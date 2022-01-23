Grunt plugin for rollup - next-generation ES6 module bundler

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0 and node >=8.6.0 .

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-rollup --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-rollup' );

The "rollup" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named rollup to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ rollup : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, });

Options

Supports all the options from rollup's JavaScript API.

Sourcemaps

A value of true for sourceMap will output the map to a file with the same name as the JavaScript with .map appended. A value of inline for sourceMap will inline the sourcemap into the source file.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ rollup : { options : {}, files : { 'dest/bundle.js' : 'src/entry.js' , }, }, });

Usage with Plugins

var babel = require ( '@rollup/plugin-babel' ).default; grunt.initConfig({ rollup : { options : { plugins : [ babel({ exclude : './node_modules/**' }) ] }, files : { 'dest/bundle.js' : 'src/entry.js' , }, }, });

Plugin getter

Some plugins are stateful and this doesn't play nice with multiple bundles. For example the rollup-plugin-babel plugin keeps a track of used babel helpers, and passing the configured plugin only once will cause the helpers to leak from one bundle to another. To prevent that, pass a function that returns an array of plugins, like this:

var babel = require ( 'rollup-plugin-babel' ); grunt.initConfig({ rollup : { options : { plugins : function ( ) { return [ babel({ exclude : './node_modules/**' }) ]; } }, files : { 'dest/bundle.js' : 'src/entry.js' , 'dest/bundle2.js' : 'src/entry2.js' , }, }, });

This way the plugin will be refreshed for each bundle.

Contributing

Any contributions is welcomed. Make sure to read the contributing manual for more information.

Contributors

All contributions are valued, you can add yourself to this list (or request to be added) whatever your contribution is.

License

MIT