Deprecated

As of Feb 2015, I am no longer maintaining this Grunt task.

Move and/or rename files.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-rename --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-rename' );

The "rename" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named rename to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ rename : { moveThis : { src : 'test/this' , dest : 'output/' }, moveThat : { src : 'test/that' , dest : 'output/that' } } })

Options

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Ignore if the source file doesn't exist.

Contributing

Feel free to fork it and add as you please. If you add a particularly nice feature, send me a pull request. I'd love to improve it.