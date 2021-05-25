The Grunt command line interface.

Install this globally and you'll have access to the grunt command anywhere on your system.

npm install -g grunt-cli

Note: The job of the grunt command is to load and run the version of Grunt you have installed locally to your project, irrespective of its version. Starting with Grunt v0.4, you should never install Grunt itself globally. For more information about why, please read this.

See the Getting Started guide for more information.

Shell tab auto-completion

To enable tab auto-completion for Grunt, add one of the following lines to your ~/.bashrc or ~/.zshrc file.

eval " $(grunt --completion=bash) "

eval " $(grunt --completion=zsh) "

Installing grunt-cli locally

If you prefer the idiomatic Node.js method to get started with a project ( npm install && npm test ) then install grunt-cli locally with npm install grunt-cli --save-dev . Then add a script to your package.json to run the associated grunt command: "scripts": { "test": "grunt test" } . Now npm test will use the locally installed ./node_modules/.bin/grunt executable to run your Grunt commands.

To read more about npm scripts, please visit the npm docs: https://docs.npmjs.com/misc/scripts.