Lint and minify CSS and LESS using RECESS

Issues with the output should be reported on the RECESS issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-recess

Usage

Lint

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({ recess : { dist : { src : [ 'src/main.css' ] } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'recess' ]);

Lint and compile

recess: { dist : { options : { compile : true }, files : { 'dist/main.css' : 'src/main.less' } } }

A destination is only needed when compile: true . It won't output any warnings in this mode. You can also specify .less files and they will be compiled.

Options

compile : false compress : false noIDs : true noJSPrefix : true noOverqualifying : true noUnderscores : true noUniversalSelectors : true prefixWhitespace : true strictPropertyOrder : true zeroUnits : true includePath : mixed

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus