Convert px to rem in css files with optional fallback to px.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-px-to-rem --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-px-to-rem' );

The "px_to_rem" task

Options

Type: Int Default value: 16

Base size

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Keep initial px values for fallback to browser who doesn't support rem.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Create px fallback for existing rem units. (options.fallback needs to be true)

Type: Array Default value: []

Array of properties that px-to-rem should ignore. Ex: ['border-left','border-top']

Type: Boolean|Object Default value: false

If the map option isn't defined or is set to false , px_to_rem will neither create nor update a sourcemap.

If true is specified, px_to_rem will try to find a sourcemap from a previous compilation step using an annotation comment (e.g. from Sass) and create a new sourcemap based on the found one (or just create a new inlined sourcemap). The created sourcemap can be either a separate file or an inlined map depending on what the previous sourcemap was.

You can gain more control over sourcemap generation by setting an object to the map option:

prev (string or false ): a path to a directory where a previous sourcemap is (e.g. path/ ). By default, px_to_rem will try to find a previous sourcemap using a path from the annotation comment (or using the annotation comment itself if the map is inlined). You can also set this option to false to delete the previous sourcemap.

(string or ): a path to a directory where a previous sourcemap is (e.g. ). By default, px_to_rem will try to find a previous sourcemap using a path from the annotation comment (or using the annotation comment itself if the map is inlined). You can also set this option to to delete the previous sourcemap. inline (boolean): whether a sourcemap will be inlined or not. By default, it will be the same as a previous sourcemap or inlined.

(boolean): whether a sourcemap will be inlined or not. By default, it will be the same as a previous sourcemap or inlined. annotation (boolean or string): set this option to true or false to enable or disable annotation comments. You can also overwrite an output sourcemap path using this option, e.g. path/file.css.map (by default, px_to_rem will save your sourcemap to a directory where you save CSS). This option requires inline to be false or undefined.

(boolean or string): set this option to or to enable or disable annotation comments. You can also overwrite an output sourcemap path using this option, e.g. (by default, px_to_rem will save your sourcemap to a directory where you save CSS). This option requires to be or undefined. sourcesContent (boolean): whether original contents (e.g. Sass sources) will be included to a sourcemap. By default, px_to_rem will add contents only for new sourcemaps or if a previous sourcemap has them.

Type: Int Default value: 20

Set max decimals on rem values.

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({ px_to_rem : { dist : { options : { base : 16 , fallback : false , fallback_existing_rem : false , ignore : [], map : false }, files : { 'dest/style.css' : [ 'src/style.css' ] } } } });

CSS usage