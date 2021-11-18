JUnit compatible XML reporter for QUnit

This plugin produces XML reports for all QUnit tests that you run with grunt. The XML reports match those created by JUnit and are perfect for loading into Jenkins.

This plugin only works with grunt 0.4.x. If you are using 0.3.x, then I recommend the grunt-junit plugin.

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-qunit-junit --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-qunit-junit' );

If the plugin has been installed correctly, running grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task, qunit_junit . In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a devDependency , which ensures that it will be installed whenever the npm install command is run.

The "qunit_junit" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named qunit_junit to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ qunit_junit : { options : { } }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: '_build/test-reports'

Specify where the XML reports should be saved to.

Type: Function Default value: function (url) { return path.basename(url).replace(/\.html(.*)$/, ''); }

Specify a function that converts test URLs into destination filenames. Note that filenames are automatically prefixed with 'TEST-' and given a '.xml' extension. The default implementation uses the name of the HTML test-runner, discarding the query string.

Type Function Default value: function (moduleName, url) { return moduleName.replace(/[\\|\/]/g, '.').replace(/\s+/g, '_'); }

Specify a function that converts the supplied module name and URL into the value used in the report's 'classname' attribute. Note that if the test did not belong to a module, the string 'global' will be passed. In order to be compliant, the function should ensure that the resulting value represents full classpaths as you might see in Java, such as my.example.package.someFile or com.example.coolthings.Sorter ; the main restriction is that folders or packages must be separated by dots. These enable tools such as Jenkins to group the tests and provide an interface to drill down into the results.

Type: Function Default value: function (testName, moduleName, url) { return testName; }

Specify a function that converts the supplied test name, module name and URL into the value used in the report's 'name' attribute. Note that if the test did not belong to a module, the string 'global' will be passed.

Usage Examples

To trigger the XML reporting, simply call the qunit_junit task before you call the qunit task. A report will be created for all tests run by QUnit.

Typically, you'll use it as part of a list of commands like this:

grunt.registerTask( 'test' , [ 'connect:server' , 'qunit_junit' , 'qunit' ]);

If you call the qunit_junit task again, then the existing reporter will be detached and the new one will report in its place.

Example reports

The following report is an example of a test class that was composed of 3 tests, one of which had a failure.

< testsuites > < testsuite name = "example.package.TestClass" errors = "1" failures = "1" tests = "3" time = "0.04" > < testcase classname = "example.package.TestClass" name = "First test" assertions = "1" time = "0.01" > </ testcase > < testcase classname = "example.package.TestClass" name = "Second test" assertions = "2" time = "0.02" > </ testcase > < testcase classname = "example.package.TestClass" name = "Third test" assertions = "2" time = "0.01" > < error type = "failed" message = "Died on test #1: Can't find variable: other" > at http://localhost:8000/vendor/qunit-1.12.0.js:425 at http://localhost:8000/test/example/package/TestClass.test.js:29 </ error > < failure type = "failed" message = "Expected 2 assertions, but 1 were run" > </ failure > </ testcase > </ testsuite > </ testsuites >

Additionally, if a test run fails completely a report of the following form will be generated:

< testsuites > < testsuite name = "example.AnotherClass" errors = "1" failures = "0" tests = "1" > < testcase classname = "example.AnotherClass" name = "main" assertions = "1" > < error type = "timeout" message = "Test timed out, possibly due to a missing QUnit.start() call." > </ error > </ testcase > </ testsuite > </ testsuites >

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

