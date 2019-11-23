grunt plugin for RTLCSS, a framework for transforming CSS from LTR to RTL.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-rtlcss --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-rtlcss');
Run this task with the
grunt rtlcss command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Description: Specifies RTLCSS options.
Type:
Object
Default:
{
"autoRename": false,
"autoRenameStrict": false,
"blacklist":{},
"clean": true,
"greedy": false,
"processUrls": false,
"stringMap":[]
}
Description: Specifies custom RTLCSS plugins.
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
Description: Specifies whether to generate source maps or not, If you want more control over source map generation, you can define the map option as an object. (see postcss docs).
Type:
Boolean or
Object
Default:
false
Description: Specifies whether to save unmodified files or not.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
rtlcss: {
myTask:{
// task options
options: {
// generate source maps
map: {inline: false},
// rtlcss options
opts: {
clean:false
},
// rtlcss plugins
plugins:[],
// save unmodified files
saveUnmodified: true,
},
expand : true,
cwd : 'ltr/',
dest : 'rtl/',
src : ['**/*.css']
}
}
