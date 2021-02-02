openbase logo
gpr

grunt-protractor-runner

by Teerapap Changwichukarn
5.0.0

A Grunt plugin for running protractor runner.

Overview

Readme

🚨 Warning

This repository is DEPRECATED and no longer maintained.

Thank you for all your contributions

grunt-protractor-runner

Build Status

A Grunt plugin for running Protractor runner.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.1.

For Protractor 5.x.x, please use version v5.x.x of this plugin.

For Protractor 4.x.x, please use version v4.x.x of this plugin.

For Protractor 3.x.x, please use version v3.x.x of this plugin.

For Protractor 2.x.x, please use version v2.x.x of this plugin.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-protractor-runner --save-dev

This plugin will install protractor module locally as a normal dependency. Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-protractor-runner');

Finally you need a Selenium server. If you don't have one set up already, you can install a local standalone version with this command:

./node_modules/grunt-protractor-runner/scripts/webdriver-manager-update

The "protractor" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named protractor to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  protractor: {
    options: {
      configFile: "node_modules/protractor/example/conf.js", // Default config file
      keepAlive: true, // If false, the grunt process stops when the test fails.
      noColor: false, // If true, protractor will not use colors in its output.
      args: {
        // Arguments passed to the command
      }
    },
    your_target: {   // Grunt requires at least one target to run so you can simply put 'all: {}' here too.
      options: {
        configFile: "e2e.conf.js", // Target-specific config file
        args: {} // Target-specific arguments
      }
    },
  },
})

Options

options.configFile

Type: String Default value: No default value

A protractor config file.

options.keepAlive

Type: Boolean Default value: false (true before v1.0.0)

If true, grunt process continues even if the test fails. This option is useful when using with grunt watch. If false, grunt process stops when the test fails.

options.noColor

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If true, protractor will not give colored output. If false, protractor will give colored output, as it does by default.

options.debug

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If true, grunt will pass 'debug' as second argument to protractor CLI to enable node CLI debugging as described in Protractor Debugging documentation.

options.args

Type: Object Default value: {}

Arguments passed to the command. These arguments can also be supplied via command-line too. Ex.grunt protractor --specs=specs/some-test.js or for object options grunt protractor --cucumberOpts={\"tags\":\"@quick\"} or --params='{ "location" : { "href" : "some url" } }'

Passing object argument with --params.xxx.yyy=zzz is not supported at the moment. If you need this behaviour, please join the discussion in #148 .

Supported arguments are below.

  • seleniumAddress string: A running selenium address to use
  • seleniumServerJar string: Location of the standalone selenium server .jar file
  • seleniumPort string: Optional port for the standalone selenium server
  • baseUrl string: URL to prepend to all relative paths
  • rootElement string: Element housing ng-app, if not html or body
  • specs array: Array of spec files to test. Ex. ["spec1.js","spec2.js"]
  • exclude array: Array of files to exclude from testing. Ex. ["spec2.js"]
  • suite string or array: Suite or Array of suites to run. Ex. ["suite1", "suite2"]
  • includeStackTrace boolean: Print stack trace on error
  • verbose boolean: Print full spec names
  • browser string: Browser name, e.g. chrome or firefox
  • params object: Param object to be passed to the test as browser.params
  • chromeDriver string: Location of chrome driver overridng the property in config file
  • directConnect boolean: To connect directly to the browser Drivers. This option is only available for Firefox and Chrome.
  • sauceUser string: Username for a SauceLabs account
  • sauceKey string: Access Key for a SauceLabs account
  • sauceSeleniumAddress string: Customize the URL Protractor uses to connect to sauce labs (for example, if you are tunneling selenium traffic through a sauce connect tunnel). Default is ondemand.saucelabs.com:80/wd/hub
  • capabilities object: Capabilities object to be passed to the test, e.g. browserName, platform and version
  • framework string: Limited support for using mocha as the test framework instead of jasmine.
  • frameworkPath string: When framework is set to custom, set this path relative to the config file or absolute
  • cucumberOpts object: Cucumber framework options object to be passed to the test, e.g. require, tags and format
  • mochaOpts object: Mocha test framework options object to be passed
  • beforeLaunch string: You can specify a file containing code to run once configs are read but before any environment setup. This will only run once, and before onPrepare.
  • onPrepare string: You can specify a file containing code to run once protractor is ready and available, and before the specs are executed. If multiple capabilities are being run, this will run once per capability.
  • webDriverProxy string: WebDriver proxy configuration to run remote tests

options.output

Type: String Default value: false

The file that the task should output the results to.

options.outputOptions

Type: Object Default value: {}

Options for output file. For details see: fs.createWriteStream's options

options.nodeBin

Type: String Default value: node

Path to the node binary file. Useful if node is not on the PATH.

options.webdriverManagerUpdate

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If true, webdriver-manager update will run and install/update selenium driver.

Tests

Run npm install to install dependencies.

Then run grunt or npm test to test the module. You will encounter these.

  • Runs unit and e2e tests
  • It opens chrome a couple of times without warnings or errors.
  • A test task fails but the test process keeps alive and continues to the next test tasks.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

FAQ

Q: Want to global installed protractor?

This plugin installs protractor module locally as a normal dependency.

In case you want to use the plugin with the global installed protractor command. You can do it with these steps below.

  • Remove local install protractor by rm -rf node_modules/protractor
  • Install protractor globally with npm install -g protractor
  • Make sure that node can resolve the module with require() mechanism. See Module loading from the global folders for more information.
  • Run webdriver-manager update to install/update selenium driver for global install protractor.

Q: Error: Could not find chromedriver at....

You need to install/update selenium webdriver for protractor.

  • Run webdriver-manager update or node scripts/webdriver-manager-update or node ./node_modules/protractor/bin/webdriver-manager update

Release History

  • 5.0.0

    • Upgrade protractor to version 5 (#185)

  • 4.0.0

    • Accept array for suite argument (#172)
    • Upgrade protractor to version 4 (#168)

  • 3.2.0

    • Support --frameworkPath in options.args (#155, #156)
    • Support grunt version >=0.4.0" (#154)

  • 3.1.0

    • Add options.outputOptions (#143)
    • Support webDriverProxy in options.args (#147)
    • Remove referenceConf.js as default value of options.configFile because it does not exist anymore

  • 3.0.0

    • Update protractor to version 3
    • Update other dependencies including through2 and split to latest version

  • 2.1.2

    • Fix boolean parameters in object.args.params (#130)
    • Modify unit tests to run nodeunit test faster and after protractor task

  • 2.1.1

    • Fix EINVAL error when run in git bash shell (#134)

  • 2.1.0

    • Add options.webdriverManagerUpdate option (#125)
    • Fix support for object option via command-line (#116)

  • 2.0.0

    • Upgrade protractor to ^2.0.0 (#114)
    • chromeOnly in options.args is deprecated. Replaced by directConnect (#114)
    • Support beforeLaunch and onPrepare in options.args (#110)
    • When one of the tests fails, throw warning instead of fatal error so that grunt can still use --force to continue. (#103)

  • 1.2.1

    • Move split and through2 from devDependencies to dependencies (#104)

  • 1.2.0

    • Add options.nodeBin to specify node binary (#96)
    • Support --directConnect and --sauceSeleniumAddress in options.args (#95, #101)
    • Add options.output (#80)
    • Merge README.md PRs (#89, #91)
    • Fix plugin test for protractor>=v1.5.0
    • Fix TravisCI test

  • 1.1.4

    • Move webdriver-manager update step from problematic postinstall to pretest

  • 1.1.3

    • Attempt to fix webdriver-manager postinstall problem with webdriver-manager script (#83)

  • 1.1.2

    • Attempt to fix webdriver-manager path in package.json postinstall
    • Add Travis CI build configuration

  • 1.1.1

    • Run webdriver-manager update on postinstall (#41)

  • 1.1.0

    • Update protractor to version 1.x.x

  • 1.0.1

    • Pass specified command line params to the subprocess (#68)
    • Make npm test to run and handle interactive debugger by itself (#66)
    • Fixed argsTest

  • 1.0.0

    • Change default value of options.keepAlive to false (#50)

  • 0.2.5

    • Support --mochaOpts, --suite and --exclude in options.args (#52, #53, #57)

  • 0.2.4

    • Support --cucumberOpts in options.args (#46)

  • 0.2.3

    • Temporarily remove automatically download/update webdriver-manager because it fails in some environment such as Windows (#41)

  • 0.2.2

    • Add protractor module as a normal dependency and automatically download/update webdriver with webdriver-manager after installed (#29, #39)
    • Support --framework in options.args (#36)

  • 0.2.1

    • Support --capabilities in options.args (#33)

  • 0.2.0

    • Able to use either local or global install protractor the same way as how require() function works (#29)
    • Move protractor from peerDependencies to devDependencies. These changes might break some user modules. (See FAQ above for explanation) (#29)

  • 0.1.11 - Support SauceLabs account config in options.args (#27)

  • 0.1.10

    • Support --chromeOnly in options.args (#23)
    • Support options.noColor to turn color off in protractor output (#24)

  • 0.1.9

    • Able to supply options.args via command-line arguments (#20)
    • Fixed merging task-level and target-level options

  • 0.1.8 - Support --chromeDriver in options.args (#17)

  • 0.1.7 - Support --browser and --params arguments passed to the protractor command using config in options.args (#12)

  • 0.1.6 - Change protractor(peerDependencies) to support version to 0.x (#8, #9, #10)

  • 0.1.5 - Added options.debug (#7)

  • 0.1.4 - Change protractor(peerDependencies) to support version to 0.10.x - 0.11.x (#6)

  • 0.1.3 - Fixed Windows command

  • 0.1.2 - Added keepAlive option.

