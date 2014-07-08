Optimize require.js based projects
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.
From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:
npm install grunt-requirejs
Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-requirejs');
Inside your
Gruntfile.js file add a section named
requirejs. This section specifies the options passed to RequireJS Optimizer.
object
This controls how this task (and its helpers) operate and should contain key:value pairs, see options below.
For a full list of possible options, see the r.js example build file.
Example require js optimizer config entry:
requirejs: {
compile: {
options: {
baseUrl: "path/to/base",
mainConfigFile: "path/to/config.js",
out: "path/to/optimized.js"
}
}
}
There is no difference between declaring your require config in your Gruntfile and using a separate requirejs config file.
Note: Minification via Closure Compiler is not supported! You can, however, use grunt-closure-compiler as a separate build step after grunt-requirejs.
grunt-requirejs is capable of replacing require.js with almond.js automatically
For more infos please take a look at the Almond Integration document
grunt-requirejs lets you specify a custom r.js for your build
For more infos please take a look at the Using Custom r.js versions document
grunt-requirejs can generate sourcemaps when using the r.js v2.1.2 or higher
For more infos please take a look at the Using Source Maps document
There are some project & configuration examples to get you started:
