grunt plugin for RTLCSS, a framework for transforming CSS from LTR to RTL.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-rtlcss --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-rtlcss' );

RTLCSS task

Run this task with the grunt rtlcss command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

Description: Specifies RTLCSS options.

Type: Object

Default:

{ "autoRename" : false , "autoRenameStrict" : false , "blacklist" :{}, "clean" : true , "greedy" : false , "processUrls" : false , "stringMap" :[] }

Description: Specifies custom RTLCSS plugins.

Type: Array

Default: []

Description: Specifies whether to generate source maps or not, If you want more control over source map generation, you can define the map option as an object. (see postcss docs).

Type: Boolean or Object

Default: false

saveUnmodified

Description: Specifies whether to save unmodified files or not.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Usage Example

rtlcss: { myTask :{ options : { map : { inline : false }, opts : { clean : false }, plugins :[], saveUnmodified : true , }, expand : true , cwd : 'ltr/' , dest : 'rtl/' , src : [ '**/*.css' ] } }

Release History

v2.0.2 [23 Nov 2019] Fail in case of CSS errors or inability to write output file.

v2.0.1 [18 Feb 2016] Fix internal bug.

v2.0.0 [18 Feb 2016] Upgrade to RTLCSS v2.x options.config renamed to options.opts (avoids confusion with RTLCSS Config). options.rules , options.declarations and options.properties removed in favor of the new options.plugins . RTLCSS options have changed, to view a summary of changes, see RTLCSS Upgrade guide.

