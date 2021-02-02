🚨 Warning

This repository is DEPRECATED and no longer maintained.

Thank you for all your contributions

A Grunt plugin for running Protractor runner.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.1 .

For Protractor 5.x.x , please use version v5.x.x of this plugin.

For Protractor 4.x.x , please use version v4.x.x of this plugin.

For Protractor 3.x.x , please use version v3.x.x of this plugin.

For Protractor 2.x.x , please use version v2.x.x of this plugin.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-protractor-runner --save-dev

This plugin will install protractor module locally as a normal dependency. Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-protractor-runner' );

Finally you need a Selenium server. If you don't have one set up already, you can install a local standalone version with this command:

./node_modules/grunt-protractor-runner/scripts/webdriver-manager-update

The "protractor" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named protractor to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ protractor : { options : { configFile : "node_modules/protractor/example/conf.js" , keepAlive : true , noColor : false , args : { } }, your_target : { options : { configFile : "e2e.conf.js" , args : {} } }, }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: No default value

A protractor config file.

Type: Boolean Default value: false ( true before v1.0.0)

If true, grunt process continues even if the test fails. This option is useful when using with grunt watch. If false, grunt process stops when the test fails.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If true, protractor will not give colored output. If false, protractor will give colored output, as it does by default.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If true, grunt will pass 'debug' as second argument to protractor CLI to enable node CLI debugging as described in Protractor Debugging documentation.

Type: Object Default value: {}

Arguments passed to the command. These arguments can also be supplied via command-line too. Ex. grunt protractor --specs=specs/some-test.js or for object options grunt protractor --cucumberOpts={\"tags\":\"@quick\"} or --params='{ "location" : { "href" : "some url" } }'

Passing object argument with --params.xxx.yyy=zzz is not supported at the moment. If you need this behaviour, please join the discussion in #148 .

Supported arguments are below.

seleniumAddress string : A running selenium address to use

: A running selenium address to use seleniumServerJar string : Location of the standalone selenium server .jar file

: Location of the standalone selenium server .jar file seleniumPort string : Optional port for the standalone selenium server

: Optional port for the standalone selenium server baseUrl string : URL to prepend to all relative paths

: URL to prepend to all relative paths rootElement string : Element housing ng-app, if not html or body

: Element housing ng-app, if not html or body specs array : Array of spec files to test. Ex. ["spec1.js","spec2.js"]

: Array of spec files to test. Ex. exclude array : Array of files to exclude from testing. Ex. ["spec2.js"]

: Array of files to exclude from testing. Ex. suite string or array : Suite or Array of suites to run. Ex. ["suite1", "suite2"]

or : Suite or Array of suites to run. Ex. includeStackTrace boolean : Print stack trace on error

: Print stack trace on error verbose boolean : Print full spec names

: Print full spec names browser string : Browser name, e.g. chrome or firefox

: Browser name, e.g. chrome or firefox params object : Param object to be passed to the test as browser.params

: Param object to be passed to the test as browser.params chromeDriver string : Location of chrome driver overridng the property in config file

: Location of chrome driver overridng the property in config file directConnect boolean : To connect directly to the browser Drivers. This option is only available for Firefox and Chrome.

: To connect directly to the browser Drivers. This option is only available for Firefox and Chrome. sauceUser string : Username for a SauceLabs account

: Username for a SauceLabs account sauceKey string : Access Key for a SauceLabs account

: Access Key for a SauceLabs account sauceSeleniumAddress string : Customize the URL Protractor uses to connect to sauce labs (for example, if you are tunneling selenium traffic through a sauce connect tunnel). Default is ondemand.saucelabs.com:80/wd/hub

: Customize the URL Protractor uses to connect to sauce labs (for example, if you are tunneling selenium traffic through a sauce connect tunnel). Default is capabilities object : Capabilities object to be passed to the test, e.g. browserName, platform and version

: Capabilities object to be passed to the test, e.g. browserName, platform and version framework string : Limited support for using mocha as the test framework instead of jasmine.

: Limited support for using mocha as the test framework instead of jasmine. frameworkPath string : When framework is set to custom , set this path relative to the config file or absolute

: When is set to , set this path relative to the config file or absolute cucumberOpts object : Cucumber framework options object to be passed to the test, e.g. require, tags and format

: Cucumber framework options object to be passed to the test, e.g. require, tags and format mochaOpts object : Mocha test framework options object to be passed

: Mocha test framework options object to be passed beforeLaunch string : You can specify a file containing code to run once configs are read but before any environment setup. This will only run once, and before onPrepare.

: You can specify a file containing code to run once configs are read but before any environment setup. This will only run once, and before onPrepare. onPrepare string : You can specify a file containing code to run once protractor is ready and available, and before the specs are executed. If multiple capabilities are being run, this will run once per capability.

: You can specify a file containing code to run once protractor is ready and available, and before the specs are executed. If multiple capabilities are being run, this will run once per capability. webDriverProxy string : WebDriver proxy configuration to run remote tests

Type: String Default value: false

The file that the task should output the results to.

Type: Object Default value: {}

Options for output file. For details see: fs.createWriteStream's options

Type: String Default value: node

Path to the node binary file. Useful if node is not on the PATH.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If true, webdriver-manager update will run and install/update selenium driver.

Tests

Run npm install to install dependencies.

Then run grunt or npm test to test the module. You will encounter these.

Runs unit and e2e tests

It opens chrome a couple of times without warnings or errors.

A test task fails but the test process keeps alive and continues to the next test tasks.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

FAQ

Q: Want to global installed protractor?

This plugin installs protractor module locally as a normal dependency.

In case you want to use the plugin with the global installed protractor command. You can do it with these steps below.

Remove local install protractor by rm -rf node_modules/protractor

Install protractor globally with npm install -g protractor

globally with Make sure that node can resolve the module with require() mechanism. See Module loading from the global folders for more information.

mechanism. See Module loading from the global folders for more information. Run webdriver-manager update to install/update selenium driver for global install protractor.

Q: Error: Could not find chromedriver at....

You need to install/update selenium webdriver for protractor.

Run webdriver-manager update or node scripts/webdriver-manager-update or node ./node_modules/protractor/bin/webdriver-manager update

Release History