HTML prettifier with options to format HTML according to your own preferences.

Install

Install with npm:

npm i grunt-prettify --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, add the following line to your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-prettify' );

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named prettify to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ prettify : { options : { }, html : { } } });

Options

config

Type: String Default value: null

Path to .jsbeautifyrc . If this option is specified, options defined therein will be used. The .jsbeautifyrc file must be valid JSON and looks something like this:

{ "indent" : 4 , "condense" : true , "indent_inner_html" : true , "unformatted" : [ "a" , "pre" ] }

Note that options defined in .jsbeautifyrc override the default options, and options defined in the Gruntfile override all other options.

condense

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Removes extra newlines and retains indenting.

preserveBOM

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Preserve byte-order marks that might exist. Also see the Grunt.js source.

Type: Boolean|Number Default value: false

Add newlines above each code comment. For backwards compatibility, you may set to true to add a single newline, or specify the number of newlines you want to add.

indent

Type: Number Default value: 2

The indentation size to be used on the output HTML. This is an alias for indent_size . So either indent or indent_size may be used.

Type: String Default value: ' ' (space) Options: space | tab (use an actual space or tab, not the word)

Character with which to indent the output HTML.

Type: String Default value: keep Options: keep | separate | normal

The indentation character to use to indent the output HTML.

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Indent <body></body> and <head></head> sections.

Type: String Default value: expand

Options:

collapse : (default) puts braces on the same line as control statements

: (default) puts braces on the same line as control statements expand : put all braces on their own lines (Allman / ANSI style)

: put all braces on their own lines (Allman / ANSI style) end-expand : put end braces only on their own line.

Type: Number Default value: 0 (disabled)

Maximum characters per line. 0 disables, max is 250 .

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Preserve existing line-breaks.

Type: Number Default value: unlimited

Maximum number of consecutive line-breaks to be preserved.

unformatted

Type: String|Array Default value: ["pre", "code"]

Array of tags that should not be re-formatted in the output. Defaults to inline.

Attention: Make sure you play around with the settings and view the HTML in the browser. Pay special attention to whitespace around links and other inline elements, such as <strong> and <span> . If you specify a list of elements to remain unformatted , you will definitely need to make sure that whitepace is rendering the way you want it to.

Usage Examples

Default Options

The default setup in this project's Gruntfile uses an external .prettifyrc file for controlling the task's options.

grunt.initConfig({ prettify : { options : { config : '.prettifyrc' }, files : { 'pretty/index.html' : [ 'ugly/index.html' ] } } });

The default options are set to:

{ "indent" : 2 , "indent_char" : " " , "indent_scripts" : "normal" , "wrap_line_length" : 0 , "brace_style" : "collapse" , "preserve_newlines" : true , "max_preserve_newlines" : 1 , "unformatted" : [ "a" , "code" , "pre" ] }

Custom Options

You can also specify the options in the Gruntfile if you wish, like this:

prettify: { options : { indent : 2 , indent_char : ' ' , wrap_line_length : 78 , brace_style : 'expand' , unformatted : [ 'a' , 'sub' , 'sup' , 'b' , 'i' , 'u' ] }, ... }

Example configurations for prettifying one file at a time, or entire directories of files:

prettify: { options : { config : '.prettifyrc' }, all : { expand : true , cwd : 'test/actual/ugly/' , ext : '.html' , src : [ '*.html' ], dest : 'test/actual/pretty/' }, files : { 'pretty/index.html' : [ 'ugly/index.html' ] }, one : { src : 'test/actual/ugly/index.html' , dest : 'test/actual/pretty/index.html' } }

See the [grunt][] docs for more information about task configuration.

Author

jonschlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2014 jonschlinkert, contributors.

Released under the MIT license

