gpc

grunt-protractor-coverage

by ryan bridges
0.2.18

Coverage analysis for Protractor tests

Readme

grunt-protractor-coverage

Instrument your code and gather coverage data from Protractor E2E tests

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.4

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

The underlying code is borrowed heavily from grunt-protractor-runner and most options are still intact.

npm install grunt-protractor-coverage --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-protractor-coverage');

The "protractor_coverage" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named protractor_coverage to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  protractor_coverage: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    },
  },
})

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to do capture coverage of your protractor tests.

Measuring coverage from protractor tests does not work out of the box. To measure coverage Protractor coverage, all sources need to be instrumented using istanbul.

    instrument: {
        files: 'src/**/*.js',
        options: {
            lazy: true,
            basePath: "instrumented"
        }
    }

And the server running the code / app should use that instrumented code.

    connect: {
        options: {
            port: 9000,
            hostname: 'localhost'
        },
        runtime: {
            options: {
                middleware: function (connect) {
                    return [
                        lrSnippet,
                        mountFolder(connect, 'instrumented'),
                        mountFolder(connect, '.......')
                    ];
                }
            }
        }
    }

Next to that your test should be run.

    protractor_coverage: {
        options: {
            keepAlive: true,
            noColor: false,
            collectorPort: 3001,
            coverageDir: 'path/to/coverage/dir',
            args: {
                baseUrl: 'http://localhost:9000'
            }
        },
        local: {
            options: {
                configFile: 'path/to/protractor-local.conf.js'
            }
        },
        travis: {
            options: {
                configFile: 'path/to/protractor-travis.conf.js'
            }
        }
    }

After the tests have been run and the coverage has been measured and captured you want to create a report.

    makeReport: {
        src: 'path/to/coverage/dir/*.json',
        options: {
            type: 'lcov',
            dir: 'path/to/coverage/dir',
            print: 'detail'
        }
    }

Cucumber tests

grunt-protractor-coverage normally injects code used for obtaining coverage information by generating altered versions of spec files, but Cucumber features are written in Gherkin rather than JavaScript so this will fail. You can prevent this from happening using the noInject option:

    protractor_coverage: {
        options: {
            keepAlive: true,
            noInject: true,
            coverageDir: 'path/to/coverage/dir',
            args: {
                baseUrl: 'http://localhost:9000'
            }
        },
        local: {
            options: {
                configFile: 'path/to/protractor-local.conf.js'
            }
        }
    }

Once enabled you'll also need to update your step definitions to store coverage data after each scenario runs: 

var coverage = require('grunt-protractor-coverage/cucumber');

module.exports = function () {
    // Step definitions go here
    
    this.After(coverage.getCoverage);
};

Glue it all together!!

grunt.initConfig({
    connect: {
        options: {
            port: 9000,
            hostname: 'localhost'
        },
        runtime: {
            options: {
                middleware: function (connect) {
                    return [
                        lrSnippet,
                        mountFolder(connect, 'instrumented'),
                        mountFolder(connect, '.......')
                    ];
                }
            }
        }
    },
    instrument: {
        files: 'src/**/*.js',
        options: {
        lazy: true,
            basePath: "instrumented"
        }
    },
    protractor_coverage: {
        options: {
            keepAlive: true,
            noColor: false,
            coverageDir: 'path/to/coverage/dir',
            args: {
                baseUrl: 'http://localhost:9000'
            }
        },
        local: {
            options: {
                configFile: 'path/to/protractor-local.conf.js'
            }
        },
        travis: {
            options: {
                configFile: 'path/to/protractor-travis.conf.js'
            }
        }
    },
    makeReport: {
        src: 'path/to/coverage/dir/*.json',
        options: {
            type: 'lcov',
            dir: 'path/to/coverage/dir',
            print: 'detail'
        }
    }
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)

