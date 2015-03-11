Convert px to rem in css files with optional fallback to px.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-px-to-rem --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-px-to-rem');
Type:
Int
Default value:
16
Base size
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Keep initial px values for fallback to browser who doesn't support rem.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Create px fallback for existing rem units. (options.fallback needs to be true)
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
Array of properties that px-to-rem should ignore. Ex: ['border-left','border-top']
Type:
Boolean|Object
Default value:
false
If the
map option isn't defined or is set to
false, px_to_rem will neither create nor update a sourcemap.
If
true is specified, px_to_rem will try to find a sourcemap from a previous compilation step using an annotation comment (e.g. from Sass) and create a new sourcemap based on the found one (or just create a new inlined sourcemap). The created sourcemap can be either a separate file or an inlined map depending on what the previous sourcemap was.
You can gain more control over sourcemap generation by setting an object to the
map option:
prev (string or
false): a path to a directory where a previous sourcemap is (e.g.
path/). By default, px_to_rem will try to find a previous sourcemap using a path from the annotation comment (or using the annotation comment itself if the map is inlined). You can also set this option to
false to delete the previous sourcemap.
inline (boolean): whether a sourcemap will be inlined or not. By default, it will be the same as a previous sourcemap or inlined.
annotation (boolean or string): set this option to
true or
false to enable or disable annotation comments. You can also overwrite an output sourcemap path using this option, e.g.
path/file.css.map (by default, px_to_rem will save your sourcemap to a directory where you save CSS). This option requires
inline to be
false or undefined.
sourcesContent (boolean): whether original contents (e.g. Sass sources) will be included to a sourcemap. By default, px_to_rem will add contents only for new sourcemaps or if a previous sourcemap has them.
Type:
Int
Default value:
20
Set max decimals on rem values.
grunt.initConfig({
px_to_rem: {
dist: {
options: {
base: 16,
fallback: false,
fallback_existing_rem: false,
ignore: [],
map: false
},
files: {
'dest/style.css': ['src/style.css']
}
}
}
});
div {
font-size: 16px; // Converts to rem
border-left: 1pxi solid #000000; // Returns 1px (pxi = px important)
}