This is a grunt plugin for the buildJS tool rigger.
Rigger provides targetted include functionality (similar to sprockets) but with some additional functionality. A highlight of rigger functionality is outlined below:
//= foo.js)
http://github.com/buildjs/shims/string/trim.js)
To use
grunt-rigger you will need to include it in your
package.json file (I'd recommend under the
devDependencies section):
{
"name": "myproject",
"devDependencies": {
"coffee-script": "1.3.x",
"grunt-rigger": "0.4.x"
},
}
You will see in the example above,
coffee-script is also included in the
devDependencies section. In cases where you would like to leverage riggers ability to transpile files (e.g.
.coffee =>
.js) you will need to include the appropriate node package in your
devDependencies as these are not automatically included in rigger itself (to avoid library bloat).
Using
grunt-rigger within grunt itself is very simple. Consider the following sample
grunt.js file:
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
rig: {
compile: {
options: {
banner: '/* THIS BANNER USES TEMPLATE FUNCTIONALITY <%= banner_property %> */\n',
footer: '\n/* SOME FOOTER */'
},
files: {
'dist/simple.js': ['src/simple.js']
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-rigger');
};
That should be pretty much it, if your source file contains any rigger comments they will be parsed and executed accordingly.