Replace text patterns with applause.

Install

From NPM:

npm install grunt-replace --save-dev

Usage

Assuming installation via NPM, you can use grunt-replace in your gruntfile like this:

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ replace : { dist : { options : { patterns : [ { match : 'foo' , replacement : 'bar' } ] }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'src/index.html' ], dest : 'build/' } ] } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-replace' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'replace' ]); };

Options

Supports all the applause options in addition to the ones below.

excludeBuiltins

Type: Boolean Default: false

If set to true , the built-in matching rules are excluded.

force

Type: Boolean Default: true

Force the copy of files even when those files don't have any match found for replacement.

noProcess

Type: String

This option is an advanced way to control which file contents are processed.

processContentExclude has been renamed to noProcess and the option name will be removed in the future.

encoding

Type: String Default: grunt.file.defaultEncoding

The file encoding to copy files with.

mode

Type: Boolean or Number Default: false

Whether to copy or set the existing file permissions. Set to true to copy the existing file permissions. Or set to the mode, i.e.: 0644 , that copied files will be set to.

Type: Boolean Default: false

Whether to preserve the timestamp attributes (atime and mtime) when copying files. Set to true to preserve files timestamp. But timestamp will not be preserved when the file contents or name are changed during copying.

silent

Type: Boolean Default: false

If set to true , removes the output from stdout.

pedantic

Type: Boolean Default: false

If set to true , the task will fail with a grunt.fail.warn when no matches are present.

Built-in replacements

Few matching rules are provided by default and can be used anytime (these will be affected by the options given):

__SOURCE_FILE__ : Replace match with the source file.

__SOURCE_PATH__ : Replace match with the path of source file.

__SOURCE_FILENAME__ : Replace match with the filename of source file.

__TARGET_FILE__ : Replace match with the target file.

__TARGET_PATH__ : Replace match with the path of target file.

__TARGET_FILENAME__ : Replace match with the filename of target file.

If you are looking how to use an built-in replacements, check out the How to insert filename in target usage.

Examples

Basic

File src/manifest.appcache :

CACHE MANIFEST CACHE: favicon.ico index.html NETWORK: *

Task configuration on gruntfile:

{ options : { patterns : [ { match : 'timestamp' , replacement : '<%= Date.now() %>' } ] }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'src/manifest.appcache' ], dest : 'build/' } ] }

Multiple matching

File src/manifest.appcache :

CACHE MANIFEST CACHE: favicon.ico index.html NETWORK: *

File src/humans.txt :

__ _ _ _/__ /./|,//_` /_//_// /_|/// //_, outaTiME v.@@version /* TEAM */ Web Developer / Graphic Designer: Ariel Oscar Falduto Site: https://www.outa.im Twitter: @outa7iME Contact: afalduto at gmail dot com From: Buenos Aires, Argentina /* SITE */ Last update: @@timestamp Standards: HTML5, CSS3, robotstxt.org, humanstxt.org Components: H5BP, Modernizr, jQuery, Bootstrap, LESS, Jade, Grunt Software: Sublime Text, Photoshop, LiveReload

Task configuration on gruntfile:

{ options : { patterns : [ { match : 'version' , replacement : '<%= pkg.version %>' }, { match : 'timestamp' , replacement : '<%= Date.now() %>' } ] }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'src/manifest.appcache' , 'src/humans.txt' ], dest : 'build/' } ] }

Cache busting

File src/index.html :

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/css/style.css?rel=@@timestamp" > < script src = "/js/app.js?rel=@@timestamp" > </ script > </ head >

Task configuration on gruntfile:

{ options : { patterns : [ { match : 'timestamp' , replacement : '<%= Date.now() %>' } ] }, files : [ { src : [ 'src/index.html' ], dest : 'build/index.html' } ] }

Include file

File src/index.html :

< body > @@include </ body >

Task configuration on gruntfile:

{ options : { patterns : [ { match : 'include' , replacement : '<%= grunt.file.read("includes/content.html") %>' } ] }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'src/index.html' ], dest : 'build/' } ] }

Regular expression

File src/username.txt :

John Smith

Task configuration on gruntfile:

{ options : { patterns : [ { match : /(\w+)\s(\w+)/ , replacement : '$2, $1' } ] }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'src/username.txt' ], dest : 'build/' } ] }

Lookup for foo instead of @@foo

Task configuration on gruntfile:

{ 'opt-1' : { options : { patterns : [ { match : /foo/g , replacement : 'bar' } ] }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'src/foo.txt' ], dest : 'build/' } ] }, 'opt-2' : { options : { patterns : [ { match : 'foo' , replacement : 'bar' } ], usePrefix : false }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'src/foo.txt' ], dest : 'build/' } ] }, 'opt-3' : { options : { patterns : [ { match : 'foo' , replacement : 'bar' } ], prefix : '' }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'src/foo.txt' ], dest : 'build/' } ] } }

How to insert filename in target

File src/app.js :

var App = App || ( function ( ) { return { }; })(); window .App = App;

Task configuration on gruntfile:

{ options : { }, files : [ { expand : true , flatten : true , src : [ 'src/**/*.js' ], dest : 'build/' } ] }

License

MIT © outaTiME