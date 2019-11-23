openbase logo
grunt-rtlcss

by Mohammad Younes
2.0.2 (see all)

grunt plugin for RTLCSS, a framework for transforming CSS from LTR to RTL.

Readme

grunt-rtlcss

grunt-rtlcss

grunt plugin for RTLCSS, a framework for transforming CSS from LTR to RTL.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-rtlcss --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-rtlcss');

RTLCSS task

Run this task with the grunt rtlcss command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

options.opts

Description: Specifies RTLCSS options.

Type: Object

Default:

{
    "autoRename": false,
    "autoRenameStrict": false,
    "blacklist":{},
    "clean": true,
    "greedy": false,
    "processUrls": false,
    "stringMap":[]
}

options.plugins

Description: Specifies custom RTLCSS plugins.

Type: Array

Default: []

options.map

Description: Specifies whether to generate source maps or not, If you want more control over source map generation, you can define the map option as an object. (see postcss docs).

Type: Boolean or Object

Default: false

saveUnmodified

Description: Specifies whether to save unmodified files or not.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Usage Example

rtlcss: {
  myTask:{
    // task options
    options: {
      // generate source maps
      map: {inline: false},
      // rtlcss options
      opts: {
        clean:false
      },
      // rtlcss plugins
      plugins:[],
      // save unmodified files
      saveUnmodified: true,
    },
    expand : true,
    cwd    : 'ltr/',
    dest   : 'rtl/',
    src    : ['**/*.css']
  }
}

Release History

  • v2.0.2 [23 Nov 2019]

    • Fail in case of CSS errors or inability to write output file.

  • v2.0.1 [18 Feb 2016]

    • Fix internal bug.

  • v2.0.0 [18 Feb 2016]

    • Upgrade to RTLCSS v2.x
    • options.config renamed to options.opts (avoids confusion with RTLCSS Config).
    • options.rules, options.declarations and options.properties removed in favor of the new options.plugins.

    RTLCSS options have changed, to view a summary of changes, see RTLCSS Upgrade guide.

  • v1.6.0 [15 Mar 2015]

    • Upgrade dependency (chalk v1.x.x).

  • v1.5.1 [14 Feb 2015]

    • Colorize log messages. Thanks @ocean90.

  • v1.5.0 [14 Feb 2015]

    • New option saveUnmodified:true to control whether to save unmodified files or not. Thanks @ocean90.

  • v1.4.0 [30 Jan 2015]

  • v1.3.0 [26 Oct 2014]

  • v1.2.0 [28 Sep 2014]

  • v1.1.0 [27 Sep 2014]

  • v1.0.0 [24 Aug 2014]

  • v0.7.0 [11 Aug 2014]

    • Remove duplicate postcss dependency.
    • Upgrade to RTLCSS v0.9.0

  • v0.6.0 [4 Jul 2014]

  • v0.5.0 [4 Jul 2014]

  • v0.4.1 [15 May 2014]

    • Add POSTCSS to dependencies list.

  • v0.4.0 [6 Apr. 2014]

  • v0.3.0 [5 Apr. 2014]

  • v0.2.0 [20 Mar. 2014]

    • Upgrade to RTLCSS v0.2.1
    • Support generating source maps.

  • v0.1.2 [7 Mar. 2014]

  • v0.1.1 [6 Mar. 2014]

    • Fix typo in README.md

  • v0.1.0 [6 Mar. 2014]

    • Initial commit.

