Prettify and alphabetize your SASS source files.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-prettysass --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-prettysass');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
prettysass to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
prettysass: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Sort SASS properties alphabetically.
Type:
mixed
Default value:
2
How many spaces to use for each level of indentation. Defaults to 2. "t" means use hard tabs.
To run prettysass and alphabetize properties on all files in your scss directory. You can define source files individually in an array or use a globbing pattern as shown below:
grunt.initConfig({
prettysass: {
options: {
alphabetize: true
},
app: {
src: ['scss/**/*.scss']
},
},
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
(Nothing yet)