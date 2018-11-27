Produces images at different sizes
Please note - this project is no longer being maintained
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-responsive-images --save-dev
You also need to install either GraphicsMagick or Imagemagick CLI tools.
Installing GraphicsMagick (Recommended)
If you're a Mac user and have Homebrew installed, simply type:
brew install GraphicsMagick
Alternatively, you can try:
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:dhor/myway
$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install graphicsmagick
Otherwise, please visit the GraphicsMagick downloads page.
Or installing ImageMagick
If you're a Mac user and have Homebrew installed, simply type:
brew install ImageMagick
Otherwise, please visit the ImageMagick downloads page.
Once both the plugin and graphics engine have been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-responsive-images');
Check the release history at the bottom of this readme for what's changed!
Learn more about Grunt Responsive Images on the accompanying website.
The responsive_images task will take your source image and create images at different resolutions for use with PictureFill or with srcset.
A demo of both srcset and PictureFill using Grunt Responsive Images is available here.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
responsive_images to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
responsive_images: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
options.engine
Type:
String
Default:
gm
Available Values:
gm ||
im
Version: 0.1.0 and above
Chooses which graphics engine to use when resizing images. To use GraphicsMagick, set this to
gm. To use ImageMagick, set this to
im. You'll need the relevant engine installed.
options.concurrency
Type:
Integer
Default:
1
Version: X.X.X and above
Specifies the number of concurrent graphics engine processes. A reasonable choice is one fewer than the number of cpu cores.
options.newFilesOnly
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Version: 0.1.4 and above
Only process files that do not already exist in the destination folder. Note this is a rather basic check for whether to process files, it does not check timestamps or file data currently. This option is useful for making the task fast during development.
options.sizes
Type:
Array
Default:
[{ name: 'small', width: 320 },{ name: 'medium', width: 640 },{ name: 'large', width: 1024 }]
Version: 0.0.1 and above
An array of objects containing the sizes and settings we want to resize our image to.
For example:
sizes: [
{
name: "small",
width: 480
},
{
name: "large",
width: 1024
}
]
The settings available are as follows:
width
Type:
Number or
String
Version: 0.0.1 and above
width can either be in pixels or percentages. Please note both width and height need to use the same units, so if width is a percentage value and you wish to specify a height this must also be a percentage.
The following values are examples of valid widths:
1,
'1px',
'1',
'1%',
'1.1%',
'11.11111%',
'111111%'
The following values are examples of invalid values for width:
-1,
1.1,
1.1px,
'1.1.1%',
'1a',
'a1'
height
Type:
Number or
String
Version: 0.0.1 and above
height can either be in pixels or percentages. Please note both width and height need to use the same units, so if height is a percentage value and you wish to specify a width this must also be a percentage.
height accepts the same values as width.
name
Type:
String
Default: none
Version: 0.0.1 and above
If a
name is specified, then the file will be suffixed with this name. e.g.
my-image-small.jpg
If a
name is not specified, then the file will be suffixed with the width and/or height specified in the size options. e.g.
my-image-320x240.jpg
rename
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Version: 0.1.3 and above
If
rename is set to
false, then at this size the file will not be renamed, but will instead keep its original name. Suffixes will still be applied.
quality
Type:
Number
Default:
100
Available Values:
1 -
100
Version: 0.0.4 and above
JPEG format only. The quality of the image, 100 being the highest quality and 1 being the lowest.
Please note: In versions below 0.1.0, quality is specified between 0 and 1.
suffix
Type:
String
Default: none
Version: 0.0.1 and above
Use
suffix for retina graphic filenames. e.g.
my-image-320x240_x2.jpg
aspectRatio
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Available Values:
true ||
false
Version: 0.1.0 and above
Maintains the aspect ratio of the image. The width and the height are treated as maximum values,
so the image is expanded or contracted to fit the width and height value while maintaining the aspect ratio of the image.
If
aspectRatio is set to
false and both width and height are specified, the image will be cropped.
gravity
Type:
String
Default:
Center
Available Values:
NorthWest ||
North ||
NorthEast ||
West ||
Center ||
East ||
SouthWest ||
South ||
SouthEast
Version: 0.1.0 and above
gravity determines the placement of the image within the crop. The default is
Center.
This setting only applies if an image is cropped. Cropping occurs when the aspectRatio is set to
false and both width and height are specified.
upscale
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Available Values:
true ||
false
Version: 0.1.0 and above.
If the requested size is larger than the source image should the image be upscaled?
sharpen
Type:
Object
Default:
null
Version: 0.1.7 and above
Sharpen allows you to pass an object with 'sigma' and 'radius' options. The most important factor is the sigma. As it is the real control of the sharpening operation. Sigma can be any floating point value from .1 for practically no sharpening to 3 or more for sever sharpening. 0.5 to 1.0 work well. Radius is the limit of the effect as is the threshold. Radius is only in integer units as that is the way the algorithm works, the larger it is the slower it is. But it should be at a minimum 1 or better still 2 times the sigma. For example:
sharpen: {
sigma: 1,
radius: 2
}
filter
Type:
String
Default: Either
Mitchell if the image is being enlarged, or supports a palette or matte channel. Otherwise
Lanczos.
Available Values:
Point ||
Box ||
Triangle ||
Hermite ||
Hanning ||
Hamming ||
Blackman ||
Gaussian ||
Quadratic ||
Cubic ||
Catrom ||
Mitchell ||
Lanczos ||
Bessel ||
Sinc
Version: 0.1.1 and above.
filter effects the resizing operation of an image. Use
Point for pixel art. Read more about filters in the ImageMagick documentation.
sample
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Available Values:
true ||
false
Version: 0.1.6 and above.
Sometimes using 'sample' on PNGs may produce the same output with smaller filesizes, sometimes the output will be worse. Use this option to fine tune your images to use 'sample' instead of 'resize' where it is possible to do so.
density
Type:
Number
Default:
72
Version: 0.1.7 and above
density effects the output resolution, in dpi, of an image. The default is 72 dpi.
options.separator
Type:
String
Default:
-
Version: 0.0.1 and above
The character used to separate the image filename from the size name.
options.units
Type:
Object
Default:
{ percentage: 'pc', pixel: '', multiply: 'x' }
Version: 0.1.0 and above
'units' contains the strings that should be used to represent the size units in an image 'name' when
name has not been specified. e.g.
my-image-50pcx50pc.jpg
pixel
Type:
String
Default: ``
Version: 0.1.0 and above
percentage
Type:
String
Default:
pc
Version: 0.1.0 and above
Please note
% cannot be used as a valid character in an image name.
multiply
Type:
String
Default:
x
Version: 0.1.0 and above
options.customIn
Type:
String
Default:
null
Version: 0.1.6 and above
Type:
Array
Default:
null
Version: 0.1.8 and above
Custom input arguments as specified at https://github.com/aheckmann/gm#custom-arguments See example below.
String
null
Array
null
Custom output arguments as specified at https://github.com/aheckmann/gm#custom-arguments See example below.
Using the default options will produce 3 responsive images - one at 320px wide, one at 640px wide and one at 1024px wide.
grunt.initConfig({
responsive_images: {
myTask: {
options: {},
files: {
'dest/mario-yoshi.jpg': 'test/assets/mario-yoshi.jpg'
}
}
}
})
In this example, we specify our own image sizes, including a retina graphic. We also specify our files with a wildcard.
grunt.initConfig({
responsive_images: {
myTask: {
options: {
sizes: [{
width: 320,
height: 240
},{
name: 'large',
width: 640
},{
name: "large",
width: 1024,
suffix: "_x2",
quality: 60
}]
},
files: [{
expand: true,
src: ['assets/**.{jpg,gif,png}'],
cwd: 'test/',
dest: 'tmp/'
}]
}
},
})
If you would like to output each image size to a different directory, you can do so with custom_dest. For example:
grunt.initConfig({
responsive_images: {
myTask: {
options: {
sizes: [{
width: 320,
},{
width: 640,
},{
width: 1024,
}]
},
files: [{
expand: true,
src: ['**.{jpg,gif,png}'],
cwd: 'test/assets/custom_dest/',
custom_dest: 'tmp/custom_dest/{%= width %}/'
}]
}
},
})
You can use
{%= width %},
{%= height %},
{%= name %} or
{%= path %} as a delimiter.
Please note that
{%= width %},
{%= height %} and
{%= name %} are only available if they are set in the object literal that you use to set each generated size option.
The
{%= path %} value contains additional directory structure from the current working directory (cwd in files array) to each image. Using
{%= path %} allows any complex directory structure to persist into the rendered responsive images directory.
NOTE: for grunt-responsive-images to pick up images within subdirectories you must set your files.src property to
**/*.{jpg,gif,png}.
The options
customIn and
customOut pass additional arguments to the graphics engine. Refer to your graphics engine
documentation for a full list of the possibilities.
customIn places arguments after the
convert command and before
any other arguments, while
customOut places arguments after any other arguments, but before the output file name.
grunt.initConfig({
responsive_images: {
myTask: {
options: {
customIn: ['-interlace', 'line'], // produce progressive images
customOut: [
// draw a copywrite notice in the bottom-right corner
'-gravity', 'SouthEast', '-font', 'Arial', '-pointsize', '12',
'-fill', '#445', '-draw', 'text 5,2 \'\u00A9 copywrite\'',
'-fill', '#ffe', '-draw', 'text 6,3 \'\u00A9 copywrite\''
]
},
files: {
'dest/mario-yoshi.jpg': 'test/assets/mario-yoshi.jpg'
}
}
}
})
With
gm this produces the command-line invocation:
gm "convert" "-interlace" "line" "-quality" "100" "test/assets/mario-yoshi.jpg" "-resize" "320x" "-gravity" "SouthEast" "-font" "Arial" "-pointsize" "12" "-fill" "#445" "-draw" "text 5,2 '© copyright'" "-fill" "#ffe" "-draw" "text 6,3 '© copyright'" "dest/mario-yoshi.jpg"
The following sites and libraries are using Grunt Responsive Images (because they ROCK!):
And the inspiration for grunt-responsive-videos.
Also, the plugin grunt-responsive-images-extender is a fitting add-on to leverage your images in
srcset and
sizes attributes of your
img tags.
Please let us know if your live site or library uses Grunt Responsive Images. We'll add our favorites.
I'm receiving a
fatal error: spawn ENOENT error. Any ideas?
Ensure either Graphicsmagick or Imagemagick tools are installed, and that you are using the correct engine in your Grunt file options. The default engine is Graphicsmagick. If you'd rather use Imagemagick, the engine value should be changed to
im as documented above.
Try uninstalling and reinstalling Graphicsmagick or Imagemagick if you are having issues.
How do I only process recently added images?
Use the option newFilesOnly to only produce files that do not exist.
1.10.0
0.1.9
0.1.8
0.1.7
0.1.6
0.1.5
0.1.4
0.1.3
0.1.2
0.1.1
0.1.0
0.0.7
0.0.5
0.0.4
0.0.3
0.0.2
0.0.1
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Thanks to all the contributors who've submitted a pull request; and everyone who's raised issues or contributed to issue resolution.