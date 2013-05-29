openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gp

grunt-prettysass

by Brandon Minch
0.2.3 (see all)

Grunt plugin for beautifying SASS source files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-prettysass

Prettify and alphabetize your SASS source files.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-prettysass --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-prettysass');

The "prettysass" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named prettysass to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  prettysass: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    },
  },
})

Options

options.alphabetize

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Sort SASS properties alphabetically.

options.indent

Type: mixed Default value: 2

How many spaces to use for each level of indentation. Defaults to 2. "t" means use hard tabs.

Usage Examples

To run prettysass and alphabetize properties on all files in your scss directory. You can define source files individually in an array or use a globbing pattern as shown below:

grunt.initConfig({
  prettysass: {
    options: {
      alphabetize: true
    },
    app: {
      src: ['scss/**/*.scss']
    },
  },
})

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial