grunt-readme

by Jon Schlinkert
0.4.5 (see all)

DEPRECATED. Use Verb instead

Readme

DEPRECATED. Please use Verb instead.

grunt-readme was pretty useful, but it was buggy and too limited in scope to be worth really digging in and making it awesome.

Verb is a new project that, while sharing the same roots and inspiration as grunt-reamde, is far more powerful, flexible and can be used globally from the command line.

Related links:

  • Install Verb locally in projects that use Verb.
  • Get verb-cli to use Verb from the command line
  • Get generator-verb to add documentation templates, or initialize docs for new projects
  • Get grunt-verb to automate Verb in your Grunt tool-chains
  • Get gulp-verb to automate Verb in your gulp tool-chains

