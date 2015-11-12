Interactive prompt for your Grunt config using console checkboxes, text input with filtering, password fields.
|grunt-prompt in action
This plugin recommends Grunt
0.4.1 or newer.
npm install grunt-prompt --save-dev
Once that's done, add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-prompt');
Grunt-prompt's UI is powered by the amazing Inquirer, a project created by Simon Boudrias.
|grunt-prompt in action
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
prompt to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt-prompt is a multi-task. This means you can create multiple prompts.
grunt.initConfig({
prompt: {
target: {
options: {
questions: [
{
config: 'config.name', // arbitrary name or config for any other grunt task
type: '<question type>', // list, checkbox, confirm, input, password
message: 'String|function(answers)', // Question to ask the user, function needs to return a string,
default: 'value', // default value if nothing is entered
choices: 'Array|function(answers)',
validate: function(value), // return true if valid, error message if invalid. works only with type:input
filter: function(value), // modify the answer
when: function(answers) // only ask this question when this function returns true
}
]
}
},
},
})
Type:
String required
This is used for three things:
config: 'jshint.allFiles.reporter'
answers object:
if (answers['jshint.allFiles.reporter'] === 'custom') {...
grunt.config:
grunt.config('jshint.allFiles.reporter')
Type:
String required
Type of question to ask:
list: use arrow keys to pick one choice. Returns a string.
checkbox: use arrow keys and space bar to pick multiple items. Returns an array.
confirm: Yes/no. Returns a boolean.
input: Free text input. Returns a string.
password: Masked input. Returns a string.
Here's an example of each type:
|grunt-prompt example
The documentation for Inquiry has more details about type as well as additional typess.
Type:
String|function(answers):String required
The question to ask the user. If it's a function, it needs to return a string. The first parameter of this function will be an array containing all previously supplied answers. This allows you to customize the message based on the results of previous questions.
Hint: keep it short, users hate to read.
Type:
String/
Array/
Boolean/'function' optional
Default value used when the user just hits Enter. If a
value field is not provided, the filter value must match the
name exactly.
For
question types 'list' and 'checkbox': Type:
array of hashes
name The label that is displayed in the UI.
value optional Value returned. When not used the name is used instead.
checked optional Choose the option by default. Only for checkbox.
choices: [
{ name: 'jshint', checked: true },
{ name: 'jslint' },
{ name: 'eslint' },
'---', // puts in a non-selectable separator. Can be a string or '---' for default.
{ name: 'I like to live dangerously', value: 'none' }
]
Type:
function(value) optional
Return
true if it is valid (true
true, not a truthy value).
Return
string message if it is not valid.
Type:
function(value) optional
Use a modified version of the input for the answer. Useful for stripping extra characters, converting strings to integers.
Type:
function(answers) optional
Choose when this question is asked. Perfect for asking questions based on the results of previous questions.
Type:
function(results, done):Boolean optional
Runs after all questions have been asked.
The
done parameter is optional, and can be used for async operations in your handler.
When you return
true from this function, the grunt-prompt code will not complete the async, so you are able to do your own async operations and call
done() yourself.
config:
prompt: {
demo: {
options: {
questions: [
..
],
then: function(results, done) {
someAsyncFunction(function () {
done();
});
return true;
}
}
}
}
You can also modify how tasks will work by changing options for other tasks.
You do not need to write code to do this, it's all in the
config var.
Here we will let the user choose what Mocha reporter to use.
config:
prompt: {
mochacli: {
options: {
questions: [
{
config: 'mochacli.options.reporter'
type: 'list'
message: 'Which Mocha reporter would you like to use?',
default: 'spec'
choices: ['dot', 'spec', 'nyan', 'TAP', 'landing', 'list',
'progress', 'json', 'JSONconv', 'HTMLconv', 'min', 'doc']
}
]
}
}
}
and create a shortcut:
grunt.registerTask('test',
[
'prompt:mochacli',
'mochacli'
]);
And run it:
$ grunt test
|grunt-prompt setting up Mocha
This
config value is accessible to all other
grunt tasks via
grunt.config('<config name>').
If you had this:
config: 'validation'
Then later on in your custom task can access it like this:
var validation = grunt.config('validation');
|grunt-prompt with grunt-bump
This is an example of how
grunt-prompt for something like grunt-bump which makes it easy to
update your project's version in the
package.json,
bower.json, and
git tag.
prompt: {
bump: {
options: {
questions: [
{
config: 'bump.increment',
type: 'list',
message: 'Bump version from ' + '<%= pkg.version %>' + ' to:',
choices: [
{
value: 'build',
name: 'Build: '+ (currentVersion + '-?') + ' Unstable, betas, and release candidates.'
},
{
value: 'patch',
name: 'Patch: ' + semver.inc(currentVersion, 'patch') + ' Backwards-compatible bug fixes.'
},
{
value: 'minor',
name: 'Minor: ' + semver.inc(currentVersion, 'minor') + ' Add functionality in a backwards-compatible manner.'
},
{
value: 'major',
name: 'Major: ' + semver.inc(currentVersion, 'major') + ' Incompatible API changes.'
},
{
value: 'custom',
name: 'Custom: ?.?.? Specify version...'
}
]
},
{
config: 'bump.version',
type: 'input',
message: 'What specific version would you like',
when: function (answers) {
return answers['bump.increment'] === 'custom';
},
validate: function (value) {
var valid = semver.valid(value);
return !!valid || 'Must be a valid semver, such as 1.2.3-rc1. See http://semver.org/ for more details.';
}
},
{
config: 'bump.files',
type: 'checkbox',
message: 'What should get the new version:',
choices: [
{
value: 'package',
name: 'package.json' + (!grunt.file.isFile('package.json') ? ' not found, will create one' : ''),
checked: grunt.file.isFile('package.json')
},
{
value: 'bower',
name: 'bower.json' + (!grunt.file.isFile('bower.json') ? ' not found, will create one' : ''),
checked: grunt.file.isFile('bower.json')
},
{
value: 'git',
name: 'git tag',
checked: grunt.file.isDir('.git')
}
]
}
]
}
}
}
then option which runs after questions. Improved docs.
Copyright (c) 2015 Dylan Greene, contributors.
Released under the MIT license.
Screenshots are CC BY-SA (Attribution-ShareAlike).
