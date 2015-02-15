openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gr

grunt-rename

by Josh Davis
0.1.4 (see all)

DEPRECATED: A Grunt plugin for moving/renaming files.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Deprecated

Readme

Deprecated

As of Feb 2015, I am no longer maintaining this Grunt task.

grunt-rename

Build Status NPM version Dependency Status

Move and/or rename files.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-rename --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-rename');

The "rename" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named rename to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
    rename: {
        moveThis: {
            src: 'test/this',
            dest: 'output/'
        },

        // Any number of targets here...

        moveThat: {
            src: 'test/that',
            dest: 'output/that'
        }
    }
})

Options

options.ignore

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Ignore if the source file doesn't exist.

Contributing

Feel free to fork it and add as you please. If you add a particularly nice feature, send me a pull request. I'd love to improve it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial