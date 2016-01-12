Static file asset revisioning through content hashing
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.
From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:
npm install grunt-rev --save-dev
Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-rev');
If the plugin has been installed correctly, running
grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task or tasks. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a
devDependency, which ensures that it will be installed whenever the
npm install command is run.
Use the rev task together with yeoman/grunt-usemin for cache busting of static files in your app. This allows them to be cached forever by the browser.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
rev to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
rev: {
options: {
encoding: 'utf8',
algorithm: 'md5',
length: 8
},
assets: {
files: [{
src: [
'img/**/*.{jpg,jpeg,gif,png}',
'fonts/**/*.{eot,svg,ttf,woff}'
]
}]
}
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
'utf8'
The encoding of the file contents.
Type:
String
Default value:
'md5'
algorithm is dependent on the available algorithms supported by the version of OpenSSL on the platform. Examples are
'sha1',
'md5',
'sha256',
'sha512', etc. On recent releases,
openssl list-message-digest-algorithms will display the available digest algorithms.
Type:
Number
Default value:
8
The number of characters of the file content hash to prefix the file name with.
This will rename
app.js and
app.css with an 8 character long hash prefix. For example
js/9becff3a.app.js and
css/ae35dd05.app.css. The hash value depends on the file contents.
grunt.initConfig({
rev: {
files: {
src: ['scripts/app.js', 'css/app.css']
}
}
})
Change the algorithm or length to style the generated asset file names. Note that the
usemin companion task requires at least one anycase hexadecimal character to prefix the file name.
grunt.initConfig({
rev: {
options: {
algorithm: 'sha1',
length: 4
},
files: {
src: ['**/*.{js,css,png,jpg}']
}
}
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
