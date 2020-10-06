Grunt task for retire.js. Scanner detecting the use of JavaScript libraries with known vulnerabilities.
This plugin requires Grunt
>=1.0.0. Version 0.3.12 is compatible with Grunt 0.4.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-retire --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-retire');
Run this task with the
grunt retire command.
This task primarily delegates to Retire, so please consider the Retire documentation as required reading for advanced configuration.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Example configuration below shows default option values and the correct syntax to use if you want to override any of them. If no options are provided, the default values as shown below are used.
retire: {
js: ['app/src/*.js'], /** Which js-files to scan. **/
node: ['node'], /** Which node directories to scan (containing package.json). **/
options: {
proxy: 'http://something.something:8080',
verbose: true,
packageOnly: true,
jsRepository: 'https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/jsrepository.json',
nodeRepository: 'https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/npmrepository.json',
outputFile: './retire-output.json',
ignore: 'documents,java',
/** list of files to ignore **/
ignorefile: '.retireignore' //or '.retireignore.json'
}
}
proxy: url, proxy (supports basic auth).
verbose: true/false, default is
true. More verbose output (grunt -d may also be used for even more debug output).
packageOnly: true/false, default is
true. Only scan only dependencies in package.json, skip dependencies to dependencies.
jsRepository: String, default is
https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/jsrepository.json. JSON file which specifies where to retrieve Javascript vulnerability database.
nodeRepository: String, default is
https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/npmrepository.json. JSON file which specifies where to retrieve Node vulnerability database.
outputFile: String, default is
false. Path to creation of output file report in JSON format.
ignore: String, default is empty. Paths to ignore when scanning for JavaScript files.
retire: {
js: ['app/src/*'], /** Scan js-files in app/src/ directory and subdirectories. **/
options: {
}
}
Running
grunt retire will scan files in app/src/ for vulnerable libraries. If file sources for both node and js are specified, scanning js only is possible using
retire:js
retire: {
node: ['module/'], /** Scan node project in directory module/. Should be ['.'] for normal projects **/
options: {
}
}
Running
grunt retire will scan all dependencies specified under
dependencies in
package.json for vulnerable libraries. If file sources for both node and js are specified, scanning node only is possible using
retire:node
➜ grunt-retire git:(master) ✗ grunt retire
Running "retire:jsPath" (retire) task
JS repository loaded from: https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/jsrepository.json
>> test-files/jquery-1.6.js
>> ↳ jquery 1.6 has known vulnerabilities: http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2011-4969
Node repository loaded from: https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/npmrepository.json
➜ grunt-retire git:(master) ✗ grunt retire
Running "retire:jsPath" (retire) task
JS repository loaded from: https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/jsrepository.json
Node repository loaded from: https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/npmrepository.json
No vulnerabilities found.
Done, without errors.
.npmignore so we don't publish
test-files directory.
request@2.x as a dependency so we are compatible with npm@2.x.
request in package.json. Moved repository from
bekk to
RetireJS.
find().
.retireignore.json.