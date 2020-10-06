Grunt task for retire.js. Scanner detecting the use of JavaScript libraries with known vulnerabilities.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=1.0.0 . Version 0.3.12 is compatible with Grunt 0.4.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-retire --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-retire' );

Retire task

Run this task with the grunt retire command.

This task primarily delegates to Retire, so please consider the Retire documentation as required reading for advanced configuration.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Available options

Example configuration below shows default option values and the correct syntax to use if you want to override any of them. If no options are provided, the default values as shown below are used.

retire: { js : [ 'app/src/*.js' ], node : [ 'node' ], options : { proxy : 'http://something.something:8080' , verbose : true , packageOnly : true , jsRepository : 'https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/jsrepository.json' , nodeRepository : 'https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/npmrepository.json' , outputFile : './retire-output.json' , ignore : 'documents,java' , ignorefile : '.retireignore' } }

proxy: url , proxy (supports basic auth).

verbose: true/false , default is true . More verbose output (grunt -d may also be used for even more debug output).

packageOnly: true/false , default is true . Only scan only dependencies in package.json, skip dependencies to dependencies.

jsRepository: String , default is https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/jsrepository.json . JSON file which specifies where to retrieve Javascript vulnerability database.

nodeRepository: String , default is https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/npmrepository.json . JSON file which specifies where to retrieve Node vulnerability database.

outputFile: String , default is false . Path to creation of output file report in JSON format.

ignore: String , default is empty. Paths to ignore when scanning for JavaScript files.

Scan javascript files only

retire: { js : [ 'app/src/*' ], options : { } }

Running grunt retire will scan files in app/src/ for vulnerable libraries. If file sources for both node and js are specified, scanning js only is possible using retire:js

Scan node dependencies example

retire: { node : [ 'module/' ], options : { } }

Running grunt retire will scan all dependencies specified under dependencies in package.json for vulnerable libraries. If file sources for both node and js are specified, scanning node only is possible using retire:node

Example output with one vulnerability found in jquery-1.6.js:

➜ grunt-retire git:(master) ✗ grunt retire Running "retire:jsPath" (retire) task JS repository loaded from : https: >> test-files/jquery -1.6 .js >> ↳ jquery 1.6 has known vulnerabilities: http: Node repository loaded from : https:

Example output when no vulnerabilities are found

➜ grunt-retire git:(master) ✗ grunt retire Running "retire:jsPath" (retire) task JS repository loaded from : https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/jsrepository.json Node repository loaded from : https://raw.github.com/RetireJS/retire.js/master/repository/npmrepository.json No vulnerabilities found . Done, without errors.

Release History