gp

grunt-processhtml

by Denis Ciccale
0.4.2 (see all)

Process html files at build time to modify them depending on the release environment

Documentation
Readme

grunt-processhtml

Process html files at build time to modify them depending on the release environment

Looking for the stand-alone version?

Use node-htmlprocessor

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ^1.0.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-processhtml --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-processhtml');

The "processhtml" task

Process html files with special comments:

<!-- build:<type>[:target] [inline] [value] -->
...
<!-- /build -->
type

This is required.

Types: js, css, remove, template, include or any html attribute if written like this: [href], [src], etc.

target

This is optional.

Is the target name of your grunt task, for example: dist. Is supported for all types, so you can always specify the target if needed.

You can pass multiple comma-separated targets, e.g. <!-- build:remove:dist,dev,prod --> and block will be parsed for each.

inline

This modifier can be used with js and css types.

If used, the styles or scripts will be included in the output html file.

value

Required for types: js, css, include and [attr].

Optional for types: remove, template, js and css types with inline modifier.

Could be a file name: script.min.js or a path if an attribute like [src] is specified to keep the original file name intact but replace its path.

Simple examples

build:js[:targets] [inline] <value>

Replace many script tags into one.

[:targets] Optional build targets.

inline Optional modifier.

<value> Required value: A file path.

<!-- build:js app.min.js -->
<script src="my/lib/path/lib.js"></script>
<script src="my/deep/development/path/script.js"></script>
<!-- /build -->

<!-- changed to -->
<script src="app.min.js"></script>

You can embed your javascript:

<!-- build:js inline app.min.js -->
<script src="my/lib/path/lib.js"></script>
<script src="my/deep/development/path/script.js"></script>
<!-- /build -->

<!-- changed to -->
<script>
  // app.min.js code here
</script>

or

<!-- build:js inline -->
<script src="my/lib/path/lib.js"></script>
<script src="my/deep/development/path/script.js"></script>
<!-- /build -->

<!-- changed to -->
<script>
  // my/lib/path/lib.js code here then...
  // my/deep/development/path/script.js code goes here
</script>
build:css[:targets] [inline] <value>

Replace many stylesheet link tags into one.

[:targets] Optional build targets.

inline Optional modifier.

<value> Required value: A file path.

<!-- build:css style.min.css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/normalize.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/main.css">
<!-- /build -->

<!-- changed to -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.min.css">

You can embed your styles like with js type above:

<!-- build:css inline -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/normalize.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/main.css">
<!-- /build -->

<!-- changed to -->
<style>
  /* path/to/normalize.css */
  /* path/to/main.css */
</style>

or

<!-- build:css inline style.min.css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/normalize.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/main.css">
<!-- /build -->

<!-- changed to -->
<style>
  /* style.min.css */
</style>
build:<[attr]>[:targets] <value>

Change the value of an attribute. In most cases using [src] and [href] will be enough but it works with any html attribute.

<[attr]> Required html attribute, i.e. [src], [href].

[:targets] Optional build targets.

<value> Required value: A path, a file path or any string value

<!-- If only a path is used, the original file name will remain -->

<!-- build:[src] js/ -->
<script src="my/lib/path/lib.js"></script>
<script src="my/deep/development/path/script.js"></script>
<!-- /build -->

<!-- changed the src attribute path -->
<script src="js/lib.js"></script>
<script src="js/script.js"></script>

<!-- build:[href] img/ -->
<link rel="apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href="skins/demo/img/icon.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href="skins/demo/img/icon-72x72.png" sizes="72x72">
<!-- /build -->

<!-- changed the href attribute path -->
<link rel="apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href="img/icon.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href="img/icon-72x72.png" sizes="72x72">

<!-- build:[class]:dist production -->
<html class="debug_mode">
<!-- /build -->

<!-- this will change the class to 'production' only when the 'dist' build is executed -->
<html class="production">
build:include[:targets] <value>

Include an external file.

[:targets] Optional build targets.

<value> Required value: A file path.

<!-- build:include header.html -->
This will be replaced by the content of header.html
<!-- /build -->

<!-- build:include:dev dev/content.html -->
This will be replaced by the content of dev/content.html
<!-- /build -->

<!-- build:include:dist dist/content.html -->
This will be replaced by the content of dist/content.html
<!-- /build -->
build:template[:targets]

Process a template block with a data object inside options.data.

[:targets] Optional build targets.

<!-- build:template
<p>Hello, <%= name %></p>
/build -->

<!--
notice that the template block is commented
to prevent breaking the html file and keeping it functional
-->
build:remove[:targets]

Remove a block.

[:targets] Optional build targets

<!-- build:remove -->
<p>This will be removed when any processhtml target is done</p>
<!-- /build -->

<!-- build:remove:dist -->
<p>But this one only when doing processhtml:dist target</p>
<!-- /build -->

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named processhtml to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  processhtml: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    },
  },
})

Options

options.process

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Process the entire html file through grunt.template.process, a default object with the build target will be passed to the template in the form of {environment: target} where environment will be the build target of the grunt task.

Important note: The process option is not needed if you don't want to process the entire html file. See the example below to see that you can have templates blocks to be processed.

If you do want to process the whole file as a template, it will be compiled after compiling the inside template blocks if any.

options.environment

Type: Object Default value: target

The environemnt variable will be available to use in the comments, it defaults to the task target.

options.data

Type: Object Default value: {}

An object data that is passed to the html file used to compile all template blocks and the entire file if process is true.

options.templateSettings

Type: Object Default value: null (Will use default lodash template delimiters <% and %>)

Define the templateSettings option with lodash templateSettings options to customize the template syntax.

templateSettings: {
  interpolate: /{{([\s\S]+?)}}/g // mustache
}

options.includeBase

Type: String Default value: null (Will use the path of the including file)

Specify an optional path to look for include files. ie, app/assets/includes/

options.commentMarker

Type: String Default value: build

Specify the word used to indicate the special begin/end comments. This is useful if you want to use this plugin in conjunction with other plugins that use a similar, conflicting build:<type> comment (such as grunt-usemin).

With options.commentMarker set to process, a typical comment would look like:

<!-- process:<type>[:targets] [value] -->
...
<!-- /process -->

options.strip

Type: Boolean Default value: null

Specifying true will strip comments which do not match the current target:

strip: true

options.recursive

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Recursively process files that are being included using build:include.

recursive: true

options.customBlockTypes

Type: Array Default value: []

Define an array of .js files that define custom block types.

customBlockTypes: ['custom-blocktype.js']

A custom block type example:

custom-blocktype.js

'use strict';

module.exports = function (processor) {
  // This will allow to use this <!-- build:customBlock[:target] <value> --> syntax
  processor.registerBlockType('customBlock', function (content, block, blockLine, blockContent) {
    var title = '<h1>' + block.asset + '</h1>';
    var result = content.replace(blockLine, title);

    return result;
  });
};

file.html

<!-- build:customBlock myValue -->
<p>This will be replaced with the result of the custom block above</p>
<!-- /build -->

The result will be

<h1>myValue</h1>

Usage Examples

Default Options

Set the task in your grunt file which is going to process the index.html file and save the output to dest/index.html

grunt.initConfig({
  processhtml: {
    options: {
      data: {
        message: 'Hello world!'
      }
    },
    dist: {
      files: {
        'dest/index.html': ['index.html']
      }
    }
  }
});

What will be processed?

Following the previous task configuration, the index.html could look like this:

<!doctype html>
<title>title</title>

<!-- build:[href] img/ -->
<link rel="apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href="my/theme/img/apple-touch-icon-precomposed.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href="my/theme/img/apple-touch-icon-72x72-precomposed.png" sizes="72x72">
<!-- /build -->

<!-- build:css style.min.css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="normalize.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="main.css">
<!-- /build -->

<!-- build:js app.min.js -->
<script src="js/libs/require.js" data-main="js/config.js"></script>
<!-- /build -->

<!-- build:include header.html -->
This will be replaced by the content of header.html
<!-- /build -->

<!-- build:template
<p><%= message %></p>
/build -->

<!-- build:remove -->
<p>This is the html file without being processed</p>
<!-- /build -->

After processing this file, the output will be:

<!doctype html>
<title>title</title>

<link rel="apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href="img/apple-touch-icon-precomposed.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href="img/apple-touch-icon-72x72-precomposed.png" sizes="72x72">

<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.min.css">

<script src="app.min.js"></script>

<h1>Content from header.html</h1>

<p>Hello world!</p>

Advanced example

In this example there are multiple targets where we can process the html file depending on which target is being run.

grunt.initConfig({
  processhtml: {
    dev: {
      options: {
        data: {
          message: 'This is development environment'
        }
      },
      files: {
        'dev/index.html': ['index.html']
      }
    },
    dist: {
      options: {
        process: true,
        data: {
          title: 'My app',
          message: 'This is production distribution'
        }
      },
      files: {
        'dest/index.html': ['index.html']
      }
    },
    custom: {
      options: {
        templateSettings: {
          interpolate: /{{([\s\S]+?)}}/g // mustache
        },
        data: {
          message: 'This has custom template delimiters'
        }
      },
      files: {
        'custom/custom.html': ['custom.html']
      }
    }
  }
});

The index.html to be processed (the custom.html is below):

<!doctype html>
<!-- notice that no special comment is used here, as process is true.
if you don't mind having <%= title %> as the title of your app
when not being processed; is a perfectly valid title string -->
<title><%= title %></title>

<!-- build:css style.min.css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="normalize.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="main.css">
<!-- /build -->

<!-- build:template
<p><%= message %></p>
/build -->

<!-- build:remove -->
<p>This is the html file without being processed</p>
<!-- /build -->

<!-- build:remove:dist -->
<script src="js/libs/require.js" data-main="js/config.js"></script>
<!-- /build -->

<!-- build:template
<% if (environment === 'dev') { %>
<script src="app.js"></script>
<% } else { %>
<script src="app.min.js"></script>
<% } %>
/build -->

The custom.html to be processed:

<!doctype html>
<html>
  <head>
    <title>Custom template delimiters example</title>
  </head>

  <body>
    <!-- build:template
    {{ message }}
    /build -->
  </body>
</html>

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 0.4.1 node-htmlprocessor@0.2.4
  • 0.4.0 Update Grunt to 1.0
  • 0.3.13 node-htmlprocessor@0.2.3 and clone data object (#85)
  • 0.3.12 Update node-htmlprocessor to version 0.2.2 (escape regex from remove)
  • 0.3.11 get ready for grunt v1.0.0
  • 0.3.10 Update node-htmlprocessor to version 0.2.1
  • 0.3.9 Update node-htmlprocessor to version 0.2.0
  • 0.3.8 Fix #74
  • 0.3.7 Update node-htmlprocessor dependency with added inline modifier
  • 0.3.6 Update node-htmlprocessor version and add specific test for templates
  • 0.3.5 Fixes issue when passing data to a template
  • 0.3.4 Fixes issue when passing a path te replace an [attr]
  • 0.3.3 Add node-htmlprocessor as a dependency
  • 0.3.2 Fix/feature #39
  • 0.3.1 Fix #35
  • 0.3.0 Allow creating custom block types.
  • 0.2.9 Added recursive option
  • 0.2.8 Changed include to not use replace()
  • 0.2.7 Added commentMarker option
  • 0.2.6 Fix #14 and added grunt-release
  • 0.2.5 Create first tag using grunt-release
  • 0.2.3 Fix #8
  • 0.2.2 Small code refactor
  • 0.2.1 Added templateSettings option tu customize template delimiters
  • 0.2.0 Added the build:include feature to include any external file
  • 0.1.1 Lint js files inside tasks/lib/
  • 0.1.0 Initial release

