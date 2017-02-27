openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-purifycss

by purifycss
0.1.2 (see all)

Remove unused CSS with the grunt build tool

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-purifycss

Clean unnecessary CSS with PurifyCSS

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-purifycss --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-purifycss');

The "purifycss" task

Usage Examples

In this example, the default options are to specify a target with src files, style files, and an output destination. The plugin will search for style selectors used in the source files, and then output a trimmed down style sheet.

grunt.initConfig({
  purifycss: {
    options: {},
    target: {
      src: ['test/fixtures/*.html', 'test/fixtures/*.js'],
      css: ['test/fixtures/*.css'],
      dest: 'tmp/purestyles.css'
    },
  },
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial