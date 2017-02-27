Clean unnecessary CSS with PurifyCSS

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-purifycss --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-purifycss' );

The "purifycss" task

Usage Examples

In this example, the default options are to specify a target with src files, style files, and an output destination. The plugin will search for style selectors used in the source files, and then output a trimmed down style sheet.

grunt.initConfig({ purifycss : { options : {}, target : { src : [ 'test/fixtures/*.html' , 'test/fixtures/*.js' ], css : [ 'test/fixtures/*.css' ], dest : 'tmp/purestyles.css' }, }, });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.