the file will be uploaded, relative to the bucket. If you use a wildcard for src, this should be a directory.

options (optional) - An object containing any of the following values. These values override any values specified in the main config.

key - An Amazon S3 credentials key

- An Amazon S3 credentials key secret - An Amazon S3 credentials secret

- An Amazon S3 credentials secret bucket - An Amazon S3 bucket

- An Amazon S3 bucket headers - An object containing any headers you would like to send along with the upload.

- An object containing any headers you would like to send along with the upload. access - A specific Amazon S3 ACL. Available values: private , public-read , public-read-write , authenticated-read , bucket-owner-read , bucket-owner-full-control

- A specific Amazon S3 ACL. Available values: , , , , , gzip - (boolean) If true, uploads will be gzip-encoded.

Download a file from s3. Returns a Promises/J-style Deferred object.

src (required) - The path on S3 from which the file will be downloaded, relative to the bucket. Does not accept wildcards

dest (required) - The local path where the file will be saved.

options (optional) - An object containing any of the following values. These values override any values specified in the main config.

key - An Amazon S3 credentials key

- An Amazon S3 credentials key secret - An Amazon S3 credentials secret

- An Amazon S3 credentials secret bucket - An Amazon S3 bucket

- An Amazon S3 bucket headers - An object containing any headers you would like to send along with the upload.

Delete a file from s3. Returns a Promises/J-style Deferred object.

src (required) - The path on S3 of the file to delete, relative to the bucket. Does not accept wildcards

options (optional) - An object containing any of the following values. These values override any values specified in the main config.

key - An Amazon S3 credentials key

- An Amazon S3 credentials key secret - An Amazon S3 credentials secret

- An Amazon S3 credentials secret bucket - An Amazon S3 bucket

- An Amazon S3 bucket headers - An object containing any headers you would like to send along with the upload.

Examples

var upload = s3.upload( 'dist/my-app-1.0.0.tar.gz' , 'archive/my-app-1.0.0.tar.gz' ); upload .done( function ( msg ) { console .log(msg); }) .fail( function ( err ) { console .log(err); }) .always( function ( ) { console .log( 'dance!' ); }); var download = s3.download( 'dist/my-app-0.9.9.tar.gz' , 'local/my-app-0.9.9.tar.gz' ); download.done( function ( ) { s3.delete( 'dist/my-app-0.9.9.tar.gz' ); });

Changelog

Update to be compatible with grunt version 0.4.x .

Bump version of knox to 0.4.1 .