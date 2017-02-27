Clean unnecessary CSS with PurifyCSS
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-purifycss --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-purifycss');
In this example, the default options are to specify a target with src files, style files, and an output destination. The plugin will search for style selectors used in the source files, and then output a trimmed down style sheet.
grunt.initConfig({
purifycss: {
options: {},
target: {
src: ['test/fixtures/*.html', 'test/fixtures/*.js'],
css: ['test/fixtures/*.css'],
dest: 'tmp/purestyles.css'
},
},
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.