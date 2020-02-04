Generate a multiplatform favicon with RealFaviconGenerator.

Getting Started

So you want to use this plugin? Don't write any code. Instead:

Go to RealFaviconGenerator, submit your original image and craft your icons:

On the result page, click the Grunt tab. Follow the instructions to setup your favicon in your Grunt project:

Et voilà! Your favicon is up and ready.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

Update axios and lodash, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/pull/52 and https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/pull/50

Use the latest rfg-api, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/pull/48

Support for site.webmanifest, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/pull/47

Support overlapping_markups, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/27

support keep options, to keep og:image ( for example ) resolve https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/24 options : { keep : [ 'meta[property="og:image"]' ], ... }

Fix for incompatible change in latest rfg-api, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/41

Use the latest rfg-api, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/40

Fix in HTML globbing, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/30

Update peerDependencies to support Grunt 1.0.

Documentation update: link to the dedicated Grunt page.

Print HTML file name as a debug message, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/19

Better error reporting (use --debug to print the RFG API request).

Multi-task is now realFavicon ( real_favicon is deprecated).

Use latest version of rfg-api .

The plugin now uses rfg-api.

Configuration refactored to use an options section, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/7

section, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/7 Documentation and test cases now takes desktop_browser into account, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/14

into account, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/14 Options now use camelcase, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/5

Generated HTML can be dumped to particular file so it can be used later, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/6

Fix a bug when the html parameter is not defined, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/3

Fix: msapplication-config was not removed from the HTML. Credits: Kevin Marsh.

Documentation added, API key updated.

Last minute fixes.

Initial version. At this stage, the project is just a first shot. It is too early to use it in a real web project.