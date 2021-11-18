openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gqj

grunt-qunit-junit

by Steve Brandwood
0.3.1 (see all)

JUnit compatible XML reporter for QUnit and grunt 0.4

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-qunit-junit Build Status

JUnit compatible XML reporter for QUnit

This plugin produces XML reports for all QUnit tests that you run with grunt. The XML reports match those created by JUnit and are perfect for loading into Jenkins.

This plugin only works with grunt 0.4.x. If you are using 0.3.x, then I recommend the grunt-junit plugin.

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-qunit-junit --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-qunit-junit');

If the plugin has been installed correctly, running grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task, qunit_junit. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a devDependency, which ensures that it will be installed whenever the npm install command is run.

The "qunit_junit" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named qunit_junit to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({

    qunit_junit: {
        options: {
            // Task-specific options go here.
        }
    },
})

Options

options.dest

Type: String Default value: '_build/test-reports'

Specify where the XML reports should be saved to.

options.fileNamer

Type: Function Default value: function (url) { return path.basename(url).replace(/\.html(.*)$/, ''); }

Specify a function that converts test URLs into destination filenames. Note that filenames are automatically prefixed with 'TEST-' and given a '.xml' extension. The default implementation uses the name of the HTML test-runner, discarding the query string.

options.classNamer

Type Function Default value: function (moduleName, url) { return moduleName.replace(/[\\|\/]/g, '.').replace(/\s+/g, '_'); }

Specify a function that converts the supplied module name and URL into the value used in the report's 'classname' attribute. Note that if the test did not belong to a module, the string 'global' will be passed. In order to be compliant, the function should ensure that the resulting value represents full classpaths as you might see in Java, such as my.example.package.someFile or com.example.coolthings.Sorter; the main restriction is that folders or packages must be separated by dots. These enable tools such as Jenkins to group the tests and provide an interface to drill down into the results.

options.testNamer

Type: Function Default value: function (testName, moduleName, url) { return testName; }

Specify a function that converts the supplied test name, module name and URL into the value used in the report's 'name' attribute. Note that if the test did not belong to a module, the string 'global' will be passed.

Usage Examples

To trigger the XML reporting, simply call the qunit_junit task before you call the qunit task. A report will be created for all tests run by QUnit.

Typically, you'll use it as part of a list of commands like this:

grunt.registerTask('test', ['connect:server', 'qunit_junit', 'qunit']);

If you call the qunit_junit task again, then the existing reporter will be detached and the new one will report in its place.

Example reports

The following report is an example of a test class that was composed of 3 tests, one of which had a failure.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<testsuites>
  <testsuite name="example.package.TestClass" errors="1" failures="1" tests="3" time="0.04">
    <testcase classname="example.package.TestClass" name="First test" assertions="1" time="0.01">
    </testcase>
    <testcase classname="example.package.TestClass" name="Second test" assertions="2" time="0.02">
    </testcase>
    <testcase classname="example.package.TestClass" name="Third test" assertions="2" time="0.01">
      <error type="failed" message="Died on test #1: Can't find variable: other">
    at http://localhost:8000/vendor/qunit-1.12.0.js:425
    at http://localhost:8000/test/example/package/TestClass.test.js:29
      </error>
      <failure type="failed" message="Expected 2 assertions, but 1 were run">
      </failure>
    </testcase>
  </testsuite>
</testsuites>

Additionally, if a test run fails completely a report of the following form will be generated:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<testsuites>
  <testsuite name="example.AnotherClass" errors="1" failures="0" tests="1">
    <testcase classname="example.AnotherClass" name="main" assertions="1">
      <error type="timeout" message="Test timed out, possibly due to a missing QUnit.start() call."></error>
    </testcase>
  </testsuite>
</testsuites>

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

  • 0.3.1 fixed #20 - default filenamer regexp now drops everything after the .html file extension
  • 0.3.0 added ability to provide custom url, module and test namers.
  • 0.2.0 updated grunt-contrib-qunit to 0.5.2 to report actual test durations.
  • 0.1.1 added time attribute to output with dummy value, to aid compatibility
  • 0.1.0 is available for general use.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial