Generate a multiplatform favicon with RealFaviconGenerator.
So you want to use this plugin? Don't write any code. Instead:
Et voilà! Your favicon is up and ready.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
options: {
keep: ['meta[property="og:image"]'],
...
}
--debug to print the RFG API request).
realFavicon (
real_favicon is deprecated).
rfg-api.
options section,
see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/7
desktop_browser into account,
see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/14
html parameter is not defined,
see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/3
Fix:
msapplication-config was not removed from the HTML. Credits: Kevin Marsh.
Documentation added, API key updated.
Last minute fixes.
Initial version. At this stage, the project is just a first shot. It is too early to use it in a real web project.