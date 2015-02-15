As of Feb 2015, I am no longer maintaining this Grunt task.
Move and/or rename files.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-rename --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-rename');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
rename to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
rename: {
moveThis: {
src: 'test/this',
dest: 'output/'
},
// Any number of targets here...
moveThat: {
src: 'test/that',
dest: 'output/that'
}
}
})
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Ignore if the source file doesn't exist.
Feel free to fork it and add as you please. If you add a particularly nice feature, send me a pull request. I'd love to improve it.