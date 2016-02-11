Lint and minify CSS and LESS using RECESS
Issues with the output should be reported on the RECESS issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev grunt-recess
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt); // npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks
grunt.initConfig({
recess: {
dist: {
src: ['src/main.css']
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['recess']);
recess: {
dist: {
options: {
compile: true
},
files: {
'dist/main.css': 'src/main.less'
}
}
}
A destination is only needed when
compile: true. It won't output any warnings in this mode.
You can also specify
.less files and they will be compiled.
// Default
compile: false // Compiles CSS or LESS. Fixes white space and sort order.
compress: false // Compress your compiled code
noIDs: true // Doesn't complain about using IDs in your stylesheets
noJSPrefix: true // Doesn't complain about styling .js- prefixed classnames
noOverqualifying: true // Doesn't complain about overqualified selectors (ie: div#foo.bar)
noUnderscores: true // Doesn't complain about using underscores in your class names
noUniversalSelectors: true // Doesn't complain about using the universal * selector
prefixWhitespace: true // Adds whitespace prefix to line up vender prefixed properties
strictPropertyOrder: true // Complains if not strict property order
zeroUnits: true // Doesn't complain if you add units to values of 0
includePath: mixed // Additional paths to look for `@import`'ed LESS files. Accepts a string or an array of strings.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus