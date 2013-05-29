Prettify and alphabetize your SASS source files.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-prettysass --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-prettysass' );

The "prettysass" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named prettysass to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ prettysass : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Sort SASS properties alphabetically.

Type: mixed Default value: 2

How many spaces to use for each level of indentation. Defaults to 2. "t" means use hard tabs.

Usage Examples

To run prettysass and alphabetize properties on all files in your scss directory. You can define source files individually in an array or use a globbing pattern as shown below:

grunt.initConfig({ prettysass : { options : { alphabetize : true }, app : { src : [ 'scss/**/*.scss' ] }, }, })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)