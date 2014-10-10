HTML prettifier with options to format HTML according to your own preferences.
npm i grunt-prettify --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, add the following line to your Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-prettify');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
prettify to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
prettify: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
html: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
}
}
});
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Path to
.jsbeautifyrc. If this option is specified, options defined therein will be used. The
.jsbeautifyrc file must be valid JSON and looks something like this:
{
"indent": 4,
"condense": true,
"indent_inner_html": true,
"unformatted": [
"a",
"pre"
]
}
Note that options defined in
.jsbeautifyrc override the default options, and options defined in the Gruntfile override all other options.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Removes extra newlines and retains indenting.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Preserve byte-order marks that might exist. Also see the Grunt.js source.
Type:
Boolean|Number
Default value:
false
Add newlines above each code comment. For backwards compatibility, you may set to
true to add a single newline, or specify the number of newlines you want to add.
Type:
Number
Default value:
2
The indentation size to be used on the output HTML. This is an alias for
indent_size. So either
indent or
indent_size may be used.
Type:
String
Default value:
' ' (space)
Options:
space|
tab (use an actual space or tab, not the word)
Character with which to indent the output HTML.
Type:
String
Default value:
keep
Options:
keep|
separate|
normal
The indentation character to use to indent the output HTML.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Indent
<body></body> and
<head></head> sections.
Type:
String
Default value:
expand
Options:
collapse: (default) puts braces on the same line as control statements
expand: put all braces on their own lines (Allman / ANSI style)
end-expand: put end braces only on their own line.
Type:
Number
Default value:
0 (disabled)
Maximum characters per line.
0 disables, max is
250.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Preserve existing line-breaks.
Type:
Number
Default value:
unlimited
Maximum number of consecutive line-breaks to be preserved.
Type:
String|Array
Default value:
["pre", "code"]
Array of tags that should not be re-formatted in the output. Defaults to inline.
Attention: Make sure you play around with the settings and view the HTML in the browser. Pay special attention to whitespace around links and other inline elements, such as
<strong> and
<span>. If you specify a list of elements to remain
unformatted, you will definitely need to make sure that whitepace is rendering the way you want it to.
The default setup in this project's Gruntfile uses an external
.prettifyrc file for controlling the task's options.
grunt.initConfig({
prettify: {
options: {
config: '.prettifyrc'
},
files: {
'pretty/index.html': ['ugly/index.html']
}
}
});
The default options are set to:
{
"indent": 2,
"indent_char": " ",
"indent_scripts": "normal",
"wrap_line_length": 0,
"brace_style": "collapse",
"preserve_newlines": true,
"max_preserve_newlines": 1,
"unformatted": [
"a",
"code",
"pre"
]
}
You can also specify the options in the Gruntfile if you wish, like this:
prettify: {
options: {
indent: 2,
indent_char: ' ',
wrap_line_length: 78,
brace_style: 'expand',
unformatted: ['a', 'sub', 'sup', 'b', 'i', 'u']
},
...
}
Example configurations for prettifying one file at a time, or entire directories of files:
prettify: {
options: {
config: '.prettifyrc'
},
// Prettify a directory of files
all: {
expand: true,
cwd: 'test/actual/ugly/',
ext: '.html',
src: ['*.html'],
dest: 'test/actual/pretty/'
},
// Or prettify one file at a time using the "files object" format
files: {
'pretty/index.html': ['ugly/index.html']
},
// Or the "compact" src-dest format
one: {
src: 'test/actual/ugly/index.html',
dest: 'test/actual/pretty/index.html'
}
}
See the [grunt][] docs for more information about task configuration.
jonschlinkert
Copyright (c) 2014 jonschlinkert, contributors.
Released under the MIT license
