Grunt plugin for rollup - next-generation ES6 module bundler
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0 and node
>=8.6.0.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-rollup --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-rollup');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
rollup to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
rollup: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
});
Supports all the options from rollup's JavaScript API.
A value of
true for
sourceMap will output the map to a file with the same name as the JavaScript with
.map appended. A value of
inline for
sourceMap will inline the sourcemap into the source file.
grunt.initConfig({
rollup: {
options: {},
files: {
'dest/bundle.js': 'src/entry.js',
},
},
});
var babel = require('@rollup/plugin-babel').default;
grunt.initConfig({
rollup: {
options: {
plugins: [
babel({
exclude: './node_modules/**'
})
]
},
files: {
'dest/bundle.js': 'src/entry.js',
},
},
});
Some plugins are stateful and this doesn't play nice with multiple bundles.
For example the
rollup-plugin-babel plugin keeps a track of used
babel helpers, and passing the configured plugin only once will cause the helpers to leak from one bundle to another.
To prevent that, pass a function that returns an array of plugins, like this:
var babel = require('rollup-plugin-babel');
grunt.initConfig({
rollup: {
options: {
plugins: function() {
return [
babel({
exclude: './node_modules/**'
})
];
}
},
files: {
'dest/bundle.js': 'src/entry.js',
'dest/bundle2.js': 'src/entry2.js',
},
},
});
This way the plugin will be refreshed for each bundle.
Any contributions is welcomed. Make sure to read the contributing manual for more information.
chrisprice
GMartigny
scythianfuego
All contributions are valued, you can add yourself to this list (or request to be added) whatever your contribution is.