Grunt Release It!

Interactive release tool for Git repositories. Options: run build command first, release to distribution repository (or branch), create GitHub release, publish to npm.

Automatically bump version, commit, tag, push, done.

This is the Grunt plugin of Release It!

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-release-it --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-release-it' );

The "release-it" task

See Release It! for configuration options.

Configuration

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named release-it to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() . These are some of the options with their default values:

grunt.initConfig({ 'release-it' : { options : { pkgFiles : [ 'package.json' ], commitMessage : 'Release %s' , tagName : '%s' , tagAnnotation : 'Release %s' , buildCommand : false } } });

Usage

Release a new patch (increments from e.g. 1.0.4 to 1.0.5 ):

grunt release-it

Release a patch, minor, major, or specific version:

grunt release-it:minor grunt release-it:0.8.3 grunt release-it:2.0.0-rc.3

Make sure to check out the main Release It documentation to learn about all the options and features.

Translated options

The following Grunt options are passed on to Release It:

Grunt option Release-It! option --no-write --dry-run -v / --verbose same -f / --force same -d / --debug same

License

MIT