Note Due to a community request plugin has been renamed to avoid confusion with the official plugin naming convention, sorry about breaking anyone's builds out there
Due to the renaming of the package stats were reset, for people are interested if this plugin was used at all the stats on April 30, 2017 where:
A convenient plugin but not necessary because you can just use 'copy' and 'delete' tasks in Grunt. Built this more to fiddle around with Grunt and to gain some knowledge HowTo build a plugin for Grunt.
This plugin requires Grunt
1.0.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-rename-util
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-rename-util');
Run this task with the
grunt rename command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Due to the destructive nature of this task, always be cautious of the files you rename.
No Options available yet as of 0.0.2
Behind the scenes as of 0.0.2 use fs.renameSync
Yes, rename can be used as move as well when the destination path is different from the source path
rename: {
main: {
files: [
{src: ['path/to/[file or folder]'], dest: 'path/to/[file-renamed or folder-renamed]'},
]
}
}