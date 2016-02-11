openbase logo
grunt-recess

by Sindre Sorhus
1.0.1 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Lint and minify CSS and LESS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
513

GitHub Stars

202

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Deprecated as RECESS is unmaintained

Readme

grunt-recess Build Status

Lint and minify CSS and LESS using RECESS

Issues with the output should be reported on the RECESS issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-recess

Usage

Lint

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt); // npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks

grunt.initConfig({
    recess: {
        dist: {
            src: ['src/main.css']
        }
    }
});

grunt.registerTask('default', ['recess']);

Lint and compile

recess: {
    dist: {
        options: {
            compile: true
        },
        files: {
            'dist/main.css': 'src/main.less'
        }
    }
}

A destination is only needed when compile: true. It won't output any warnings in this mode. You can also specify .less files and they will be compiled.

Options

// Default
compile: false              // Compiles CSS or LESS. Fixes white space and sort order.
compress: false             // Compress your compiled code
noIDs: true                 // Doesn't complain about using IDs in your stylesheets
noJSPrefix: true            // Doesn't complain about styling .js- prefixed classnames
noOverqualifying: true      // Doesn't complain about overqualified selectors (ie: div#foo.bar)
noUnderscores: true         // Doesn't complain about using underscores in your class names
noUniversalSelectors: true  // Doesn't complain about using the universal * selector
prefixWhitespace: true      // Adds whitespace prefix to line up vender prefixed properties
strictPropertyOrder: true   // Complains if not strict property order
zeroUnits: true             // Doesn't complain if you add units to values of 0
includePath: mixed          // Additional paths to look for `@import`'ed LESS files.  Accepts a string or an array of strings.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

