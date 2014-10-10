openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gp

grunt-prettify

by Jon Schlinkert
0.4.0 (see all)

Grunt plugin for beautifying HTML. Lots of options so that you can format/beautify the generated HTML the way you want it.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.5K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-prettify NPM version

HTML prettifier with options to format HTML according to your own preferences.

Install

Install with npm:

npm i grunt-prettify --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, add the following line to your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-prettify');

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named prettify to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  prettify: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    html: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    }
  }
});

Options

config

Type: String Default value: null

Path to .jsbeautifyrc. If this option is specified, options defined therein will be used. The .jsbeautifyrc file must be valid JSON and looks something like this:

{
  "indent": 4,
  "condense": true,
  "indent_inner_html": true,
  "unformatted": [
    "a",
    "pre"
  ]
}

Note that options defined in .jsbeautifyrc override the default options, and options defined in the Gruntfile override all other options.

condense

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Removes extra newlines and retains indenting.

preserveBOM

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Preserve byte-order marks that might exist. Also see the Grunt.js source.

padcomments

Type: Boolean|Number Default value: false

Add newlines above each code comment. For backwards compatibility, you may set to true to add a single newline, or specify the number of newlines you want to add.

indent

Type: Number Default value: 2

The indentation size to be used on the output HTML. This is an alias for indent_size. So either indent or indent_size may be used.

indent_char

Type: String Default value: ' ' (space) Options: space|tab (use an actual space or tab, not the word)

Character with which to indent the output HTML.

indent_scripts

Type: String Default value: keep Options: keep|separate|normal

The indentation character to use to indent the output HTML.

indent_inner_html

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Indent <body></body> and <head></head> sections.

brace_style

Type: String Default value: expand

Options:

  • collapse: (default) puts braces on the same line as control statements
  • expand: put all braces on their own lines (Allman / ANSI style)
  • end-expand: put end braces only on their own line.

wrap_line_length

Type: Number Default value: 0 (disabled)

Maximum characters per line. 0 disables, max is 250.

preserve_newlines

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Preserve existing line-breaks.

max_preserve_newlines

Type: Number Default value: unlimited

Maximum number of consecutive line-breaks to be preserved.

unformatted

Type: String|Array Default value: ["pre", "code"]

Array of tags that should not be re-formatted in the output. Defaults to inline.

Attention: Make sure you play around with the settings and view the HTML in the browser. Pay special attention to whitespace around links and other inline elements, such as <strong> and <span>. If you specify a list of elements to remain unformatted, you will definitely need to make sure that whitepace is rendering the way you want it to.

Usage Examples

Default Options

The default setup in this project's Gruntfile uses an external .prettifyrc file for controlling the task's options.

grunt.initConfig({
  prettify: {
    options: {
      config: '.prettifyrc'
    },
    files: {
      'pretty/index.html': ['ugly/index.html']
    }
  }
});

The default options are set to:

{
  "indent": 2,
  "indent_char": " ",
  "indent_scripts": "normal",
  "wrap_line_length": 0,
  "brace_style": "collapse",
  "preserve_newlines": true,
  "max_preserve_newlines": 1,
  "unformatted": [
    "a",
    "code",
    "pre"
  ]
}

Custom Options

You can also specify the options in the Gruntfile if you wish, like this:

prettify: {
  options: {
    indent: 2,
    indent_char: ' ',
    wrap_line_length: 78,
    brace_style: 'expand',
    unformatted: ['a', 'sub', 'sup', 'b', 'i', 'u']
  },
  ...
}

Example configurations for prettifying one file at a time, or entire directories of files:

prettify: {
  options: {
    config: '.prettifyrc'
  },
  // Prettify a directory of files
  all: {
    expand: true,
    cwd: 'test/actual/ugly/',
    ext: '.html',
    src: ['*.html'],
    dest: 'test/actual/pretty/'
  },
  // Or prettify one file at a time using the "files object" format
  files: {
    'pretty/index.html': ['ugly/index.html']
  },
  // Or the "compact" src-dest format
  one: {
    src: 'test/actual/ugly/index.html',
    dest: 'test/actual/pretty/index.html'
  }
}

See the [grunt][] docs for more information about task configuration.

Author

jonschlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2014 jonschlinkert, contributors.
Released under the MIT license

This file was generated by verb-cli on October 10, 2014.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial