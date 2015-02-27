DEPRECATED. Please use Verb instead.
grunt-readme was pretty useful, but it was buggy and too limited in scope to be worth really digging in and making it awesome.
Verb is a new project that, while sharing the same roots and inspiration as grunt-reamde, is far more powerful, flexible and can be used globally from the command line.
Related links:
- Install Verb locally in projects that use Verb.
- Get verb-cli to use Verb from the command line
- Get generator-verb to add documentation templates, or initialize docs for new projects
- Get grunt-verb to automate Verb in your Grunt tool-chains
- Get gulp-verb to automate Verb in your gulp tool-chains