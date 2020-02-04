openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-real-favicon

by RealFaviconGenerator
0.2.4 (see all)

Generate a multiplatform favicon with RealFaviconGenerator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

723

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-real-favicon

Generate a multiplatform favicon with RealFaviconGenerator.

Getting Started

So you want to use this plugin? Don't write any code. Instead:

RealFaviconGenerator's favicon editor

  • On the result page, click the Grunt tab. Follow the instructions to setup your favicon in your Grunt project:

Result page, Grunt tab

Et voilà! Your favicon is up and ready.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

0.2.4

0.2.3

0.2.2

0.2.1

0.1.7

0.1.6

  • Update peerDependencies to support Grunt 1.0.

0.1.5

  • Documentation update: link to the dedicated Grunt page.

0.1.4

0.1.3

  • Better error reporting (use --debug to print the RFG API request).

0.1.2

  • Multi-task is now realFavicon (real_favicon is deprecated).

0.1.1

  • Use latest version of rfg-api.

0.1.0

0.0.4

Fix: msapplication-config was not removed from the HTML. Credits: Kevin Marsh.

0.0.3

Documentation added, API key updated.

0.0.2

Last minute fixes.

0.0.1

Initial version. At this stage, the project is just a first shot. It is too early to use it in a real web project.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial