Replace text patterns with applause.
From NPM:
npm install grunt-replace --save-dev
Assuming installation via NPM, you can use
grunt-replace in your gruntfile like this:
module.exports = function (grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
replace: {
dist: {
options: {
patterns: [
{
match: 'foo',
replacement: 'bar'
}
]
},
files: [
{
expand: true, flatten: true, src: ['src/index.html'], dest: 'build/'
}
]
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-replace');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['replace']);
};
Supports all the applause options in addition to the ones below.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If set to
true, the built-in matching rules are excluded.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Force the copy of files even when those files don't have any match found for replacement.
Type:
String
This option is an advanced way to control which file contents are processed.
processContentExcludehas been renamed to
noProcessand the option name will be removed in the future.
Type:
String
Default:
grunt.file.defaultEncoding
The file encoding to copy files with.
Type:
Boolean or
Number
Default:
false
Whether to copy or set the existing file permissions. Set to
true to copy the existing file permissions. Or set to the mode, i.e.:
0644, that copied files will be set to.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Whether to preserve the timestamp attributes (atime and mtime) when copying files. Set to true to preserve files timestamp. But timestamp will not be preserved when the file contents or name are changed during copying.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If set to
true, removes the output from stdout.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If set to
true, the task will fail with a
grunt.fail.warn when no matches are present.
Few matching rules are provided by default and can be used anytime (these will be affected by the
options given):
__SOURCE_FILE__:
Replace match with the source file.
__SOURCE_PATH__:
Replace match with the path of source file.
__SOURCE_FILENAME__:
Replace match with the filename of source file.
__TARGET_FILE__:
Replace match with the target file.
__TARGET_PATH__:
Replace match with the path of target file.
__TARGET_FILENAME__:
Replace match with the filename of target file.
If you are looking how to use an
built-inreplacements, check out the How to insert filename in target usage.
File
src/manifest.appcache:
CACHE MANIFEST
# @@timestamp
CACHE:
favicon.ico
index.html
NETWORK:
*
Task configuration on gruntfile:
{
options: {
patterns: [
{
match: 'timestamp',
replacement: '<%= Date.now() %>'
}
]
},
files: [
{
expand: true, flatten: true, src: ['src/manifest.appcache'], dest: 'build/'
}
]
}
File
src/manifest.appcache:
CACHE MANIFEST
# @@timestamp
CACHE:
favicon.ico
index.html
NETWORK:
*
File
src/humans.txt:
__ _
_ _/__ /./|,//_`
/_//_// /_|/// //_, outaTiME v.@@version
/* TEAM */
Web Developer / Graphic Designer: Ariel Oscar Falduto
Site: https://www.outa.im
Twitter: @outa7iME
Contact: afalduto at gmail dot com
From: Buenos Aires, Argentina
/* SITE */
Last update: @@timestamp
Standards: HTML5, CSS3, robotstxt.org, humanstxt.org
Components: H5BP, Modernizr, jQuery, Bootstrap, LESS, Jade, Grunt
Software: Sublime Text, Photoshop, LiveReload
Task configuration on gruntfile:
{
options: {
patterns: [
{
match: 'version',
replacement: '<%= pkg.version %>'
},
{
match: 'timestamp',
replacement: '<%= Date.now() %>'
}
]
},
files: [
{
expand: true, flatten: true, src: ['src/manifest.appcache', 'src/humans.txt'], dest: 'build/'
}
]
}
File
src/index.html:
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/style.css?rel=@@timestamp">
<script src="/js/app.js?rel=@@timestamp"></script>
</head>
Task configuration on gruntfile:
{
options: {
patterns: [
{
match: 'timestamp',
replacement: '<%= Date.now() %>'
}
]
},
files: [
{
src: ['src/index.html'], dest: 'build/index.html'
}
]
}
File
src/index.html:
<body>
@@include
</body>
Task configuration on gruntfile:
{
options: {
patterns: [
{
match: 'include',
replacement: '<%= grunt.file.read("includes/content.html") %>'
}
]
},
files: [
{
expand: true, flatten: true, src: ['src/index.html'], dest: 'build/'
}
]
}
File
src/username.txt:
John Smith
Task configuration on gruntfile:
{
options: {
patterns: [
{
match: /(\w+)\s(\w+)/,
replacement: '$2, $1' // Replaces "John Smith" with "Smith, John"
}
]
},
files: [
{
expand: true, flatten: true, src: ['src/username.txt'], dest: 'build/'
}
]
}
foo instead of
@@foo
Task configuration on gruntfile:
{
'opt-1': {
options: {
patterns: [
{
match: /foo/g, // Explicitly using a regexp
replacement: 'bar'
}
]
},
files: [
{
expand: true, flatten: true, src: ['src/foo.txt'], dest: 'build/'
}
]
},
'opt-2': {
options: {
patterns: [
{
match: 'foo',
replacement: 'bar'
}
],
usePrefix: false // Using the option provided
},
files: [
{
expand: true, flatten: true, src: ['src/foo.txt'], dest: 'build/'
}
]
},
'opt-3': {
options: {
patterns: [
{
match: 'foo',
replacement: 'bar'
}
],
prefix: '' // Removing the prefix manually
},
files: [
{
expand: true, flatten: true, src: ['src/foo.txt'], dest: 'build/'
}
]
}
}
File
src/app.js:
// Filename: @@__SOURCE_FILENAME__
var App = App || (function () {
return {
// App contents
};
})();
window.App = App;
Task configuration on gruntfile:
{
options: {
// Pass, we use built-in replacements
},
files: [
{
expand: true, flatten: true, src: ['src/**/*.js'], dest: 'build/'
}
]
}
MIT © outaTiME