grunt-rename-util (previous known as grunt-contrib-rename)

Note Due to a community request plugin has been renamed to avoid confusion with the official plugin naming convention, sorry about breaking anyone's builds out there

Due to the renaming of the package stats were reset, for people are interested if this plugin was used at all the stats on April 30, 2017 where:

132 downloads in the day

2718 downloads in the last week

11,975 downloads in the last month

A convenient plugin but not necessary because you can just use 'copy' and 'delete' tasks in Grunt. Built this more to fiddle around with Grunt and to gain some knowledge HowTo build a plugin for Grunt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt 1.0.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-rename-util

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-rename-util' );

Available at NPM

Rename task

Run this task with the grunt rename command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Due to the destructive nature of this task, always be cautious of the files you rename.

Options

No Options available yet as of 0.0.2

Extra Info

Behind the scenes as of 0.0.2 use fs.renameSync

Usage Examples

Yes, rename can be used as move as well when the destination path is different from the source path

Primary Usage

rename: { main : { files : [ { src : [ 'path/to/[file or folder]' ], dest : 'path/to/[file-renamed or folder-renamed]' }, ] } }

TODO

Add in Options (may not be necessary)

Release History