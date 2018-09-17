Grunt task to run Gruntfiles in a child process. Gruntception!

Console output capture is not reliable on Windows as Node.js there doesn't always flush buffers before exiting. Until this is fixed Windows users should use the Vagrantfile instead (see below). ‼️

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=1.0.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-run-grunt --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-run-grunt' );

The "run_grunt" task

"Yo dawg! I herd you like grunt, so I put some grunt in your grunt so you can grunt while you grunt." 😆

Use the run_grunt task to spawn new processes that run grunt-cli and optionally do work on the result data. It will use the global $ grunt command by default, just like when you'd run grunt manually. To use custom path for specify gruntCli option.

Main use-case is testing your gruntfile or grunt-plugins, but it is also suited for creative use of gruntfiles and grunt-cli output.

For example use it to verify the final output of various reporters and formatters. Alternately parse the output of the "$grunt --help" command and work with the list of tasks and aliases (without instrumenting the gruntfile in any way).

If you need something similar to run grunt in a production build environment or don't really care about the content of the cli output then you are probably looking for grunt-hub instead. If you need to run tasks from one Gruntfile concurrently use grunt-concurrent or grunt-parallel.

In the future there will also be a way to use this as a standard Node.js module, so you can run grunt from inside standard scripts. Why? Who knows?

Usage

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named run_grunt to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ run_grunt : { options : { minimumFiles : 2 }, simple_target : { options : { log : false , process : function ( res ) { if (res.fail) { res.output = 'new content' grunt.log.writeln( 'bork bork' ); } } }, src : [ 'Gruntfile.js' , 'other/Gruntfile.js' ] }, }, })

Options

grunt-cli options

help: boolean, base : 'string' , 'no-color' : boolean, debug : boolean, stack : boolean, force : boolean, tasks : boolean, npm : 'string' , 'no-write' : boolean, verbose : boolean, version : boolean

Custom options

task : [ 'clean' , 'jshint:strictTarget' , 'mocha:subTarget' ] process : function ( result ) { }, log : true , indentLog : ' | ' , logFile : null , env : {}, parser : '' , concurrent : < number > cpu-cores, // expect at least this many files minimumFiles: 1, // change the cwd of the gruntfile cwd: null, //--- experimental options // generate cli command debugCli: false, // save .bat and shellscripts writeShell: null, // don't fail expectFail: false // pass options that will be available in the executed gruntfile with grunt.option('myOption') // NOTE: will overwrite cli options with the same name! gruntOptions: {} // specifty a custom path to grunt cli gruntCli: null

Process result object

fail : false , output : 'string' , parsed : { 'parseHelp' : {} .. }, error, res, code, src : 'path/to/Gruntfile.js' , cwd : 'string' , tasks : [], options : {}, gruntfile : 'Gruntfile' , start : Date .now(), end : 0 , duration : 0

Parsers

parseHelp

Parse grunt -h output

Use the process option to access the data.

option to access the data. Returns result.parsed.parseHelp object with task and alias names.

object with task and alias names. Requires help option (in a later version this will be forced)

Release History

See the CHANGELOG.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2018 Bart van der Schoor

Licensed under the MIT license.