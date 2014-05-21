This is a grunt plugin for the buildJS tool rigger.

Rigger provides targetted include functionality (similar to sprockets) but with some additional functionality. A highlight of rigger functionality is outlined below:

Simple include format for including files using a special comment syntax ( //= foo.js )

) Ability to include remote resources as well as local: ( http://github.com/buildjs/shims/string/trim.js )

) Ability to intelligently transpile from coffee-script, stylus, etc to their natural web equivalents (js, css, etc).

Usage

To use grunt-rigger you will need to include it in your package.json file (I'd recommend under the devDependencies section):

{ "name" : "myproject" , "devDependencies" : { "coffee-script" : "1.3.x" , "grunt-rigger" : "0.4.x" }, }

You will see in the example above, coffee-script is also included in the devDependencies section. In cases where you would like to leverage riggers ability to transpile files (e.g. .coffee => .js ) you will need to include the appropriate node package in your devDependencies as these are not automatically included in rigger itself (to avoid library bloat).

Using grunt-rigger within grunt itself is very simple. Consider the following sample grunt.js file:

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ rig : { compile : { options : { banner : '/* THIS BANNER USES TEMPLATE FUNCTIONALITY <%= banner_property %> */

' , footer : '

/* SOME FOOTER */' }, files : { 'dist/simple.js' : [ 'src/simple.js' ] } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-rigger' ); };

That should be pretty much it, if your source file contains any rigger comments they will be parsed and executed accordingly.