A Grunt multitask for accessing the file copying and syncing capabilities of the rsync command line utility.
⚠️ Looking for a non-Grunt related simple Node wrapper for rsync? Try this repo's parent tool rsyncwrapper for the core functionality.
3.0.0 Updated to
rsyncwrapper 3.0.0.
2.0.0 Updated to
rsyncwrapper 2.0.0. Updated dev dependencies. Tested on Grunt
1.0.1.
1.0.0 Updated to
rsyncwrapper 1.0.0. Tested on Node
5.3.0.
grunt is no longer a peer dependency.
0.6.2 Updated to
rsyncwrapper 0.4.1.
0.6.0 Updated to
rsyncwrapper 0.4.0.
0.5.0 Updated to
rsyncwrapper 0.3.0.
0.4.0 Updated to
rsyncwrapper 0.2.0.
0.3.0 Updated to
rsyncwrapper 0.1.0. Some changes under the hood there, so a minor version bump seems appropriate.
src values that include wildcards should now be properly expanded by the shell.
0.2.0 Updated task to properly use the config options object
0.1.0 Grunt
0.4 compatibility
0.0.5 Initial releases, Grunt
0.3 compatible
A reasonably modern version of rsync (>=
v2.6.9) in your
PATH.
$ npm install grunt-rsync
Add a
rsync object to your Grunt config and
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-rsync").
Note:
grunt-rsyncuses the normalised target/task-level options for multitasks as described here.)
This task uses rsyncwrapper under the hood.
All options are passed verbatim to rsyncwrapper and are documented in that project's README here.
The following task config defines three targets.
The
dist target could be used to create a distribution of a website ready for deployment, excluding files related to Git and uncompiled SCSS.
The
stage and
prod targets could be used to copy the distribution to the relevant remote hosts over ssh.
rsync: {
options: {
args: ["--verbose"],
exclude: [".git*","*.scss","node_modules"],
recursive: true
},
dist: {
options: {
src: "./",
dest: "../dist"
}
},
stage: {
options: {
src: "../dist/",
dest: "/var/www/site",
host: "user@staging-host",
delete: true // Careful this option could cause data loss, read the docs!
}
},
prod: {
options: {
src: "../dist/",
dest: "/var/www/site",
host: "user@live-host",
delete: true // Careful this option could cause data loss, read the docs!
}
}
}
Any wildcards expansions and/or exclude patterns and globbing of paths are handled either by the shell or rsync itself. So importantly this task does not use Grunt's in-built path expanding and globbing.
For more information on rsync's syntax check the rsync manpages.
For information about how this task's options relate to rsync's functionality check rsyncwrapper.
Basic tests are run on Vows Async BDD via this package's Gruntfile. To test
grunt-rsync clone the repo and install the devDependancies:
$ npm install --dev
$ npm test