Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ^1.0.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-processhtml --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-processhtml' );

The "processhtml" task

Process html files with special comments:

type

This is required.

Types: js , css , remove , template , include or any html attribute if written like this: [href] , [src] , etc.

target

This is optional.

Is the target name of your grunt task, for example: dist . Is supported for all types, so you can always specify the target if needed.

You can pass multiple comma-separated targets, e.g. <!-- build:remove:dist,dev,prod --> and block will be parsed for each.

inline

This modifier can be used with js and css types.

If used, the styles or scripts will be included in the output html file.

value

Required for types: js , css , include and [attr] .

Optional for types: remove , template , js and css types with inline modifier.

Could be a file name: script.min.js or a path if an attribute like [src] is specified to keep the original file name intact but replace its path.

Simple examples

Replace many script tags into one.

[:targets] Optional build targets.

inline Optional modifier.

<value> Required value: A file path.

< script src = "my/lib/path/lib.js" > </ script > < script src = "my/deep/development/path/script.js" > </ script > < script src = "app.min.js" > </ script >

You can embed your javascript:

< script src = "my/lib/path/lib.js" > </ script > < script src = "my/deep/development/path/script.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

< script src = "my/lib/path/lib.js" > </ script > < script src = "my/deep/development/path/script.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

Replace many stylesheet link tags into one.

[:targets] Optional build targets.

inline Optional modifier.

<value> Required value: A file path.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/normalize.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/main.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "style.min.css" >

You can embed your styles like with js type above:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/normalize.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/main.css" > < style > </ style >

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/normalize.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/main.css" > < style > </ style >

Change the value of an attribute. In most cases using [src] and [href] will be enough but it works with any html attribute.

<[attr]> Required html attribute, i.e. [src] , [href] .

[:targets] Optional build targets.

<value> Required value: A path, a file path or any string value

< script src = "my/lib/path/lib.js" > </ script > < script src = "my/deep/development/path/script.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/lib.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/script.js" > </ script > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href = "skins/demo/img/icon.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href = "skins/demo/img/icon-72x72.png" sizes = "72x72" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href = "img/icon.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href = "img/icon-72x72.png" sizes = "72x72" > < html class = "debug_mode" > < html class = "production" >

Include an external file.

[:targets] Optional build targets.

<value> Required value: A file path.

This will be replaced by the content of header.html This will be replaced by the content of dev/content.html This will be replaced by the content of dist/content.html

Process a template block with a data object inside options.data.

[:targets] Optional build targets.

Remove a block.

[:targets] Optional build targets

< p > This will be removed when any processhtml target is done </ p > < p > But this one only when doing processhtml:dist target </ p >

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named processhtml to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ processhtml : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Process the entire html file through grunt.template.process , a default object with the build target will be passed to the template in the form of {environment: target} where environment will be the build target of the grunt task.

Important note: The process option is not needed if you don't want to process the entire html file. See the example below to see that you can have templates blocks to be processed.

If you do want to process the whole file as a template, it will be compiled after compiling the inside template blocks if any.

Type: Object Default value: target

The environemnt variable will be available to use in the comments, it defaults to the task target.

Type: Object Default value: {}

An object data that is passed to the html file used to compile all template blocks and the entire file if process is true.

Type: Object Default value: null (Will use default lodash template delimiters <% and %> )

Define the templateSettings option with lodash templateSettings options to customize the template syntax.

templateSettings: { interpolate : /{{([\s\S]+?)}}/g }

Type: String Default value: null (Will use the path of the including file)

Specify an optional path to look for include files. ie, app/assets/includes/

Type: String Default value: build

Specify the word used to indicate the special begin/end comments. This is useful if you want to use this plugin in conjunction with other plugins that use a similar, conflicting build:<type> comment (such as grunt-usemin).

With options.commentMarker set to process , a typical comment would look like:

Type: Boolean Default value: null

Specifying true will strip comments which do not match the current target:

strip: true

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Recursively process files that are being included using build:include .

recursive: true

Type: Array Default value: []

Define an array of .js files that define custom block types.

customBlockTypes: [ 'custom-blocktype.js' ]

A custom block type example:

custom-blocktype.js

; module .exports = function ( processor ) { processor.registerBlockType( 'customBlock' , function ( content, block, blockLine, blockContent ) { var title = '<h1>' + block.asset + '</h1>' ; var result = content.replace(blockLine, title); return result; }); };

file.html

< p > This will be replaced with the result of the custom block above </ p >

The result will be

< h1 > myValue </ h1 >

Usage Examples

Default Options

Set the task in your grunt file which is going to process the index.html file and save the output to dest/index.html

grunt.initConfig({ processhtml : { options : { data : { message : 'Hello world!' } }, dist : { files : { 'dest/index.html' : [ 'index.html' ] } } } });

What will be processed?

Following the previous task configuration, the index.html could look like this:

< title > title </ title > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href = "my/theme/img/apple-touch-icon-precomposed.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href = "my/theme/img/apple-touch-icon-72x72-precomposed.png" sizes = "72x72" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "normalize.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "main.css" > < script src = "js/libs/require.js" data-main = "js/config.js" > </ script > This will be replaced by the content of header.html < p > This is the html file without being processed </ p >

After processing this file, the output will be:

< title > title </ title > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href = "img/apple-touch-icon-precomposed.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href = "img/apple-touch-icon-72x72-precomposed.png" sizes = "72x72" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "style.min.css" > < script src = "app.min.js" > </ script > < h1 > Content from header.html </ h1 > < p > Hello world! </ p >

Advanced example

In this example there are multiple targets where we can process the html file depending on which target is being run.

grunt.initConfig({ processhtml : { dev : { options : { data : { message : 'This is development environment' } }, files : { 'dev/index.html' : [ 'index.html' ] } }, dist : { options : { process : true , data : { title : 'My app' , message : 'This is production distribution' } }, files : { 'dest/index.html' : [ 'index.html' ] } }, custom : { options : { templateSettings : { interpolate : /{{([\s\S]+?)}}/g }, data : { message : 'This has custom template delimiters' } }, files : { 'custom/custom.html' : [ 'custom.html' ] } } } });

The index.html to be processed (the custom.html is below):

< title > < %= title %> </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "normalize.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "main.css" > < p > This is the html file without being processed </ p > < script src = "js/libs/require.js" data-main = "js/config.js" > </ script >

The custom.html to be processed:

< html > < head > < title > Custom template delimiters example </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

